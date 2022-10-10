Read full article on original website
Related
newscenter1.tv
Cave Rescue in the Black Hills; Here’s how the 18 hour event unfolded
RAPID CITY, S.D. — A series of events took place, starting on Friday, Oct. 7, that resulted in a caver getting stuck for 18 hours. Here’s how the events unfolded:. With over 500 known, and many yet to be discovered, caves in the Black Hills, you would think that this would be a more common occurrence. However, the last time that something like this happened in the Black Hills was in 1989 at Wind Cave, when Rachel Cox was lost for 37 hours.
KEVN
High school sweethearts rekindle their love 46 years later in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We all remember our first love. For many, it came in the form of a high school sweetheart and many of us also remember how that relationship came to an end. “I was the high school cheerleader and Jim was in athletics, football player, and...
newscenter1.tv
Find out what makes these 6 places in South Dakota so haunted
Pactola Lake is a popular recreational area for boating, swimming, fishing, and hiking. What many don’t know is that on the floor of the lake lies a ghost town: the old mining town of Pactola, which the reservoir is named for. With an entire abandoned town at the bottom...
KELOLAND TV
Hunters arriving for South Dakota pheasant season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While in-state hunters had a pheasant hunting season exclusively for them from October 8 to October 10, visitors from beyond South Dakota will have a pheasant hunting season launch on Saturday, October 15. The leaves are flaunting their fall colors right now, and the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KELOLAND TV
Night sky is an attraction in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A person who lives near Wall can look up at the sky almost any night and see stars. People have been “blown away” by the sight of the night sky in South Dakota, said Katlyn Svendsen, the Global Media & Public Relations Director for the South Dakota Department of Tourism.
KELOLAND TV
Strong winds have once again returned
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The northern plains is known as a windy place and weather around here lately is certainly proving that to be true. Peak winds the past 24 hours have been strong. Wind gusts to 60mph or higher have been common in northwestern South Dakota. Sioux Falls has peaked over 50mph.
Don’t You Dare Shoot or Trap These Birds in South Dakota
South Dakota is home to a wide variety of birds. Some are native to the Mount Rushmore State, while others are just passing through. When it comes to our state, there are some very specific guidelines in place that prohibit the hunting and trapping of certain birds. Obviously, pheasants, grouse,...
4 Great Seafood Places in South Dakota
If you live in South Dakota and you also happen to love seafood then here is a list of four amazing seafood places in South Dakota that you should absolutely visit if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious seafood.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newscenter1.tv
First snow of the season!
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Many locations across the Black Hills received their first snowflakes of the season Wednesday morning. Reports stretched from Lead to Colonial Pine Hills, where a dusting of snow sat on the ground, cooled by a passing cold front. In fact, the first snowfall of the year at NewsCenter1 in Rapid City took place exactly one year ago, but the station didn’t catch flakes today.
South Africans Coming to South Dakota to Help with Fall Harvest
I recently made a road trip to the Kennebec, Presho area in Central South Dakota. I thought I'd get out and do a little looking for a coyote and some deer scouting for the upcoming season in November. The weather was perfect, not for hunting, but for just being outside....
cowboystatedaily.com
Poisonous Death Cap Mushrooms Already In Mountain West, Will Spread To Wyoming Soon
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The effects of eating poisonous death cap mushrooms aren’t something anybody would want to experience, says a University of Wyoming mushroom expert. “It’s not a good way to leave this world,” Steven Miller told Cowboy State Daily on Friday....
KELOLAND TV
A wild visit for some SDDOT workers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota Department of Transportation maintenance workers got a four-legged visitor this week in the western part of the state. The SDDOT said Clayton Fosheim and Kathy Brown were visited by a mule deer who was interested in their weed-eating activities along Highway 44.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newscenter1.tv
What does it mean when the weather is “normal?”
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Normal is a tough concept to wrap your head around if you’re trying to make sense of meteorology, or really anything with dynamic properties. What’s a normal baseball game? A normal boat? A normal cow? The truth of the matter is normal is a concept and a tool that we use to frame our understanding of the world around us.
newscenter1.tv
Why is Wind Cave so important to the Lakota people?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Wind Cave National Park held a celebration for Native American Day with guest speakers, a hoop dance and a food truck. “It’s our emergence story. This is where we came onto this earth, onto this world from where we were before,” Native American Affairs Liaison for the National Park Service, Dorothy Firecloud, said.
Was Another Mountain Lion Spotted in This South Dakota Town?
There have been recent reports of mountain lion sightings around Sioux Falls. Some of the Vermillion police officers even witnessed a giant mountain lion crossing the street while on patrol. Now, another big cat may have been spotted in another South Dakota town. In a town just about a half...
newscenter1.tv
The important meanings behind different colored pumpkins and candy buckets
RAPID CITY, S.D. – While it’s common to see a number of orange pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns, some places might have different colored pumpkins. The different colors like teal and purple might signify something important about the residents of a house or even the kids who are trick or treating.
KELOLAND TV
18-hour effort rescues man from Black Hills cave
BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO)– A young man was not hurt after being rescued from a Black Hills cave last weekend. Custer County Search and Rescue said it happened between Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday Oct. 8. A group was exploring a cave on private property when a young man was following an unexplored passage and got stuck, search and rescue said.
newscenter1.tv
Check out these 4 events in Rapid City this weekend: Cars & Coffee, Raptor Center, and more fall activities
Cars and Coffee is holding its final regular event of the year at Pure Bean Coffee on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. All cars are welcome, and it’s an opportunity to grab a coffee and check out the vehicles brought by car enthusiasts from around the area. The...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota Urban Indian Health celebrates 45 years
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – South Dakota Urban Indian Health has been serving the state for 45 years. Over those years, the organization has set up two clinics in Pierre and Sioux Falls. South Dakota Urban Indian Health offers much more than it did 45 years ago. “We incorporated...
dakotanewsnow.com
Extreme fire danger warnings for pockets of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A combination of environmental factors has made parts of South Dakota vulnerable to extreme wildfires. According to the Dakota Radio News Group, drought conditions and wind gusts up to 60mph have made central South Dakota vulnerable to extreme fire danger. A Wind Advisory...
Comments / 0