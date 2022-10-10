ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

Guitar World Magazine

Watch Kacey Musgraves pause her ACL set to clip her nails – all in the name of guitar technique

“You're like, ‘I want my nails done,’ And then, when you try to play guitar, you sound like absolute s**t…” she tells the crowd. Country star Kacey Musgraves paused her set at Austin City Limits festival on Sunday (October 9) in order to clip her fingernails in front of a gigantic crowd – telling them that an ambitious nail job had impeded her guitar playing and she’d had enough.
AUSTIN, TX
Guitar World Magazine

This unearthed 1960 prototype reveals what the Gibson SG Special nearly looked like

This 1960 SG Special prototype, currently in the possession of New York’s Well Strung Guitars, is notable for having a slab body without the SG’s familiar edge bevel. Without its familiar edge-bevels this prototype SG Special has a more blocky look that was rejected in favour of continuity with the rest of the Gibson SG range – though the classic P-90 pickup configuration stayed.
MUSIC
City
Russia, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Guitar World Magazine

Ritchie Blackmore based Smoke on the Water on a classical masterpiece – and the riff’s roots might surprise you

The Deep Purple legend divulged the origin of the riff in an interview back in 2007. But was he telling the truth?. It’s a fact of life that few four-note riffs are as legendary as Deep Purple’s Smoke on the Water. Heck, hardly any riff full-stop has had anywhere near the same cultural and musical impact the iconic 1972 track has had over the past five decades.
MUSIC
BuzzFeed

Michael Jackson Removed "Dirty Diana" From His London Concert Out Of Respect For Princess Diana, And 19 Other Truly Fascinating Facts I Stumbled Upon This Week

When Nike was developing its Cortez shoe in 1967, they wanted to name it the Aztec in honor of the 1968 Olympics, which were being held in Mexico. The issue? Adidas already had a sneaker called the Azteca Gold, and were prepared to sue Nike. Instead, Nike pivoted to naming the shoe the Cortez, after the Spanish conquistador who conquered the Aztecs.
NFL
PJD Carey Apprentice review

PJD Carey Apprentice review

Sound-wise, like its appearance, it’s a real Esquire-meets-Junior hybrid. A very stable working instrument and another great example of the stellar guitar craft in the UK. Simple high-quality build. +. Light weight; neck shape and feel. +. Expansive voicing from pickup. +. Tweakable treble bleed circuit. Cons. - It’s...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

CopperSounds expands its mini-pedal lineup with the Gravity Bomb V2 boost and Renegade multi-bias fuzz

The ultra-compact units promise to pack a punch, bringing two different bias voltages and 20dB of boost to the table. CopperSound has introduced two ultra-compact mini-pedals, the Renegade Multi-Bias fuzz pedal and a new-and-improved version of its Gravity Bomb clean boost pedal. Despite serving totally different purposes, the pint-sized pedals...
ELECTRONICS
#Design#Soviet#Total Guitar#Omb#Tonal#Guitar World#Musicradar
Guitar World Magazine

Queen share “lost” track featuring Freddie Mercury, Face It Alone, recorded over 30 years ago

The rediscovered single was committed to record during the band's 1988 sessions for their 13th studio album, The Miracle, but never made the cut. During this year’s Royal Jubilee Concert in London, England, Queen icons Brian May and Roger Taylor revealed the existence of a “lost” song from the band, which featured the vocals of the late Freddie Mercury.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Dave Mustaine’s latest rig tour shows he’s made the full switch to Neural DSP’s Quad Cortex

In a new rig tour video for Seymour Duncan, Dave Mustaine and his guitar tech Brian Jones talk through the Megadeth man’s current live rig. The clip has been put together to promote Seymour Duncan’s PowerStage 700 – its ultra-clean power amp – which is shown here to be used by Mustaine to send his signal to both the onstage cabs, while offering a direct out to front of house via the True Cab Circuitry speaker emulator.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

SolidGoldFX unveils revamped 76 MKII octave fuzz with new JFET preamp

The Canadian pedal-maker has added new components and extra control to its gnarly vintage-style fuzz. The 76 MKII is the latest iteration of Canadian effects firm SolidGoldFX’s gritty retro fuzz pedal, with new upgrades including a JFET preamp and octave bypass switch. The original 76 Fuzz was, like this...
ELECTRONICS
Guitar World Magazine

Solar Guitars partners with Darkthrone's Nocturno Culto for a metal-ready signature model, the GC1.6NC

Specs include high-output Seymour Duncan SH6 Distortion humbuckers and glow-in-the-dark Luminlay side fret markers. After launching a new signature model for Crowbar/Down guitarist Kirk Windstein just last week, Solar Guitars has further expanded its Artist Series with a new model for Darkthrone’s Nocturno Culto, the GC1.6NC. Boasting a single...
YOUTUBE
Super Mario
Super Mario
Technology
Technology
Electronics
Electronics
Guitar World Magazine

Faith Guitars celebrates its 20th anniversary with three stylishly appointed The Twenty Legacy acoustic models

Each limited-edition model flashes luxurious abalone binding, torrefied Sitka spruce tops, Fishman Matrix-T-Blend electronics and a show-stopping Tree of Life fretboard inlay. 2022 marks 20 years since the inception of Faith Guitars, and to mark the milestone the British boutique acoustic guitar brand has expanded its Legacy Series with three celebratory ‘The Twenty’ models.
GUITAR
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Jason Richardson shred in honor of Alexi Laiho after buying his signature ESP V

The prog phenom paid tribute to his six-string hero with a blistering cover of the solo from Children of Bodom's If You Want Peace... Prepare For War. On January 4, 2021, it was announced that Children of Bodom frontman and trailblazing electric guitar legend Alexi Laiho had passed away, sparking an outpouring of tributes from the music world.
ROCK MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Harley Benton boosts its offset offerings with newly finished $177 JA-60CC model

The affordable offset is now available in Seafoam Green, Inca Silver, Shell Pink, Dakota Red and Lake Placid Blue. Harley Benton has introduced five freshly finished, wallet-friendly offset models, which join its old JA series of electric guitars. Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total...
CARS
Guitar World Magazine

Matt Bellamy’s 10 greatest Muse guitar moments

Total Guitar readers voted in their thousands, and the results are in. By popular vote, these are your favorite Muse tracks. Matt Bellamy is one of the 21st century's bona fide guitar heroes. Over a near-three-decade career with Muse, the UK guitarist and frontman brought progressive playing, classical influences and outlandish tones into the mainstream, building an unlikely bridge between Radiohead, Rage Against the Machine and Rachmaninoff.
MUSIC

