‘Rick and Morty’ Should Host the Oscars

By Kayla Cobb
Decider.com
 4 days ago
“JuRicksic Mort” is one of those Rick and Morty episodes that covers a lot of ground in a short amount of time. If it wasn’t questioning whether we’re prejudiced against dinosaurs, it was casually solving major canonical challenges. But in between Rick (Justin Roiland) feuding with Lisa Kudrow as a T-Rex, this Season 6 episode raises a pretty decent question. Why shouldn’t Rick and Morty host the Oscars?

Written by Nick Rutherford and directed by Kyounghee Lim, “JuRicksic Mort” revolves around the dinosaurs returning to Earth. It isn’t long before they take charge and correct every major global problem. But this enlightened way of living causes a new problem as humanity becomes hopelessly bored. That’s when the president (Keith David) begs Rick to get rid of the dinosaurs. He agrees on one condition: he gets to host Hollywood’s biggest night.

Host Rick is about as chaotic as you would expect. He stumbles onto the stage drunk, demands that Tom Hanks scream “Wilson”, and generally encourages the audience to treat the whole ceremony like a football game. The entire joke is that Rick is too irreverent and unpredictable to be good at this job. But maybe that’s why he would actually be the perfect host.

Every spring, we as a society arrive at the same point: hosting the Oscars is a thankless job that no one wants. It’s not hard to imagine why this job is chore. Whoever hosts is expected to be funny and entertaining without being too mean to Hollywood or offensive to middle America. Every word out of their mouth is scrutinized and met with eye rolls and angry tweets. They have to keep a show moving while every winner would prefer to give a 10-minute long speech. They have to maintain that impossible balancing act while also leaving room for the weird sketches no one likes yet the Oscars insist on doing.

If you gave this horrible job to a cartoon character, so much of that pressure would go away. Oh, did The Rock dancing the “Macarena” with Meryl Streep feel stupid and forced? Who cares? The man who orchestrated the whole thing only has two dimensions. It’s hard to get mad when you’re faced with a degree of silliness that intense. It’s doubly stupid when you remember that Rick and Morty’s only theatrical appearance happened during Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Also, both Rick and Morty have awards experience. In 2020, they presented the Emmy for Outstanding Reality Competition Program. Yes, it was weird. And yes, most people watching likely had no idea who Rick and Morty were. But at least it was funny. That’s more than most hosts can say.

Sure, making an alcoholic cartoon and his anxious grandson the official hosts of the Academy Awards would be sacrilegious to this Hollywood institution. But we already gave Suicide Squad an Oscar. Also, who could forget when the Flash entering the speed force won the Oscar fan-favorite movie moment? As far as I see it, the regality of this night has been dead for a while. The Oscars have morphed into a self-indulgent show of opulence as Hollywood tries to both pat itself on the back and appeal to the rest of America with the desperation of a rich aunt who assumes you’re still as into horses as you were when you’re 10. If we insist on still having this thing, lean fully in to the ridiculousness. Give the job to Rick Sanchez.

Decider.com

