Read full article on original website
Related
Prince Harry Shares Cute Story about "Busy" Archie and Lilibet During Royally Sweet Call
Watch: Prince Harry Shares Update on Archie & Lilibet. Archie and Lilibet are keeping Prince Harry on his toes. The 38-year-old gave a glimpse into dad-life with his and Meghan Markle's two little ones while on a call with the winners of the 2022 WellChild Awards, revealing exactly what his son Archie, 3, and daughter 16-month-old Lilibet have been up to.
‘American Idol’ Alum Willie Spence Dead at 23 After Car Crash: Details
Former American Idol star Willie Spence has died at age 23 after sustaining injuries from a car accident in Tennessee, a relative confirmed to TMZ. Douglas Now, a local publication from Spence’s hometown in Georgia, first reported the news of his death. “American Idol Season 19 runner-up, Willie Spence, 23, has passed away due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Tennessee,” the publication wrote via Facebook. “We extend our condolences to Willie’s family, friends and fans. He was an extraordinary talent and a ray of light to millions across the world. He will be missed.”
American Idol finalist Willie Spence, 23, posted clip belting out Christian song 'You Are My Hiding Place' in his Jeep before fatally plowing into parked semitruck in Tennessee
American Idol finalist Willie Spence posted a heartbreaking video of him belting out a Christian song in his parked car hours before he died in a horror crash. The 23-year-old shared now chilling footage of him singing 'You Are My Hiding Place' before he slammed his 2019 Jeep Cherokee into a parked semitruck in Tennessee.
Willie Spence, ‘American Idol’ Season 19 runner-up, dead at 23
CNN — Willie Spence, a singer who as a teen went viral with his rendition of Rihanna’s hit “Diamonds” and was the runner up on Season 19 on “American Idol, has died the show confirmed in a social media posting on Wednesday. He was 23...
RELATED PEOPLE
BET
‘P-Valley' Star J. Alphonse Nicholson Marries In A Beautiful Los Angeles Wedding!
J. Alphonse Nicholson is married! According to Essence, the P-Valley actor tied the knot earlier this month to his longtime girlfriend Nafeesha with a lovely star-studded wedding. Here’s what we know about the ceremony held on October 7!. The media outlet reports that the pair exchanged vows in front...
Kevin Hart mourns the death of his father Henry Witherspoon
Actor and comedian Kevin Hart has announced on Instagram the death of his father.
Tia Mowry Sends Love to Ex Cory Hardrict Amid Divorce
Watch: Tia Mowry Files For DIVORCE From Husband Cory Hardrict. Tia Mowry is ready to start the next chapter of her life. Nearly a week after the Sister, Sister alum, 44, announced that she and husband Cory Hardrict are divorcing, she expressed how appreciative she is of the support that she has received from everyone.
BBC
Grimsby baby bereavement gowns maker appeals for help
A group of volunteers who make funeral gowns for babies out of donated wedding and prom dresses is appealing for helpers and equipment. Angel Gowns in Grimsby says it has a backlog of garments that need making before being sent to local hospitals. One of the organisers, Louise Drakes, said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Woman killed and beheaded friend for money, Old Bailey hears
A devout Christian forged her friend's will after killing and decapitating her in order to get a "large sum" of money to repair her home, a court has heard. Jemma Mitchell, 38, from Willesden, north-west London, is accused of murdering Mee Kuen Chong, who was also known as Deborah. Ms...
tvinsider.com
Austin Stoker, ‘Assault On Precinct 13’ & ‘Roots’ Actor, Dies at 92
Austin Stoker, the Trinidadian-American actor best known for his role as Lt. Ethan Bishop in John Carpenter’s 1976 film Assault on Precinct 13 and Virgil in the TV mini-series Roots, has died. He was 92. Stoker passed away on Friday, October 7, his 92nd birthday, as confirmed by his...
King Charles Displays Photo Of Son Harry & Meghan Markle Prominently On Desk During Palace Meeting
King Charles III, 73, had a meeting with British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Oct. 12, and many people online couldn’t help but notice the photo of Prince Harry, 38, and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, 41, on his desk. In the video, which was shared on Twitter via ITV News, the newly ascended monarch greeted Liz with a handshake and had multiple family photos on display. The photo of his son and Meghan was of a key moment in their life – their 2018 wedding.
BBC
Mortimer's Hole: Tunnel used to capture queen and lover is restored
A tunnel used to capture a medieval queen and her lover, who had seized power from the king of England, is reopening following restoration. Mortimer's Hole, at Nottingham Castle, was used by King Edward III to capture his mother Queen Isabella and her lover, Roger Mortimer. Work has taken place...
U.K.・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Bad Sisters’ Creator Sharon Horgan Reveals How Claes Bang Got Cast as Villain JP and Whether the Garvey Sisters Might Return
Despite the fact that Apple TV+ series “Bad Sisters” follows four of the Garvey sisters as they spend almost ten episodes trying to kill a (somewhat) innocent man, Eva, Bibi, Ursula and Becka have captured viewers’ imaginations. Despite debuting without much fanfare, the Ireland-based adaptation of Belgian limited series “Clan” has become something of a sleeper hit, gathering an increasing number of fans cheering the Garvey girls on as the show races to its inevitable conclusion. Hours after the finale episode hit Apple on Friday (Oct. 14), Variety talked to writer, executive producer and star Sharon Horgan (“Catastrophe,” “Motherland”), who plays...
BBC
Murder accused seen dragging suitcase on street for hours, jury told
A woman accused of murdering her friend was seen on video dragging a suitcase around the streets of London after carrying out the alleged killing and putting the body inside, a court heard. Jemma Mitchell, 38, is accused of killing and decapitating Mee Kuen Chong, 67, at her Wembley home...
BBC
Baby loss: 'We weren't told why our daughter had died'
Two couples from West Lothian have spoken to the BBC about their experiences of losing a baby. One couple were bereaved earlier this year - the other in 1971, when there was virtually no support with the grieving process. The help available now, they agree, makes all the difference in...
BBC
Creeslough: 'This wee village will never be the same again'
Seven funerals within three days is not something any community is ever prepared for or expects. The people of Creeslough are emotionally and physically exhausted at this stage, after two more funerals took place on Thursday. Earlier, people young and old gathered to pay their respects to mother-of-four, Martina Martin.
U.K.・
BBC
Ava White: Sister says death will never sink in
Ava White, 12, was stabbed to death in a row over a Snapchat video. Her older sister, Mia, has spoken in-depth for the first time about Ava's murder, and her hope of preventing similar tragedies. For Mia White, the day of her sister's death remains fresh in her memory. "It...
BBC
Ash Green School arsonist rings 999 while trapped in fire he lit
An arsonist rang 999 after becoming trapped in a school which he'd just torched. Aaron Foster broke into Ash Green school in Mixenden in February before setting it alight and causing £4.5m damage. It came 18 months after he set fire to Mixenden library causing £180,000 of damage.
BBC
Kaden Reddick: Topshop and Arcadia Group fined £1m over boy's death
Topshop and its former owners have been fined a total of £1m for health and safety breaches after a 10-year-old boy was killed when a queue barrier fell on him. Kaden Reddick died at the Reading store during a family shopping trip in 2017. Arcadia Group and Topshop/Topman were...
BBC
Murder victim was infatuated with Prince Charles, court hears
A vulnerable woman believed she had a YouTube relationship with the Prince of Wales before she was murdered by her friend, a court heard. Mee Kuen Chong was allegedly attacked in her Wembley home by Jemma Mitchell last June and then carried off in a large blue suitcase and left in Devon.
Comments / 0