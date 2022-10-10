Read full article on original website
10 times fans played guitar onstage with their heroes – and absolutely killed it
These fans were plucked from the crowd by their guitar idols, and answered the call in roof-raising style. What guitarist hasn't stood in front of their bedroom mirror, imagining the unlikely scenario of playing onstage with their guitar heroes?. For most players, it's nothing more than a pipe dream, but...
Tedeschi Trucks Band cover Harry Styles’ Sign of the Times – and it may well make you weep
Tedeschi Trucks Band spent the first week of October hosting a residency at their regular pitstop The Beacon Theatre, in New York. They’ve since shared one of the highlights from their closing night – a stunning, emotive and entirely unexpected cover of Harry Styles’ Sign of the Times.
Watch Kacey Musgraves pause her ACL set to clip her nails – all in the name of guitar technique
“You're like, ‘I want my nails done,’ And then, when you try to play guitar, you sound like absolute s**t…” she tells the crowd. Country star Kacey Musgraves paused her set at Austin City Limits festival on Sunday (October 9) in order to clip her fingernails in front of a gigantic crowd – telling them that an ambitious nail job had impeded her guitar playing and she’d had enough.
This unearthed 1960 prototype reveals what the Gibson SG Special nearly looked like
This 1960 SG Special prototype, currently in the possession of New York’s Well Strung Guitars, is notable for having a slab body without the SG’s familiar edge bevel. Without its familiar edge-bevels this prototype SG Special has a more blocky look that was rejected in favour of continuity with the rest of the Gibson SG range – though the classic P-90 pickup configuration stayed.
Ritchie Blackmore based Smoke on the Water on a classical masterpiece – and the riff’s roots might surprise you
The Deep Purple legend divulged the origin of the riff in an interview back in 2007. But was he telling the truth?. It’s a fact of life that few four-note riffs are as legendary as Deep Purple’s Smoke on the Water. Heck, hardly any riff full-stop has had anywhere near the same cultural and musical impact the iconic 1972 track has had over the past five decades.
PJD Carey Apprentice review
Sound-wise, like its appearance, it’s a real Esquire-meets-Junior hybrid. A very stable working instrument and another great example of the stellar guitar craft in the UK. Simple high-quality build. +. Light weight; neck shape and feel. +. Expansive voicing from pickup. +. Tweakable treble bleed circuit. Cons. - It’s...
CopperSounds expands its mini-pedal lineup with the Gravity Bomb V2 boost and Renegade multi-bias fuzz
The ultra-compact units promise to pack a punch, bringing two different bias voltages and 20dB of boost to the table. CopperSound has introduced two ultra-compact mini-pedals, the Renegade Multi-Bias fuzz pedal and a new-and-improved version of its Gravity Bomb clean boost pedal. Despite serving totally different purposes, the pint-sized pedals...
Queen share “lost” track featuring Freddie Mercury, Face It Alone, recorded over 30 years ago
The rediscovered single was committed to record during the band's 1988 sessions for their 13th studio album, The Miracle, but never made the cut. During this year’s Royal Jubilee Concert in London, England, Queen icons Brian May and Roger Taylor revealed the existence of a “lost” song from the band, which featured the vocals of the late Freddie Mercury.
Dave Mustaine’s latest rig tour shows he’s made the full switch to Neural DSP’s Quad Cortex
In a new rig tour video for Seymour Duncan, Dave Mustaine and his guitar tech Brian Jones talk through the Megadeth man’s current live rig. The clip has been put together to promote Seymour Duncan’s PowerStage 700 – its ultra-clean power amp – which is shown here to be used by Mustaine to send his signal to both the onstage cabs, while offering a direct out to front of house via the True Cab Circuitry speaker emulator.
SolidGoldFX unveils revamped 76 MKII octave fuzz with new JFET preamp
The Canadian pedal-maker has added new components and extra control to its gnarly vintage-style fuzz. The 76 MKII is the latest iteration of Canadian effects firm SolidGoldFX’s gritty retro fuzz pedal, with new upgrades including a JFET preamp and octave bypass switch. The original 76 Fuzz was, like this...
Solar Guitars partners with Darkthrone's Nocturno Culto for a metal-ready signature model, the GC1.6NC
Specs include high-output Seymour Duncan SH6 Distortion humbuckers and glow-in-the-dark Luminlay side fret markers. After launching a new signature model for Crowbar/Down guitarist Kirk Windstein just last week, Solar Guitars has further expanded its Artist Series with a new model for Darkthrone’s Nocturno Culto, the GC1.6NC. Boasting a single...
Faith Guitars celebrates its 20th anniversary with three stylishly appointed The Twenty Legacy acoustic models
Each limited-edition model flashes luxurious abalone binding, torrefied Sitka spruce tops, Fishman Matrix-T-Blend electronics and a show-stopping Tree of Life fretboard inlay. 2022 marks 20 years since the inception of Faith Guitars, and to mark the milestone the British boutique acoustic guitar brand has expanded its Legacy Series with three celebratory ‘The Twenty’ models.
From Blink-182's powerchord-fueled return to eerie psychedelic soul: here are this week's essential guitar tracks
We're spoiled for choice this week, with spicy new songs from Rival Sons, Architects, The Arcs, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Gojira, Wunderhorse, Wild Pink & Yasmin Williams, Dry Cleaning, and more. Welcome to Guitar World’s weekly roundup of the musical highlights from the, erm, world of guitar. Every seven days...
Nancy Wilson is selling off her live ‘Barracuda’ SG and a stash of other ’70s and ’80s guitars
Following in the footsteps of Peter Frampton and Mike Campbell, Heart guitar legend Nancy Wilson has announced she is selling of a number of electric guitars from her personal collection, including the late-’60s SG she used live on tour with Heart for the hit Barracuda. Wilson’s gear will hit...
G&L's new CLF Research S-500 is a fan-inspired “retro-futurist dream” that blends original designs with contemporary appointments
Highlights of the guitar's spec sheet include Leo Fender's Magnetic Pickup Design technology and a comprehensive suite of switching options. G&L has added a new CLF Research edition of its Strat-style S-500 to its lineup of electric guitars. In line with the ethos of G&L’s CLF Research line – which...
Watch Jason Richardson shred in honor of Alexi Laiho after buying his signature ESP V
The prog phenom paid tribute to his six-string hero with a blistering cover of the solo from Children of Bodom's If You Want Peace... Prepare For War. On January 4, 2021, it was announced that Children of Bodom frontman and trailblazing electric guitar legend Alexi Laiho had passed away, sparking an outpouring of tributes from the music world.
Harley Benton boosts its offset offerings with newly finished $177 JA-60CC model
The affordable offset is now available in Seafoam Green, Inca Silver, Shell Pink, Dakota Red and Lake Placid Blue. Harley Benton has introduced five freshly finished, wallet-friendly offset models, which join its old JA series of electric guitars. Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total...
Kim Thayil set to appear alongside Stone Temple Pilots’ Robert and Dean DeLeo at next Rock ’N’ Roll Fantasy Camp
Rock Camp’s next Rock ’N’ Roll Fantasy Camp will be dubbed A Whole Lotta Rock and feature appearances from Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil, Stone Temple Pilots’ Robert and Dean DeLeo and rock drummer Carmine Appice. The event – set to take place March 16-19, 2023 –...
Matt Bellamy’s 10 greatest Muse guitar moments
Total Guitar readers voted in their thousands, and the results are in. By popular vote, these are your favorite Muse tracks. Matt Bellamy is one of the 21st century's bona fide guitar heroes. Over a near-three-decade career with Muse, the UK guitarist and frontman brought progressive playing, classical influences and outlandish tones into the mainstream, building an unlikely bridge between Radiohead, Rage Against the Machine and Rachmaninoff.
