Mickey Joseph always expects Casey Thompson to get up, but maybe it doesn't hurt to mutter that hope under your breath when you see him take a shot. "When he gets hit, I'm always saying to myself, 'Get up Case. Just get up,'" Joseph said Thursday night on the Huskers Radio Network. "He usually gets up. Casey is a tough kid. He understands that he's been hit. ... But he's not going to play in fear, he's not going to play scared, he's not going to watch the rush. He's going to stand in the pocket, he's going to throw the football."

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 HOURS AGO