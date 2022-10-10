Read full article on original website
Veteran AEW star teases retirement
AEW's Dustin Rhodes took to Twitter this afternoon with a message with seems to hint at retirement from in-ring action. He did not outright say that he would retire but here is what he said on Twitter:. "Man, old age has caught up to me guys. As much as I...
Brain cells grown in lab play 1970s tennis-style video game 'Pong'
Researchers say the "mini-brain" can respond to its environment, with experts calling the project "exciting" but saying it might be going too far.
Kyrie Irving Reveals What Advice He Gave Ben Simmons After Airball Video Went Viral: "You Got To Be Able To Deal With It. You Got To Be Able To Face It."
It hasn't been the easiest couple of years for Nets star Ben Simmons. After an ugly breakup with the 76ers, he went to a crumbling Nets team and proceeded to miss the entire rest of the reason for reasons that are still mostly unknown. This summer, Ben has tried his...
Western Conference Executive Says Suns' Handling Of Jae Crowder Situation Was "Strange": "Doesn't It Seem Like There's Some Other Way To Resolve This Other Than Him Sitting Out And Hurting Your Depth?"
The Phoenix Suns are looking to change their forward rotation with veteran Jae Crowder becoming surplus to requirements in Phoenix. The feeling was mutual as Crowder has been hinting that he wants to leave Phoenix all offseason, which was confirmed later when Crowder was officially put on the trade block after losing his starter spot to Cameron Johnson.
