ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
thedigitalfix.com

Game of Thrones creator loves this House of the Dragon performance

Despite what most people viewed as a disappointing final season of Game of Thrones, prequel series House of the Dragon has proved a critical and ratings hit for HBO. One of the main aspects to garner praise, particularly for his emotional finale in episode eight, is Paddy Considine’s performance as King Viserys.
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Rings of Power: is the Stranger Gandalf?

Is the Stranger Gandalf? Amazon’s fantasy series, The Rings of Power, has just wrapped up its first season with a bang. After eight long episodes of mystery and suspense, one of the biggest question marks in the series, The Stranger, may have been addressed. Now, ahead of The Rings of Power season 2 release date, we are pretty confident about what this mystery man’s identity is.
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Rings of Power episode 8 recap: Sauron and the Stranger

Rings of Power: episode 8 recap. The season finale of the Middle-earth fantasy series starts as all good episodes of television do: with an old man in a dressing gown stumbling around a forest. This isn’t just any forest, though. This is Greenwood the Great, and the stranger is skirting...
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Rings of Power: Valinor explained

What is Valinor? If you have been watching Amazon’s fantasy series The Rings of Power, you have undoubtedly heard many strange-sounding places. However, one particular location that keeps coming up in every conversation with Elves involved is Valinor. Now, Valinor doesn’t strictly appear in the Lord of the Rings...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Costner
thedigitalfix.com

Rings of Power: Celebrimbor explained

Rings of Power: Celebrimbor explained. Celebrimbor, the Elf-lord in Lindon has been skirting around the edges of The Rings of Power story for some time now. He has been seen in the fantasy series, in conversations with Gil-Galad and Elrond about the power of Mithril, and the future of the Elven race.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy