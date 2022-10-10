Read full article on original website
Wednesday's Sports In Brief
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City. Kansas City, Missouri, police said Adams pushed Ryan Zebley to the ground while running off the field following the Raiders’...
Guardians-Yankees ALDS Game 2 rained out, makeup Friday
NEW YORK (AP) — A postseason rainout in New York left the Cleveland Guardians feeling right at home. The second game of the American League Division Series between the Guardians and New York Yankees was postponed Thursday because of steady rain in the forecast and rescheduled for 1:07 p.m. on Friday.
Houston 4, Seattle 2
E_Valdez (). DP_Seattle 0, Houston 1. LOB_Seattle 9, Houston 4. 2B_Crawford (1), Haniger (1), Santana (1), Rodríguez (2), Peña (1), Díaz (1). HR_Tucker (1), Alvarez (2). Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, James Hoye; Right, Pat Hoberg; Left, Carlos Torres. T_3:15. A_41,774 (41,168).
Seattle 4, Los Angeles 1
Los Angeles100—1 First Period_1, Seattle, Schwartz 1 (Eberle, Burakovsky), 5:21 (pp). 2, Los Angeles, Iafallo 1, 7:43 (pp). Penalties_Los Angeles bench, served by Kaliyev (Too Many Men on the Ice), 1:44; Lizotte, LA (Tripping), 3:53; Borgen, SEA (Interference), 7:39; Soucy, SEA (Holding), 10:16. Second Period_3, Seattle, Tanev 1 (Borgen),...
Today in Sports History-Gretzky becomes NHLs leading scorer
1933 — The Philadelphia Eagles play their first NFL game and suffers a 56-0 loss to the New York Giants. 1961 — Mickey Wright wins her third LPGA Championship with a rout, nine strokes ahead of Louise Suggs. Wright shoots a 3-over, 287 at the Stardust Country Club in Las Vegas for her third major title of the year and her tenth tour victory of the season.
Houston leads series 2-0
LOB_Houston 18, Seattle 24. 2B_Alvarez, Peña, Díaz, Rodríguez 2, France, Haniger, Crawford, Santana. 3B_Rodríguez. HR_Alvarez 2, Gurriel, Bregman, Tucker, Suárez, Crawford. RBIs_Alvarez 7, Gurriel, Bregman 3, Tucker, Moore, Rodríguez 2, France 2, Suárez, Crawford, Raleigh. CS_Kelenic. S_Pressly. Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Pat Hoberg; First,...
Bills visit KC in rematch of memorable January playoff game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — In one of the wildest playoff games in NFL history, the Bills and Chiefs traded the lead three times and scored 25 points in the final 2 minutes of regulation, including a 13-second field-goal drive by Kansas City to force overtime that folks in Buffalo are still trying to live down.
Wizards' Carey in concussion protocol after traffic accident
WASHINGTON (AP) — Vernon Carey Jr. of the Washington Wizards has entered the NBA's concussion protocol following what the team said was a minor traffic accident. Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said Thursday that Carey started having symptoms after practice Wednesday. Unseld said he didn't have details about the accident, but he thought it happened on Carey's way home from the team's open practice Tuesday night.
Boston Marathon winner Kipyokei suspended for doping
MONACO (AP) — Boston Marathon winner Diana Kipyokei of Kenya was suspended on Friday after testing positive for doping at the race and allegedly obstructing an investigation. The Athletics Integrity Unit said Kipyokei’s sample after winning in October last year had traces of triamcinolone acetonide. It is a glucocorticoid...
Washington 12, Chicago 7
Was_FG Slye 38, :46. Drive: 9 plays, 57 yards, 1:37. Key Play: McKissic 16 run. Washington 3, Chicago 0. Chi_Pettis 40 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 7:16. Drive: 9 plays, 94 yards, 3:57. Key Plays: Fields 10 pass to V.Jones on 3rd-and-8; Montgomery 13 run on 3rd-and-3; Fields 21 pass to Mooney. Chicago 7, Washington 3.
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. WASHINGTON COMMANDERS AT CHICAGO BEARS — WASHINGTON: S Percy Butler, OT Samuel Cosmi, WR Jahan Dotson, QB Sam Howell, CB William Jackson, TE Logan Thomas, RB Jonathan Williams. CHICAGO: WR N'Keal Harry, CB Lamar Jackson, DE Kingsley Jonathan, TE Jake Tonges.
Denver 126, L.A. Clippers 115
DENVER (126) Gordon 5-10 2-2 12, Porter Jr. 4-6 1-1 12, Jokic 0-2 2-2 2, B.Brown 3-4 3-3 9, Caldwell-Pope 4-8 4-4 14, Cancar 4-8 2-2 11, Golden 0-0 0-0 0, Nnaji 5-6 3-6 13, Braun 5-11 2-4 12, Randle 0-1 2-2 2, Reed 4-8 0-0 10, Smith 7-11 1-2 15, Watson 3-9 0-0 7, White 3-3 0-0 7. Totals 47-87 22-28 126.
Toronto 3, Washington 2
Toronto111—3 First Period_1, Toronto, Tavares 1 (Rielly, Marner), 6:40 (pp). 2, Washington, Dowd 1 (Gustafsson, van Riemsdyk), 9:57. 3, Washington, Johansson 1 (Oshie, Eller), 13:52. Second Period_4, Toronto, Jarnkrok 1 (Kerfoot, Rielly), 3:53. Third Period_5, Toronto, Matthews 1 (Giordano, Sandin), 6:55. Shots on Goal_Washington 11-9-6_26. Toronto 21-9-9_39. Power-play opportunities_Washington...
Minnesota plays Los Angeles following Boldy's 2-goal showing
Los Angeles Kings (0-1-0, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (0-1-0, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Los Angeles Kings after Matthew Boldy's two-goal game against the New York Rangers in the Wild's 7-3 loss. Minnesota had a 53-22-7 record overall and...
Paul Cotter scores, Golden Knights beat Blackhawks 1-0
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Paul Cotter scored and Logan Thompson stopped 27 shots in the Vegas Golden Knights' 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks 1-0 Thursday night. The victory marked the fourth time in Vegas’ first six seasons in the NHL it opened 2-0-0, while Chicago (0-2-0) has now lost its first two games in four straight seasons.
Philadelphia 5, New Jersey 2
Philadelphia122—5 First Period_1, New Jersey, Holtz 1 (Mercer, Bratt), 8:01 (pp). 2, Philadelphia, Allison 1 (Provorov, DeAngelo), 8:24. Penalties_Tippett, PHI (Boarding), 4:05; Frost, PHI (Holding), 6:38; Mercer, NJ (Interference), 10:26; Laughton, PHI (Cross Checking), 16:18; DeAngelo, PHI (Roughing), 19:27; Bastian, NJ (Roughing), 19:27. Second Period_3, Philadelphia, Konecny 1 (Provorov,...
McVay says Rams aren't done chasing disappointed WR Beckham
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have not given up on re-signing Odell Beckham Jr., even if the injured receiver was decidedly unimpressed by their initial attempts to do so. Rams coach Sean McVay responded confidently to questions Wednesday about tweets from Beckham regarding his early...
Hidalgo cards 63 to share 3-way lead at Andalucía Masters
SOTOGRANDE, Spain (AP) — Ángel Hidalgo shot an 8-under 63 to grab part of a three-way lead of the Andalucía Masters after two rounds on Friday. The Spaniard sunk eight birdies on an error-free day at Valderrama to join overnight leader Min Woo Lee and Adrian Otaegui on 9 under par.
Pittsburgh 6, Arizona 2
Pittsburgh312—6 First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Crosby 1 (Guentzel, Letang), 1:22. 2, Pittsburgh, Zucker 1 (Heinen, Petry), 4:12. 3, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 1 (Crosby, Rust), 5:10 (pp). Penalties_Arizona bench, served by Schmaltz (Too Many Men on the Ice), 2:06; Kassian, ARI (Holding), 5:03; O'Brien, ARI (High Sticking), 7:29; Joseph, PIT (Interference), 13:33; Malkin, PIT (Roughing), 19:47; Ritchie, ARI (Roughing), 19:47; Arizona bench, served by Kassian (Roughing), 19:47.
Oklahoma City 118, San Antonio 112
OKLAHOMA CITY (118) Jal.Williams 7-8 6-7 21, Robinson-Earl 1-7 3-3 5, Jay.Williams 0-1 1-4 1, Dort 4-8 4-6 12, Giddey 7-13 2-3 18, Bazley 3-5 2-2 8, O.Dieng 5-8 0-0 11, Omoruyi 2-3 2-2 7, Pokusevski 3-9 2-2 8, Wiggins 2-5 0-0 5, Mann 6-16 1-1 17, Waters III 0-3 5-5 5. Totals 40-86 28-35 118.
