Rock Music

Guitar World Magazine

Wolfgang Van Halen discusses nerves over covering Eddie's guitar parts at Taylor Hawkins tribute concert: “I didn’t even know if I could do it”

The multi-instrumentalist details his fast-tracked rehearsal process with Dave Grohl, Josh Freese and Justin Hawkins, and why the tribute marked the perfect moment to play Van Halen music onstage. On September 3 and 27, Wolfgang Van Halen performed at Foo Fighters’ tribute shows to their late drummer Taylor Hawkins at...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

The missing Beatles bass and the one track that Paul McCartney refused to play on

Abbey Road was at No.1 this week in 1969. We take a look back at a seminal moment for McCartney and the fab four. When the Beatles went into Abbey Road Studios to record the ‘Paperback Writer’ sessions on 13th April 1966, they were looking to experiment with a new bass sound. At the time, the group were said to have been listening to Wilson Pickett, Marvin Gaye and other Stax recordings, where the bass content was a lot stronger and often at the forefront of the mix.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Fender harnesses its heritage with all-new American Vintage II line of Stratocasters, Telecasters, Jazzmasters and basses

The comprehensive range revives genuine CuNiFe Wide-Range humbuckers, opts for authentic period-accurate build appointments and utilizes Pure Vintage pickups for historic feel and tones. Fender has announced its American Vintage II range of electric guitars and bass guitars, an all-new catalog of instruments that harks back to a handful of...
CARS
Louder

Watch an emotional Ozzy Osbourne on TV just six days after Randy Rhoads' death

Less than a week after the plane crash that killed Randy Rhoads, Ozzy Osbourne traveled to New York to appear on Late Night with David Letterman. We all know the story. The day after a show at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum in Tennessee on March 18, 1982, Ozzy Osbourne's tour bus is stuck by a light aircraft carrying guitarist Randy Rhoads and makeup artist Rachel Youngblood. Both are killed instantly, as is the pilot, Andrew Aycock.
CELEBRITIES
iHeartRadio

What Was Behind Randy Rhoads' Rivalry With Eddie Van Halen?

The Los Angeles rock scene was famously competitive in the late-'70s and early-'80s, especially among young guitarists eager to impress with their chops. Eddie Van Halen famously soloed with his back to the audience to keep other guitarists from pilfering his techniques and making them famous before he got the chance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Kacey Musgraves pause her ACL set to clip her nails – all in the name of guitar technique

“You're like, ‘I want my nails done,’ And then, when you try to play guitar, you sound like absolute s**t…” she tells the crowd. Country star Kacey Musgraves paused her set at Austin City Limits festival on Sunday (October 9) in order to clip her fingernails in front of a gigantic crowd – telling them that an ambitious nail job had impeded her guitar playing and she’d had enough.
AUSTIN, TX
Guitar World Magazine

Ritchie Blackmore based Smoke on the Water on a classical masterpiece – and the riff’s roots might surprise you

The Deep Purple legend divulged the origin of the riff in an interview back in 2007. But was he telling the truth?. It’s a fact of life that few four-note riffs are as legendary as Deep Purple’s Smoke on the Water. Heck, hardly any riff full-stop has had anywhere near the same cultural and musical impact the iconic 1972 track has had over the past five decades.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Gear up with great new guitars, amps and pedals from Gibson, Epiphone, Kramer, Maestro and Mesa Boogie

We take a look at some of the hottest – and coolest – products coming out of the Gibson stable in 2022. Gibson has been on an impressive winning streak the past few years, and things clearly haven’t let up in 2022. As we head into the fall, the company continues to roll out new and exciting equipment – and not just under the Gibson name, but also via its other brands, including Epiphone, Kramer, Maestro and Mesa Boogie. To get a handle on just some of this great gear, Guitar World’s Paul Riario and Alan Chaput shined a spotlight on five new products from the Gibson family.
GUITAR
Guitar World Magazine

Blink-182 release Edging, their first new song with Tom DeLonge in 10 years

The track arrives just days after the trio announced their hotly-rumored reunion – which will see DeLonge, bassist Mark Hoppus and drummer Travis Barker set off on a mammoth global tour – and release a brand-new album – in 2023. Sam is a Staff Writer at Guitar...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Is a new DigiTech Whammy on the way?

Now under new management, DigiTech/DOD have teased their return on Instagram. DigiTech appears to be set to make an imminent return, following the posting of a teaser clip on the effects brand’s social media channels. While remarkable news in itself, what has particularly caught our eye is that cheeky...
ELECTRONICS
Loudwire

Dave Lombardo Reveals His 5 Greatest Punk Albums of All-Time

While most know Dave Lombardo from his years killing it behind the kit with thrash metal icons Slayer, one of his current bands, Dead Cross, finds him dabbling more in the punk world. And it is Lombardo's punk background the piqued the interest of a fan in the latest issue of Metal Hammer to ask the musician for his five favorite punk albums.
ROCK MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Solar Guitars partners with Darkthrone's Nocturno Culto for a metal-ready signature model, the GC1.6NC

Specs include high-output Seymour Duncan SH6 Distortion humbuckers and glow-in-the-dark Luminlay side fret markers. After launching a new signature model for Crowbar/Down guitarist Kirk Windstein just last week, Solar Guitars has further expanded its Artist Series with a new model for Darkthrone’s Nocturno Culto, the GC1.6NC. Boasting a single...
YOUTUBE
Guitar World Magazine

This unearthed 1960 prototype reveals what the Gibson SG Special nearly looked like

This 1960 SG Special prototype, currently in the possession of New York’s Well Strung Guitars, is notable for having a slab body without the SG’s familiar edge bevel. Without its familiar edge-bevels this prototype SG Special has a more blocky look that was rejected in favour of continuity with the rest of the Gibson SG range – though the classic P-90 pickup configuration stayed.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

PJD Carey Apprentice review

Sound-wise, like its appearance, it’s a real Esquire-meets-Junior hybrid. A very stable working instrument and another great example of the stellar guitar craft in the UK. Simple high-quality build. +. Light weight; neck shape and feel. +. Expansive voicing from pickup. +. Tweakable treble bleed circuit. Cons. - It’s...
MUSIC
Louder

Babymetal announce return with new concept album The Other One and brand new shows

Babymetal will release new concept album The Other One next year and perform two shows early next year!. Babymetal have returned from their hiatus and have announced that their first new album in four years will arrive in Spring 2023. The Japanese kawaii metal duo - still formed of singers Su-metal and Moametal following the departure of original member Yuimetal in October 2018 - have been on an extended break following their most recent show at the Budokan in Tokyo, Japan in April last year.
MUSIC

