As social beings, we’re obsessed with one-sided relationships. Whether it’s keeping up with Kim Kardashian’s latest love affair or Harry Styles’s recent spat (this just in: no saliva was intentionally flung), modern fandom is its own pastime. But our unrequited preoccupations are nowhere more neurotic than when it comes to the royals, whether we’re fixating on their interior lives, their sartorial faux pas, or every regal (or not-so-regal) interaction. While technology affords an added microscopic view into the public personas of today’s monarchs, the latest blockbuster at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, “The Tudors: Art and Majesty in Renaissance England,” offers a timely peek into the riotous lives of the OG royals: the Tudors, revealing that monarchy madness is not just a modern whim.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO