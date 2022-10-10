Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
Wolfgang Van Halen discusses nerves over covering Eddie's guitar parts at Taylor Hawkins tribute concert: “I didn’t even know if I could do it”
The multi-instrumentalist details his fast-tracked rehearsal process with Dave Grohl, Josh Freese and Justin Hawkins, and why the tribute marked the perfect moment to play Van Halen music onstage. On September 3 and 27, Wolfgang Van Halen performed at Foo Fighters’ tribute shows to their late drummer Taylor Hawkins at...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Kirk Hammett join Journey for a full-throttle Enter Sandman and Wheel in the Sky jam
The Journey and Metallica hits were mashed together into one extended track, featuring some blistering guitar work from Hammett's “Greeny” Les Paul and Neal Schon's custom IHush single-cut Last week, Journey performed the last 2022 dates of their Freedom world tour, and took a two-night stop in Hawaii...
Guitar World Magazine
10 times fans played guitar onstage with their heroes – and absolutely killed it
These fans were plucked from the crowd by their guitar idols, and answered the call in roof-raising style. What guitarist hasn't stood in front of their bedroom mirror, imagining the unlikely scenario of playing onstage with their guitar heroes?. For most players, it's nothing more than a pipe dream, but...
Guitar World Magazine
The missing Beatles bass and the one track that Paul McCartney refused to play on
Abbey Road was at No.1 this week in 1969. We take a look back at a seminal moment for McCartney and the fab four. When the Beatles went into Abbey Road Studios to record the ‘Paperback Writer’ sessions on 13th April 1966, they were looking to experiment with a new bass sound. At the time, the group were said to have been listening to Wilson Pickett, Marvin Gaye and other Stax recordings, where the bass content was a lot stronger and often at the forefront of the mix.
Guitar World Magazine
Fender harnesses its heritage with all-new American Vintage II line of Stratocasters, Telecasters, Jazzmasters and basses
The comprehensive range revives genuine CuNiFe Wide-Range humbuckers, opts for authentic period-accurate build appointments and utilizes Pure Vintage pickups for historic feel and tones. Fender has announced its American Vintage II range of electric guitars and bass guitars, an all-new catalog of instruments that harks back to a handful of...
Watch an emotional Ozzy Osbourne on TV just six days after Randy Rhoads' death
Less than a week after the plane crash that killed Randy Rhoads, Ozzy Osbourne traveled to New York to appear on Late Night with David Letterman. We all know the story. The day after a show at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum in Tennessee on March 18, 1982, Ozzy Osbourne's tour bus is stuck by a light aircraft carrying guitarist Randy Rhoads and makeup artist Rachel Youngblood. Both are killed instantly, as is the pilot, Andrew Aycock.
What Was Behind Randy Rhoads' Rivalry With Eddie Van Halen?
The Los Angeles rock scene was famously competitive in the late-'70s and early-'80s, especially among young guitarists eager to impress with their chops. Eddie Van Halen famously soloed with his back to the audience to keep other guitarists from pilfering his techniques and making them famous before he got the chance.
Guitar World Magazine
Tedeschi Trucks Band cover Harry Styles’ Sign of the Times – and it may well make you weep
Tedeschi Trucks Band spent the first week of October hosting a residency at their regular pitstop The Beacon Theatre, in New York. They’ve since shared one of the highlights from their closing night – a stunning, emotive and entirely unexpected cover of Harry Styles’ Sign of the Times.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Kacey Musgraves pause her ACL set to clip her nails – all in the name of guitar technique
“You're like, ‘I want my nails done,’ And then, when you try to play guitar, you sound like absolute s**t…” she tells the crowd. Country star Kacey Musgraves paused her set at Austin City Limits festival on Sunday (October 9) in order to clip her fingernails in front of a gigantic crowd – telling them that an ambitious nail job had impeded her guitar playing and she’d had enough.
Guitar World Magazine
Ritchie Blackmore based Smoke on the Water on a classical masterpiece – and the riff’s roots might surprise you
The Deep Purple legend divulged the origin of the riff in an interview back in 2007. But was he telling the truth?. It’s a fact of life that few four-note riffs are as legendary as Deep Purple’s Smoke on the Water. Heck, hardly any riff full-stop has had anywhere near the same cultural and musical impact the iconic 1972 track has had over the past five decades.
Guitar World Magazine
Gear up with great new guitars, amps and pedals from Gibson, Epiphone, Kramer, Maestro and Mesa Boogie
We take a look at some of the hottest – and coolest – products coming out of the Gibson stable in 2022. Gibson has been on an impressive winning streak the past few years, and things clearly haven’t let up in 2022. As we head into the fall, the company continues to roll out new and exciting equipment – and not just under the Gibson name, but also via its other brands, including Epiphone, Kramer, Maestro and Mesa Boogie. To get a handle on just some of this great gear, Guitar World’s Paul Riario and Alan Chaput shined a spotlight on five new products from the Gibson family.
Guitar World Magazine
Blink-182 release Edging, their first new song with Tom DeLonge in 10 years
The track arrives just days after the trio announced their hotly-rumored reunion – which will see DeLonge, bassist Mark Hoppus and drummer Travis Barker set off on a mammoth global tour – and release a brand-new album – in 2023. Sam is a Staff Writer at Guitar...
Listen to Slipknot’s New Album ‘The End, So Far’ Right Now
Slipknot have released their seventh album, The End, So Far, as of midnight on Sept. 30. It's now available to stream, and you can hear it right now. The End, So Far is the Iowa-born masked metal band's first studio effort since their 2019 album We Are Not Your Kind.
Guitar World Magazine
Is a new DigiTech Whammy on the way?
Now under new management, DigiTech/DOD have teased their return on Instagram. DigiTech appears to be set to make an imminent return, following the posting of a teaser clip on the effects brand’s social media channels. While remarkable news in itself, what has particularly caught our eye is that cheeky...
Dave Lombardo Reveals His 5 Greatest Punk Albums of All-Time
While most know Dave Lombardo from his years killing it behind the kit with thrash metal icons Slayer, one of his current bands, Dead Cross, finds him dabbling more in the punk world. And it is Lombardo's punk background the piqued the interest of a fan in the latest issue of Metal Hammer to ask the musician for his five favorite punk albums.
Corey Taylor says he exchanged "strained but civil" text messages with Joey Jordison before the drummer's death
Slipknot frontman has regrets that they never "talked to him as a group"
Guitar World Magazine
Solar Guitars partners with Darkthrone's Nocturno Culto for a metal-ready signature model, the GC1.6NC
Specs include high-output Seymour Duncan SH6 Distortion humbuckers and glow-in-the-dark Luminlay side fret markers. After launching a new signature model for Crowbar/Down guitarist Kirk Windstein just last week, Solar Guitars has further expanded its Artist Series with a new model for Darkthrone’s Nocturno Culto, the GC1.6NC. Boasting a single...
Guitar World Magazine
This unearthed 1960 prototype reveals what the Gibson SG Special nearly looked like
This 1960 SG Special prototype, currently in the possession of New York’s Well Strung Guitars, is notable for having a slab body without the SG’s familiar edge bevel. Without its familiar edge-bevels this prototype SG Special has a more blocky look that was rejected in favour of continuity with the rest of the Gibson SG range – though the classic P-90 pickup configuration stayed.
Guitar World Magazine
PJD Carey Apprentice review
Sound-wise, like its appearance, it’s a real Esquire-meets-Junior hybrid. A very stable working instrument and another great example of the stellar guitar craft in the UK. Simple high-quality build. +. Light weight; neck shape and feel. +. Expansive voicing from pickup. +. Tweakable treble bleed circuit. Cons. - It’s...
Babymetal announce return with new concept album The Other One and brand new shows
Babymetal will release new concept album The Other One next year and perform two shows early next year!. Babymetal have returned from their hiatus and have announced that their first new album in four years will arrive in Spring 2023. The Japanese kawaii metal duo - still formed of singers Su-metal and Moametal following the departure of original member Yuimetal in October 2018 - have been on an extended break following their most recent show at the Budokan in Tokyo, Japan in April last year.
