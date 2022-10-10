Read full article on original website
All the Online Furniture Brands That Are Actually Wayfair
If you’ve ever shopped for furniture online, there’s a good chance you’ve had a look at some of Wayfair’s products — possibly without even realizing it. The company is an absolute powerhouse when it comes to online furniture, with a fleet of brands under its corporate umbrella that appeal to practically every interior design style out there. Wayfair is pretty much the Amazon of online furniture (even though Amazon, uh, also sells plenty of furniture), and since it is such an unavoidable force in the industry, it’s a good idea to familiarize yourself with everything the brand has to offer if you’re in the market for some new furniture because truth be told, navigating the world of Wayfair can be a bit confusing.
The Mirror x lululemon Studio: Discover More in Your Daily Practice
With lululemon Studio, fans can now take advantage of a wide, ever-evolving array of workout classes. In seconds, you can access in-person or in-app lessons with expert trainers – all while optimizing your workout from home with The Mirror. The Mirror's 43-inch display features full HD 1080p resolution and a five-megapixel front-facing camera; users can watch their reflection work out alongside a trainer while tracking heart rate and performance metrics. With a lululemon Studio membership, you'll be able to take advantage of everything the app and The Mirror have to offer. New members can take advantage of unlimited access to over 10,000 workouts from more than 50 different types of classes. Use the code LLSTUDIO700 for a massive $700 off the purchase of a Mirror.
This Woven City Slipper Can Take You Anywhere
Mohinders’ Woven City Slipper is a comfortable slip-on shoe made from vegetable-tanned leather – a perfect, stylish go-to for a quick trip around the block or a casual and breezy night out. Comfortable and laid back, the City Slipper is designed for the modern minimalist, and each pair is made by "master shoemakers" in Athani, India. Constructed from strong, full-grain water buffalo leather, City Slippers are designed to keep getting softer, richer and more "custom formed" to your foot as time passes. Plus, with a grippy and durable crepe rubber outsole, these shoes are sure to take you places.
Bell Race Star Flex DLX vs. AGV K6: Which Is the Best Motorcycle Helmet?
The idea of a "head-to-head" fistfight when you and the other dude are both wearing motorcycle helmets is a pretty funny image. (Especially if the contest eventually comes down to head-butting.) But of course, there's the deadly serious business of wearing a moto helmet in the first place. You're doing it to stay alive. That's no joke.
With Its Latest Collection, Adidas Golf Brings Fleece to the Fairways
We've all heard this cliche in menswear: "From the boardroom to the bar." The phrase promises that the garment in question will look right at home, at work and in the after hours. The problem is, this usually isn't the case. Head to the local pub after work and you can spot the guy in a stretchy, button-up "commuter" shirt from a mile away, imbibing in his preferred dank IPA. The same goes for the golfer.
Fulton Athletic Insole Review: Testing Out the New High-Performance Orthotics
I've had my feet in plenty of gym shoes and running sneakers over the years, and while there's plenty of variants in cushioning and stability, one thing often remains the same — the insoles are abysmal. With little arch support and a lack of coziness, I often wear the originals out far before the silhouette has reached its training peak.
J.Crew's Newest Boot Beats Out Options from Better-Known Bootmakers
There are two types of hiking boots: the more technical versions of the style; and the old-school hiking boots with the alpine prowess that made them popular in the first place. You know, things like sturdy soles, heel support, leather uppers and lace-to-toe closures. Although they may not be as comfortable as the technical types, they're still as hardworking as they are good-looking.
Clock In for Training Success with the Best Running Watches
Tech and fitness go hand-in-hand these days, and for athletes that favor running over the weights and barbells, there are plenty of benefits to this digital training environment. Now more than ever, we’re able to fine-tune our paces and workouts through monitoring data, all for the sake of better health and wellness. No tool makes that tracking easier than a quality running watch.
Today in Gear: Product News Done Right
Ford is feeling the #vanlife vibes. The brand has teased the 2023 release of its new Transit Trail Van with an 18-second video aimed, like the vehicle itself, directly at outdoor enthusiasts. The passenger-ready Transit rings in around $50K; the Trail will probably cost a lot more. It'll be released as part of the Ford Pro and Ford Upfits programs and thus will be assembled in Kansas City, Missouri. A full reveal is slated for next month, but rumors have begun to circulate – including that the Transit Trail may be a fully electric vehicle. For now, Ford says it will be "equipped with its new adventure-seeking capability alongside interior and exterior enhancements providing do-it-yourselfers and motorhome distributors a turnkey canvas direct from the factory."
The Nutr, Tested: Is This Plant-Based Milk Maker Worth Your Money?
If some non-dairy milk alternative is on your grocery list every week, you probably already know it could be made at home for fractions of the cost. The thought that I have a blender and nut milk bag at home sometimes crosses my mind as I put another gallon of Oatly in my shopping cart. If you're like me, the habit of store-bought convenience wins over homemade alternative milks simply because of the time commitment it takes to make them.
The Best Torque Wrenches You Can Buy
When performing mechanical work on a vehicle, it’s crucial to know torque specifications. They refer to the unit of measurement for rotational force, or twisting, needed to properly fasten nuts and bolts. Go too far with the twisting and your quick fix could instantly become an expensive or all-day ordeal when righty-tighty suddenly becomes righty-loosey from stripped threads.
