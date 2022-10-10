Read full article on original website
Related
tctmd.com
COVID Drug Paxlovid Interacts With Widely Used CV Meds: Review
The antiviral treatment combining nirmatrelvir and ritonavir (Paxlovid; Pfizer), though effective for patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19, can interact with many commonly prescribed cardiovascular medications, researchers highlight in a review in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. The main culprit is ritonavir, which was first approved for the treatment...
tctmd.com
Anatomic Features Key for Selecting Patients Best Suited to PFO Closure
Patients younger than 60 years with patent foramen ovale (PFO)-related stroke who have both an atrial septal aneurysm (ASA) and a large shunt benefit stand to benefit more from PFO closure than those with only one or neither of these anatomical features, new pooled data confirm. The analysis, performed by...
tctmd.com
Career Flexibility Benefits Cardiologists, Patients Alike: ACC Report
Flexibility in work schedules and in the timing of training requirements will benefit cardiologists at all stages of the “career arc,” improve patient care, and strengthen the field, according to a new health policy statement from the American College of Cardiology (ACC). This balance between cardiologists’ well-being and...
tctmd.com
CAST-HF: Could Myocardial Shockwave During CABG Yield Cardiac Regeneration?
Intraoperative shockwave therapy as an adjunct to CABG surgery appears to improve left ventricular function over 1-year follow-up, while also leading to improvements in a range of patient-reported metrics, the small CAST-HF trial suggests. Johannes Holfeld, MD (Medical University of Innsbruck, Austria), who presented the CAST-HF results at the European...
Comments / 0