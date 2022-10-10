Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
Soaring food costs further squeeze U.S. consumers in blow to Biden
Food prices kept soaring in September and were one of the "many contributors" to worse-than-expected U.S. inflation. Grocery prices in September were up 13% from a year ago, with goods such as flour, cookies, turkey, and canned fruits and vegetables all rising by the most ever, Labor Department data Thursday showed.
MySanAntonio
BlackRock, Citi CEOs won't be returning to key climate talks
The biggest climate event of the calendar looks set to draw far fewer chief executives than it did just a year ago. BlackRock Inc. CEO Larry Fink won't be at the COP27 summit in Egypt next month and will instead attend a meeting of the firm's board of directors, according to people familiar with his plans. Citigroup Inc. CEO Jane Fraser will also stay away, as will Bill Winters of Standard Chartered, spokespeople for the banks said. All three made a point of attending in 2021.
MySanAntonio
Core U.S. inflation rises to 40-year high, securing big Fed hike
A closely watched measure of U.S. consumer prices rose by more than forecast to a 40-year high in September, pressuring the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates even more aggressively to stamp out persistent inflation. The core consumer price index, which excludes food and energy, increased 6.6% from a year...
MySanAntonio
Samsung gets temporary OK on China chip facilities
Samsung Electronics has been granted an exception that will allow it to continue to at least temporarily maintain memory-chip production facilities in China, according to a Biden administration official, a week after the U.S. tightened export rules for China, limiting its ability to get advanced computing chips. The official, who...
Comments / 0