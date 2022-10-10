Patriots' throwback uniforms were a massive hit

The Patriots got a much-needed win Sunday in the form of their 29-0 shutout of the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium. But everyone involved, from the Foxboro Faithful in attendance to other NFL fans watching at home and beyond - Gillette Stadium staffers to the Kraft Sports team that executed the decor of the day - also got a massive 'W' with the Pat the Patriot throwback uniforms and the throwback theme of the day.

Anticipation was intense leading up the game - the Patriots media team has been receiving raves since the announcement of the throwback jersey return this season. Plus, there was extra juice on Sunday with Bailey Zappe making his first NFL start, which in and of itself had lent some buzz on the airwaves and in the parking lots. But once fans started to get a glimpse of the players in the jerseys, or what the stadium would look like, or when they watched hype videos like the one narrated by Pats legend Andre Tippett , the fever pitch built. And then Sunday came. And with it raves from all over and about, as the tailgate lots became a sea of red, and the stadium, though new-ish and under renovation to become better, resembled a souped-up Sullivan Stadium from years past.

A simple check of social media, where often everyone goes to celebrate, sadly far less than they go to criticise things, showed a flurry of compliments and calls for more frequent use of the outfit and logo once so symbolic of futility and a lack of regional sporting success.

The jerseys were also a massive hit with the players, who like them so much they believe them to be good luck and want to wear them again, though don’t look for any sort of permanent swap. Maybe they’re right to want them, as the Pats have never lost at home while wearing the throwback reds , ever since switching to the Flying Elvis as the primary logo. They may even have a thing going statistically, as they’ve oddly scored 29 points in victory each of the last two times! We’ll see if they can run their streaks of 29-0 and undefeated at home when they wear them later this season.

Football fans, or anyone really, can hardly agree on much anymore in our ever-too-divided world. But it seems Sunday everyone agreed that the Patriots' throwbacks were a hit. Up next perhaps a throwback to the 1990’s Bledsoe & Coates era royal blues? Be a good time to rock your Vincent Brisby throwback if you have one. Until then...