Solo Sikoa Gives Insight Into His Personal Relationship With Roman Reigns
Recent WWE main roster call-up Solo Sikoa has been thrust into the spotlight, beginning with him joining The Bloodline at the Clash at the Castle premium live event last month in Cardiff, Wales. As a cousin of both Roman Reigns and The Rock, as well as the younger brother of the Usos, Sikoa has a lot to live up to in the wrestling world. Speaking to Peter Rosenberg on "Cheap Heat," Sikoa elaborated on his relationship with Reigns.
There's Reportedly A Chance Adam Cole Will Never Wrestle Again
AEW's Adam Cole is reportedly dealing with a "real bad" injury that could potentially have a life-changing outcome. According to the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Cole is currently recovering from a nasty concussion and has yet to be cleared to return to action. The Observer's Dave Meltzer disclosed that Cole could be cleared tomorrow, or it "could be never."
The Latest On WWE And Naomi's Reported Contract Negotiations
It has now been nearly five months since fans last saw Sasha Banks and Naomi, after the then WWE Women's Tag Team Champions walked out prior to an episode of "WWE Raw" following a disagreement with former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Since then, both have been reported to be out of WWE, then likely to return following McMahon's retirement, followed by uncertainty. And while things still seem uncertain about Banks, there is at least an update on Naomi.
Sonya Deville Shocks WWE NXT With Surprise Attack
"WWE SmackDown" star Sonya Deville shocked fans when she attacked Alba Fyre during Tuesday night's episode of "NXT." After Fyre won her match against Toxic Attraction's Jacy Jayne, she was attacked by Deville, who was hiding in the crowd. It didn't take long for Jayne and her tag team partner Gigi Dolin to join in the attack. The segment ended with the trio smashing the former "NXT UK" Women's Champion through the announcer's table with a triple powerbomb.
Backstage News On Status Of Kenny Omega And Other Suspended AEW Stars
It has now been over a month since AEW All Out, where a post-show incident involving CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks led to all five individuals being sent home and taken off TV. None of them have returned since as an investigation has continued into the incident, and the latest information suggests that there is still at least some ways to go before a resolution is reached.
Ronda Rousey Makes A Choice: The Shield Or The Bloodline
"SmackDown" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey regularly streams on her YouTube channel and answers fan questions as they come up. During a recent stream while playing "Rogue Fantasy 2", Rousey was asked to choose between The Shield or The Bloodline. "Shield," Rousey said. "I love The Bloodline, but I kinda first...
Finn Bálor Makes Bold Claim About Dominik Mysterio's Future
Since joining The Judgment Day, Finn Bálor's presentation to the WWE Universe has been noticeably different. Those changes have come with additional responsibility, as well, with Bálor tasked with helping the recently-turned Dominik Mysterio adjust to life as a heel. While turning on his father, wrestling legend Rey Mysterio, has resulted in many fans turning on Dom, Bálor believes he knows the real reason behind the fans' betrayal.
Ronda Rousey Clarifies Whether She Is A Babyface Or Heel In WWE
Ronda Rousey is now a two-time "SmackDown" Women's Champion after defeating Liv Morgan at WWE Extreme Rules. But the action didn't stop once the bell had rung. Rousey went on to mock the fans and Morgan, going as far as to step over the former champion. She was met with a sea of boos, seemingly solidifying her status as a heel — a designation that's been somewhat unclear in recent weeks. During "The Baddest Stream On The Planet" livestream on YouTube, Rousey took the time to clear the air about her current role in WWE.
Former WWE Superstar Teases WWE Return As Member Of Bray Wyatt's Stable
Former WWE Superstar Eva Marie took to Twitter on Thursday evening to tease not only a possible WWE return, but tease that she's a member of Bray Wyatt's rumored stable, "Wyatt 6." Marie shared a video of herself with an Alexa Bliss' Lilly Doll and a trash can, with the...
How Hulk Hogan Got His Infamous Black Eye Before Wrestlemania IX, According To Jim Cornette
At WrestleMania IX, Yokozuna defeated Bret Hart to win the WWE Championship, thanks to Mr. Fuji throwing salt in Hart's eyes and helping his client capture the championship. Once the bell rang, Hulk Hogan, still arguably the company's biggest babyface at the time, came to the ring to check on "The Hitman." On behalf of Yokozuna, Fuji challenged Hogan to face the champion immediately in an impromptu match for the championship.
Gangrel Recalls How Steve Blackman And JBL Handled Backstage Dispute
At a time when tempers have recently flared behind the curtain in AEW, WWE Attitude Era legend Gangrel is reflecting on how his former WWE Attitude Era colleagues handled interpersonal heat backstage during his tenure with the company. "We didn't see a lot of backstage fights," Gangrel told K&S Wrestlefest....
