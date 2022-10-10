Read full article on original website
Here is a look at the Friday headlines
- Clinton and Arapaho-Butler FFA compete at Tulsa State Fair. - PSO still working to complete new LED streetlights.
Here are the headlines for the Thursday edition
- Man charged with failure to register as sex offender.
James “Jim” Edward Green
James Edward Green was born Christmas Day, December 25th, 1940, in Salinas, California to Claudia D. (Walker) and Samuel James Green. He passed away Sunday, October 9th, 2022 at his home in Clinton, Oklahoma at the age of 81 years, 9 months and 14 days. James, known by most as...
Rosita Garcia
Funeral services for Rosita Garcia, 58, of Clinton, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Kiesau-Lee Chapel. She was born Aug. 1, 1964, in Clinton. She died Oct. 8, 2022, at Oklahoma University Hospital in Oklahoma City.
