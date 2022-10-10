Read full article on original website
Jan. 6 panel votes to subpoena Donald Trump: 'He is required to answer for his actions'
WASHINGTON (TND) — The House committee unanimously voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump to appear for an interview under oath in front of the committee and supply documents as it finished laying out a sweeping summary of how they said he played a central role in the siege of the Capitol before, during and after the 2020 election.
Trump 'loves the idea of testifying' in front of Jan 6 committee, per report
WASHINGTON (TND) — A source close to Donald Trump told Fox News the former president "loves the idea of testifying" in front of the House committee investigating January 6th after the committee, including two Republicans, voted unanimously Thursday to subpoena him. "We are obligated to seek answers directly from...
Ben Stevens, former Alaska Senate president, dies at age 63
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Ben Stevens, a former Alaska Senate president and a son of the late U.S. Sen. Ted Stevens, has died. He was 63. Erec Isaacson, president of ConocoPhillips Alaska, where Stevens worked as vice president of external affairs and transportation, released a statement Friday saying the company was “deeply saddened by the sudden passing of our friend and colleague, Ben Stevens.” “Ben was a valued leader at ConocoPhillips Alaska and leaves a significant legacy in the state of Alaska,” Isaacson said. Stevens died Thursday evening, said ConocoPhillips Alaska spokesperson Rebecca Boys.
Beto O'Rourke offers possible solutions to migrant crisis during campaign stop
EL PASO, Texas (KDBC) — Texas gubernatorial candidate and former congressman Beto O'Rourke offered some possible suggestions to aid the migrant crisis at the Southern border during a campaign stop on Tuesday. O'Rourke, the Democratic nominee in governor's race, just wrapped up a college tour, attempting to reach out...
LIVE: Stewart, challengers meet in 2nd Congressional District debate
The top three candidates in the race to represent Utah's Second Congressional District will be debating at Southern Utah University on Friday.
