Meet the 1st Latina CEO of a children's entertainment company

By Zinnia Maldonado
CBS New York
 4 days ago

Brooklyn woman becomes first Latina CEO of children's entertainment company

NEW YORK -- In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, we sat down with the first Latina CEO of a children's entertainment company.

She shared her journey -- from following her dreams, to advice for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Susie Jaramillo is an author, artist and CEO of the children's entertainment company Encantos.

"I was born in Venezuela. My father is 100% Venezuelan, and my mother is Ecuadorian-Irish," she said.

Jaramillo sat down with CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado for a chat inside her Brooklyn studio, where he passion for art, technology and the Hispanic culture collide. It's also where she runs her brand.

"As a Latina who went to art school and paints traditionally and illustrates children's books and writes children's books, but also has built a tech company and uses tech to reach families, I'm a bit of a unicorn," she said.

The idea for Encantos came about when she realized there was a gap in the children's education market.

"I'm a Latina and I'm trying to raise bilingual kids here in this country who appreciate where they came from, and there was nothing out there -- no books, no apps, no animated content -- that represented us and our nursey rhymes," she said. "Fun fact: 26% of kids in the United States are Latino. Only 5% of roles in our kids media space are represented with Latino talent."

Encantos helps children learn in both English and Spanish via books, videos and games.

Most recently, Jaramillo launched an app called Canticos. It helps kids, no matter their background, learn Spanish or English, and it was named App of the Day by Apple last month.

"Our app is designed to help Latinos celebrate Hispanic Heritage every day," she said. "As Latinos, I really do think we have the best of both worlds. We have what we love about our culture -- our warmth, our sense of humor, our music, our food, our sense of familia. There's all of that, and then there's this American preparation."

While her company is successful today, Jaramillo said navigating the tech space while being a Latina artist was difficult. But she hopes her story inspires other Latinx entrepreneurs to pursue their dreams, no matter how unique.

"Lean into what you do well and follow that," she said. "Don't let anything hold you back. Don't let the down talk, the negativity hold you back. Just go for it 100%."

Some NYC schools overwhelmed with influx of migrant students

NEW YORK -- Parents and educators say several public schools in Manhattan are overwhelmed with an influx of migrant students. New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks is working to find solutions, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported Thursday. "These kids and their families have put their lives on the line to try to come to a place like America," said Banks.Busloads of migrants have been arriving in New York City since the summer. Thousands of children are now being placed in public schools, putting extra pressure on the city's school system. "Everybody deserves an education, everybody deserves freedom," said Dawn Charles, a grandparent. "I...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Students, staffers protest Fordham University COVID vaccine mandate

NEW YORK -- A protest was held Friday at Fordham University over the school's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. All students and staff must be up to date on their boosters by Nov. 1 in order to be allowed on campus.CBS2's Andrea Grymes has more on protesters' concerns and the school's response.There were honks of support for the demonstrators standing outside the main entrance to the Bronx campus. Dozens of students, staffers and parents made their voices heard against the school's vaccine mandate."My body, my choice, freedom. This is America," staffer Virginia Ungaro said."I have read some reports about myocarditis and other...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

CBS2 joins Harlem Grown to help winterize their crops

NEW YORK -- We're only a few days away from our next #BetterTogether Project Green event. This Saturday, we're heading to Harlem. CBS2's Vanessa Murdock will be there helping Harlem Grown get their crops ready for winter. "Project Green is CBS2 News' way of highlight organizations that are dedicated to cleaning up and greening up their communities," Murdock explained. "But it's not just about us highlighting organizations, it's about us being there to get our hands dirty and help in their progress."Join us from 8:30 to 11 a.m. on West 134th Street. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul calls for federal response to N.Y.'s migrant crisis

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul says the migrant crisis in New York is a federal issue and too big for the state to handle alone.As CBS2's Ali Bauman reported, the declaration comes as the Biden administration announced a new enforcement plan for Venezuelans seeking asylum."We really are looking for a federal response to this, to take ownership of a crisis," Hochul said.With more than 18,000 migrants now seeking asylum in New York City, the governor said Wednesday the problem is beyond the state."This belongs in the federal government and that is where the mayor and I are 100 percent...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New spots open for affordable child care in New York City

NEW YORK - New spots are open for affordable child care in New York City. Starting next week, low-income families can apply for child care vouchers from the city's Administration for Children's Services. Families can apply by CLICKING HERE. Spots opened up after the city was able to clear a backlogged waitlist that had more than 36,000 children on it. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Westbury schools take part in mentorship program created by Barack Obama

WESTBURY, N.Y. -- Schools in Westbury are joining a growing number of districts across the country taking part in a mentorship program focused on ensuring young men of color have access to college prep and career opportunities. These 75 young men from Westbury Middle School and Westbury High School are pledging to help themselves and fellow classmates be their very best,  CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported Friday.  My Brother's Keeper, or MBK, teaches study techniques, etiquette, professionalism health and wellness. "My Brother's Keeper right now is definitely going to shape me to be a great man," said 12th grader Jordan Basknight. Basknight is...
WESTBURY, NY
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul, Mayor Adams laud Biden's move to limit migrant crossings

NEW YORK -- As the Biden administration takes the first steps to reduce the number of people entering the United States at the Mexican border, Gov. Kathy Hochul is taking a victory lap, saying it is the result of intense lobbying on the part of herself and Mayor Eric Adams.It's unclear whether the president's move will effect the midterm elections across the nation, but Hochul says the decision to limit the number of Venezuelan asylum seekers allowed to enter the U.S. will really help New York cope with a migrant crisis that is growing more desperate by the day, CBS2's...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Ridgewood makes top 5 coolest neighborhoods in the world

NEW YORK -- Time Out magazine has released its list of the "coolest neighborhoods in the world," and it includes a spot in Queens. Topping the list is Colonia Americana in Guadalajara, Mexico, where there is an art deco vibe. Known for its vibrant nightlife is Cais do Sodre in Lisbon, Portugal, coming in second. Wat Bo Village in Siem Reap, Cambodia is third on the list thanks to its boutique hotels and hip restaurants.The highest ranked American neighborhood came in at number four -- Ridgewood, Queens, where you'll find lots of trendy bars and restaurants. And Mile End in Montreal, Canada rounds out the top five, boasting the city's top restaurants, shops and bakeries. CLICK HERE for the full list. 
QUEENS, NY