Pat McAfee Gave Pro Wrestling Legend A Bunch Of Money For No Reason
Pat McAfee is known for his over the top style as a commentator in WWE, but the former top NFL punter has earned the reputation of being gracious as well. During an appearance on "Stories With Brisco And Bradshaw," Rip Rogers recalled the time he helped train McAfee, who was in a giving mood after receiving a big sponsorship deal.
Eddie Kingston Rolled His Eyes At Backstage Request AEW Made Of Him
Sammy Guevara and Eddie Kingston engaged in a backstage altercation which left Kingston quietly suspended for a couple of weeks. Due to the suspension, AEW CEO Tony Khan decided to not follow through with having Kingston versus Guevara take place at AEW's All Out pay-per-view, instead, they had their blowoff match less than a month later on the Grand Slam edition of "Rampage." Kingston had defeated Guevara via submission, however, he would not let go of the hold, resulting in the referee deciding to reverse the call. In an interview with "TV Insider," Kingston revealed a request AEW made of him.
Top WWE Star Lists Sasha Banks And Naomi As SmackDown Roster Members
Sasha Banks and Naomi were suspended indefinitely from WWE back on May 16 when they decided to give up their Women's Tag Team Titles and walk out of "Raw." That night, Banks and Naomi were scheduled to compete in the main event where a new No. 1 contender would have been named, but plans were forced to be changed. Since their voluntary exit, neither Banks nor Naomi has appeared on WWE programming; both women have made multiple public appearances at events outside of the company.
Former WWE Stars Make AEW Debuts During Dark: Elevation Taping
The Bollywood Boyz have arrived in AEW. The former WWE tag team comprising of Gurv Sihra (FKA Sunil Singh) & Harv Sihra (FKA Samir Singh) made a surprise appearance at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, where AEW taped an episode of "AEW Dark: Elevation" prior to the live episode of "AEW Dynamite" this week. The Canadian-born brothers went on to wrestle Austin & Colten Gunn in a tag team match. According to spoilers shared by Fightful, The Bollywood Boyz lost the bout to The Firm's Gunn Club.
Saraya Confirms Talks With Triple H Before Signing With AEW
As Paige, Saraya's WWE run ended earlier this year when the company decided not to renew her contract, just prior to Vince McMahon's exit. She would eventually make the leap to AEW, debuting at "Dynamite: Grand Slam" in late September. The following week, she would cut her first AEW promo, claiming that her old boss didn't listen to her. Serving as a guest on "Talk Is Jericho," Saraya made it clear she wasn't talking about Paul "Triple H" Levesque.
Chris Jericho Reveals The Origin Of His Ring Name
Just a few short weeks ago, Chris Jericho won the Ring of Honor World Championship. He defeated Claudio Castagnoli to capture his eighth world championship. This title win only adds to Jericho's already highly decorated career. AEW's resident wizard has over forty championship reigns during his 32-year career. Not only has Jericho won many titles, but the former AEW World Champion is also no stranger to having multiple nicknames, from "Corazon de Leon" to "The Ocho." So, how exactly did the name Chris Jericho come around?
Daniel Cormier Gives Insight Into Logan Paul's WWE Training
UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier has high praise for social media star Logan Paul. Despite their success on YouTube, both Logan and Jake Paul have dabbled in other ventures, such as boxing, and Logan has even more on his plate; he's a WWE superstar after signing a contract with WWE back in late June.
Part Of CM Punk's Presentation Makes No Sense To Road Dogg
When the opening to "Cult of Personality" by Living Colour played for the first time on "AEW Rampage" in August 2021, wrestling fans immediately knew they were getting the return of a fan favorite who had kissed goodbye to the wrestling business years earlier, CM Punk. His highly anticipated comeback was met with a universally positive reaction mixed with shock. Many also wondered how AEW owner Tony Khan got the rights to Punk's epic theme music.
Ronda Rousey And Fellow WWE Star Reportedly Book Their Own Angle
While we have yet to see a feud between real-life friends Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler in WWE, the pair has reportedly had a hand in putting the pieces of an angle together without any influence from the creative team. Earlier this summer, as Fightful reports, Rousey was involved in a feud with WWE veteran Natalya involving the "SmackDown" Women's Championship. Notably, Natalya was teaming with Baszler around this period and the Queen of Spades was ultimately integrated into the storyline, with Rousey and Baszler "giving a nod to their years long history and friendship with one another."
