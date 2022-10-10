Drew Barrymore Freaks Out Guest, Wears Bearded Dragon Like a Hat on ‘Drew Barrymore Show’

Another day, another appearance from Drew Barrymore’s pets on The Drew Barrymore Show. Instead of her pups dressed as Dolly Parton, the actress-turned-talk show host brought out her bearded dragon, Jeremy, who prompted a fearful reaction from her guest, Nate Berkus.

When the show returned from commercial break following the daily Drew’s News segment, the host was (unexpectedly) sporting Jeremy on her shoulder. Barrymore detailed part of what it’s like being a reptile mom, saying bearded dragons need a lot of room as they grow, adding that before she knew it, the small pet she once had had gotten so much bigger. She joked, “This is not how I saw my life.”

However, it was Berkus’ reaction when she called him and fellow interior designer Jeremiah Brent out on the stage that felt a little more relatable for my non-reptilian-owning self. As Barrymore walked up to the duo, still with Jeremy slinking over her shoulder, she said, “Nate, I heard you’re a little nervous,” to which he responded, “That’s why I’m back here.”

Brent, on the other hand, took Jeremy from Barrymore and moved to the other side of the stage as Berkus instructed, “Yeah, you go over there.” From there, the two began to talk about their new PetSmart line, which sounds like it would be a dream come true for any bearded dragon looking to add some french doors to its tank.

“Jeremy’s tank doesn’t look like this,” Barrymore admitted while praising the “chic” accessories. “Jeremy’s tank looks a little bit like the set of Rambo.”

Photo: CBS

However, the most entertaining part of the entire segment was when the actress put her pet, who had other plans, back on her shoulder. While announcing her giveaways for the audience, Jeremy decided to make his way up Barrymore’s head, where he found a cozy home tangled in her hair.

The Drew Barrymore Show airs on weekdays at 9:30 ET on CBS.