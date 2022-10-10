ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Drew Barrymore Freaks Out Guest, Wears Bearded Dragon Like a Hat on ‘Drew Barrymore Show’

By Samantha Nungesser
Decider.com
Decider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aVrzi_0iTHW2yu00

Another day, another appearance from Drew Barrymore’s pets on The Drew Barrymore Show. Instead of her pups dressed as Dolly Parton, the actress-turned-talk show host brought out her bearded dragon, Jeremy, who prompted a fearful reaction from her guest, Nate Berkus.

When the show returned from commercial break following the daily Drew’s News segment, the host was (unexpectedly) sporting Jeremy on her shoulder. Barrymore detailed part of what it’s like being a reptile mom, saying bearded dragons need a lot of room as they grow, adding that before she knew it, the small pet she once had had gotten so much bigger. She joked, “This is not how I saw my life.”

However, it was Berkus’ reaction when she called him and fellow interior designer Jeremiah Brent out on the stage that felt a little more relatable for my non-reptilian-owning self. As Barrymore walked up to the duo, still with Jeremy slinking over her shoulder, she said, “Nate, I heard you’re a little nervous,” to which he responded, “That’s why I’m back here.”

What do you think? Be the first to comment.

Brent, on the other hand, took Jeremy from Barrymore and moved to the other side of the stage as Berkus instructed, “Yeah, you go over there.” From there, the two began to talk about their new PetSmart line, which sounds like it would be a dream come true for any bearded dragon looking to add some french doors to its tank.

“Jeremy’s tank doesn’t look like this,” Barrymore admitted while praising the “chic” accessories. “Jeremy’s tank looks a little bit like the set of Rambo.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dy5fk_0iTHW2yu00
Photo: CBS

However, the most entertaining part of the entire segment was when the actress put her pet, who had other plans, back on her shoulder. While announcing her giveaways for the audience, Jeremy decided to make his way up Barrymore’s head, where he found a cozy home tangled in her hair.

The Drew Barrymore Show airs on weekdays at 9:30 ET on CBS.

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

Megan Fox’s Skintight Denim Set Wasn’t Actually Denim at All

While jeggings may remain one of the most controversial Millennial-loved trends, maybe ever, Megan Fox just made a case for their return to the mainstream while taking the skintight pants to a whole new level. On Sunday, the actress shared a trio of photos on Instagram showcasing the full body-hugging...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremiah Brent
Person
Drew Barrymore
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Nate Berkus
HollywoodLife

Heather Locklear, 60, Steps Out In Torn Overalls As She Runs Errands With Dog In Rare Photos

Heather Locklear, 60, enjoyed some time outdoors with her cute dog, Mister, while out in Calabasas on Sept. 12. The Uptown Girls actress’ outing is a rare sight since she has not graced a red carpet in nearly a year! Heather, whose birthday is coming up on Sept. 25, sported a casual and comfortable look (which you can see HERE) while she ran errands on Monday. The blonde bombshell wore a white tank top paired with olive green overalls that were heavily ripped on the legs. She also opted for complete comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals.
CALABASAS, CA
People

Rosie O'Donnell Says Daughter Told Her Growing Up with 'Lesbian Icon' Mom Wasn't Exactly 'Normal'

Rosie O'Donnell is sharing more of the back story about the moment when daughter Vivienne called her out for not exactly having a "normal" upbringing. Last month, the comedian, 60, shared a video on TikTok in response to her daughter Vivienne, 19, who told her TikTok followers that while the teenager is "incredibly thankful" for O'Donnell, "one thing she's not done is normal."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Freaks#Drew S News#Petsmart#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Garner Flashes Diamond Eternity Band As John Miller Engagement Rumors Run Rampant

Jennifer Garner is putting the rumor mill into overdrive after she was spotted with her diamond eternity ring on her hand while running errands. The 13 Going on 30 star was seen in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 20, with the flashy bling. And while the stunning jewel was on Garner's right hand, many believe the band may be from her longtime boyfriend, 44-year-old businessman John Miller.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’

Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Shows Off Major Physical Transformation at Ireland Shows

Garth Brooks had been waiting to play at Ireland’s Croke Park for years. He played a set of shows there in 1997 and hasn’t been back since. However, that doesn’t mean that the country superstar didn’t try. He planned a five-night run at Croke Park in 2014, but those dates didn’t happen. So, these last few dates on the Emerald Isle were a big deal for him and his Irish fans. As a result, he wanted to do something special to mark the occasion. Garth decided to drop some weight.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Candace Owens Calls Chrissy Teigen a ‘Sick, Mentally Ill Individual’ After Admitting Miscarriage Was An Abortion

Last week, model and author, Chrissy Teigen said that a miscarriage that took place two years ago while she was pregnant was actually an abortion. She revealed that information while she was speaking at a summit named “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” on September 15 according to The Hollywood Reporter. Critics immediately went for her neck after she made that revelation. One of the loudest ones was frequent Teigen antagonist, Candace Owens, who attacked her once again on her podcast earlier this week.
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Willie Nelson Attempted Suicide: Singer Sparks Worries Following Shocking Confession

Willie Nelson renewed the worries his family and fans felt through the bombshell revelation in his memoir. This month, Nelson finally introduced his new memoir, "Me and Paul: Untold Stories of a Fabled Friendship, the 89-year-old On the Road Again," to his fans. The book reportedly immortalized Paul English the same way his song, "Me and Paul" did, as he remembered his right-hand man, who also served as his accountant, bodyguard, and drummer.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Ana de Armas Says It’s ‘Disgusting’ That ‘Blonde’ Nudity Will Circulate the Internet, but ‘I Can’t Control It’

Ana de Armas is earning some of the best reviews of her career for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” and yet she’s well aware that it will be her nude scenes that end up getting the most exposure online. As the actor said during her Variety cover story interview, “I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting.” “Blonde” is set to stream globally on Netflix starting Sept. 28, which means viewers will have the ability to clip scenes from the film or take screenshots and share them online. De Armas expects her nude scenes to...
MOVIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

42K+
Followers
6K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy