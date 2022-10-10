Texans finally offer trade-in for Deshaun Watson jerseys but you still have to pay

The Houston Texans apparently needed seven months to decide that, sure, you can trade in your Deshaun Watson jerseys. For a discount on a new jersey, anyway.

The Texans didn't specifically say Monday that you can trade in Watson jerseys, but the use of Watson's old No. 4 jersey in the tweet and the 44 percent off makes it obvious what the aim is. Watson was accused by numerous women of sexual misconduct when he was a member of the Texans and traded to the Cleveland Browns in March. Watson was suspended 11 games by the NFL.

The Texans announced on Monday decided that it's time to let you trade in those Watson jerseys, complete with a tweet that indicates all fans should be grateful to owner Cal McNair for his generosity on that discount. Probably not the flex they think it is.

It's a decent gesture, though it took way too long — how many of those Watson jerseys ended up in the trash by now? — and the Texans are still making some money on the 56 percent purchase of those new jerseys.

The trade in doesn't mention Watson, but says "Select NFL licensed player jerseys eligible for exchange include Texans players originally acquired during the 2017–2021 seasons who are no longer on the Texans' roster." The team probably doesn't expect a rush of D'Onta Foreman jersey returns (though, hey, might as well if you have one). You can exchange the jerseys at the Texans team store at NRG Stadium this week.

It's not the first time a team has had a jersey exchange for a player who has gotten in trouble off the field. For example in 2013 the New England Patriots offered a free jersey exchange for anyone who had an Aaron Hernandez No. 81 jersey.

Hey, it's better than nothing. Finally fans can exchange those Watson jerseys. If they still have them.