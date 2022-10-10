The biggest climate event of the calendar looks set to draw far fewer chief executives than it did just a year ago. BlackRock Inc. CEO Larry Fink won't be at the COP27 summit in Egypt next month and will instead attend a meeting of the firm's board of directors, according to people familiar with his plans. Citigroup Inc. CEO Jane Fraser will also stay away, as will Bill Winters of Standard Chartered, spokespeople for the banks said. All three made a point of attending in 2021.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO