Lincoln, NE

Three Huskers starting to pick up their play

Nebraska starts its final six games of the season on Saturday against Purdue. The Huskers sit at 3-3 and need to find three more wins to make a bowl game for the first time since 2016. Here are three Huskers whose recent improved play is necessary if the Huskers are...
LINCOLN, NE
Joseph appreciates Casey Thompson's toughness: 'He's not going to play in fear'

Mickey Joseph always expects Casey Thompson to get up, but maybe it doesn't hurt to mutter that hope under your breath when you see him take a shot. "When he gets hit, I'm always saying to myself, 'Get up Case. Just get up,'" Joseph said Thursday night on the Huskers Radio Network. "He usually gets up. Casey is a tough kid. He understands that he's been hit. ... But he's not going to play in fear, he's not going to play scared, he's not going to watch the rush. He's going to stand in the pocket, he's going to throw the football."
LINCOLN, NE
Huskers add in-state preferred walk-on commitment

Nebraska has added a preferred walk-on commitment from Gretna's Korver Demma. Projected as a linebacker with the Huskers, Demma announced the news on social media on Wednesday night. At 6-foot-2, 230 pounds, Demma has helped the Dragons to an undefeated season and top ranking in the state in Class A...
LINCOLN, NE
