Read full article on original website
Related
ELLE DECOR
Amber Lewis’s New Etsy Collection Is the Holiday Whimsy We’ve Been Waiting For
These days we’re obsessed with nostalgia, whether it’s the clout of a boast-worthy flea-market find, or a TikTok feed chock-full of cottagecore whimsy. And there’s no moment when a longing for times gone by is more pronounced than during the holidays. While we haven’t solved time travel just yet, designer Amber Lewis knows just the way to hone that sentimentality as chicly as ever.
These 8 Ultra-Rare Blue Diamonds Could Fetch Over $70 Million at Auction
Jewelry collectors will soon have several rare chances to add a beautiful blue diamond to their vaults. Starting this fall, Sotheby’s will auction off eight blue diamonds from luxury jeweler De Beers. The group, called the De Beers Exceptional Blue Collection, was sourced from South Africa’s renowned Cullinan mine, and is impressive given that blue is the rarest color to find in a diamond. What makes these eight significant is that their brilliant hue and even color distribution make them particularly rare. What’s more, four of the eight stones were graded by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) as “fancy...
ELLE DECOR
Benjamin Moore’s 2023 Color of the Year Is the Dazzling Raspberry Blush
The oracles at Benjamin Moore have revealed the color that will be all the rage next year: the irrepressible Raspberry Blush. A supersaturated starlet of a shade, this coral-tinged pigment is just the statement we need to make our homes a haven of happy. “Never a backdrop, Raspberry Blush is the definition of charismatic color,” says Andrea Magno, the paint company’s director of color marketing and development. “This unapologetic shade of red-orange had us thinking: bold, bolder, boldest.”
ELLE DECOR
There's a Prime Day Planter Stand Sale With Items Over 70% Off
Do you have a green thumb, or do you inevitably kill every plant you touch? Whether your home looks like a mini greenhouse or you’re taking that “this could be the one that thrives” leap, there’s one thing plant owners of all expertise can agree on. It’s the idea that plants look even cuter in an adorable pot.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ELLE DECOR
A Sumptuous New Met Exhibition Sheds Light on the Secrets of the Tudor Royals
As social beings, we’re obsessed with one-sided relationships. Whether it’s keeping up with Kim Kardashian’s latest love affair or Harry Styles’s recent spat (this just in: no saliva was intentionally flung), modern fandom is its own pastime. But our unrequited preoccupations are nowhere more neurotic than when it comes to the royals, whether we’re fixating on their interior lives, their sartorial faux pas, or every regal (or not-so-regal) interaction. While technology affords an added microscopic view into the public personas of today’s monarchs, the latest blockbuster at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, “The Tudors: Art and Majesty in Renaissance England,” offers a timely peek into the riotous lives of the OG royals: the Tudors, revealing that monarchy madness is not just a modern whim.
Comments / 0