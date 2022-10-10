Troopers Arrest Man for Theft of Several Vehicles

Delaware State Police have arrested 28-year-old Karl Jones of Frederica, Delaware on multiple felony charges following an investigation that began earlier this month into the theft of several motor vehicles.

On October 9, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m., troopers responded to the Valero gas station located at 7865 Old Beach Road in Frederica regarding a suspicious person. Troopers subsequently contacted Karl Jones on the premises. Jones was discovered to have active felony warrants for the theft of three separate motor vehicles, one of which had been stolen from the same Valero parking lot on October 6. Jones had also fled from the police on foot earlier on October 9. Jones was taken into custody at the scene without incident due to his wanted status.

Jones was transported to Troop 3, where he was charged with the following crimes:

Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony) – 3 counts

Theft Under $1,500 Where the Victim is 62 Years of Age or Older (Felony)

Resisting Arrest

Jones was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 7 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $8,000 secured bond.

