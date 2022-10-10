ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Tony Romo ripped Chase Claypool for horrible route-running in the Steelers' putrid loss to the Bills

By Alex Reimer
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GvHTK_0iTHi00S00

The Steelers suffered through a myriad of miscues Sunday in their horrific 38-3 loss to the Bills. There was ineptitude on both sides of the ball, continuing a depressing season-long trend.

With that in mind, one bad route in the fourth quarter by Chase Claypool in the fourth quarter hardly constituted the most maddening aspect of the game. But it is indicative of a trend: Steelers receivers, despite their physical talents, have let their quarterbacks down this season.

Tony Romo called Claypool on it.

Midway through the fourth, Kenny Pickett fired a pass over the middle to the third-year wideout, but it was broken up by Bills corner Siran Neal, who was able to cut in front of Claypool and break up the play. And it was Claypool’s fault. Instead of cutting horizontally, he kept going vertically.

Take it from a QB.

“Now this is wide open, if you just cut down this line,” said Romo. “If you keep going vertical, you allow the defender to get back into the play. I think Claypool needs to do more of that, because he should. He’s got all of the physical attributes, but I just see him not being quarterback-friendly enough times where it hurts the play. That should’ve been an easy catch.”

Claypool’s bad route was the second time in two games in which one of the Steelers’ top receivers failed their QB. Last week, Diontae Johnson dropped a nice pass from Mitch Trubisky , leading to an interception.

On a positive note, Romo praised George Pickens, saying the second-round selection is soon going to be one of the best receivers in the NFL.

While Pickett was far from perfect — the rookie went 34-of-52 for 327 yards and a touchdown — Romo was impressed with what he saw.

“I love him. I think he’s going to be a great player,” said Romo. “He answered all of the questions about him today.”

Now, if only he could get some help from his pass-catchers.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Steelers Legend Ben Roethlisberger Reveals How The ‘Brotherhood’ Of The 2021 Locker Room Was Different For Him

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator, Matt Canada has been under steady fire from fans and the calls for his firing have reached a fever pitch. Mitch Trubisky claimed he wasn’t allowed to audible, although the coaching staff denied it. Kenny Pickett was forced into throwing only on third down while the game was slipping away against the Buffalo Bills and Ben Roethlisberger threw some fuel on the fire Monday night during his Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast with his special guest, Brett Keisel .
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Midway, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Steelers Owner Art Rooney II Is The Victim Of A Vicious Rant By Mike Florio Heading Into Week 6

The Pittsburgh Steelers are not having a very good start to the 2022 season. The Steelers were embarrassed by the Buffalo Bills 38-3 and now they are an 8.5-point underdog to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at home. Mike Tomlin and Matt Canada have come under fire this week for the state of the black and gold and the fans want an organizational scalp so they can assess blame.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Romo
NFL Analysis Network

Patriots Receive Awful Injury News About Offensive Playmaker

The New England Patriots have shown signs of life over the past two weeks. After going right down to the wire against the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field in Week 4, losing on a game-winning field goal at the buzzer, the team bounced back with a decisive victory in Week 5.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Sign Former Patriots Defensive Back

Since the Pittsburgh Steelers' secondary is dealing with a plethora of injuries, the front office decided to bring in some help. On Tuesday, the Steelers signed cornerback Duke Dawson to their practice squad. He was selected by the New England Patriots in the second round of the 2018 draft. In...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#American Football#Qb
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers work out multiple players on Tuesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers were busy on Tuesday working out potential roster additions according to the NFL transaction report. Pittsburgh is currently dealing with a multitude of issues not limited to a lack of defensive backs and inconsistency in the return game. The Steelers worked out wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley, cornerback...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy