Sheriff: Man arrested for starving a puppy to death

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint man has been arrested for allegedly starving a puppy to death. Coleon Wright, 22, has been charged with two counts of killing/torturing an animal, and abandoning/cruelty to two or three animals. On Oct. 6, the dead 4-week-old puppy and an emaciated 9-month-old puppy was...
Police arrest man accused of illegal dumping on Flint's north side

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have arrested a man who is accused of dumping illegally on Flint's north side. Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley allegedly caught 52-year-old Roy Roberts in the act of dumping trash on an empty lot back in September. Police arrested Roberts this week and he appeared in...
Flint man accused of abandoning two dogs, causing one to die of starvation

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man is facing three animal cruelty charges after police say he abandoned two pit bulls, which caused one to die of starvation and the other to become severely emaciated. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said a concerned neighbor called 911 last week after discovering...
Police identify woman hit and killed along U.S. 10

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have released the name of the woman killed while walking on U.S. 10 in Bay County just a few days before her birthday. Investigators say 24-year-old Crystal Beaston was walking in the freeway's eastbound lanes around 6 a.m. Monday when she was struck by a vehicle near M-47.
Owner of Thomas Appliance in court to face 17 larceny charges

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Ken Thomas, a former Grand Blanc trustee and business owner, made his first appearance in court Wednesday for money he allegedly took from customers. Thomas Appliance abruptly closed in May without fulfilling customer orders. The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office charged Thomas with 17 counts...
Elderly Woman Killed in Bay County Crash

A Frankenmuth woman was killed in a crash in northern Bay County on Tuesday. Police say 91-year-old Helga Lentener was driving a black, 2019 Buick Encore north on M-13 around 10:00 A.M. near East Kitchen Road in Fraser Township. The vehicle drifted across the road, struck a culvert and went airborne before hitting a tree, according to police.
Police identify woman killed walking on US-10 in Bay County

WILLIAMS TWP, MI — Police have released the name of a Saint Helen woman recently killed while walking on US-10 in Bay County, days before her birthday. Around 6:05 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, 24-year-old Crystal L. Beaston was walking in expressway’s eastbound lanes in Williams Township when she was struck by a Ford F-550 and killed, said Bay County Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham. The truck, containing two men heading to a worksite downstate, had merged onto US-10 from M-47 when it struck Beaston.
Former Grand Blanc Twp trustee charged with larceny

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A former Grand Blanc Township trustee and local business owner turned himself in on Wednesday. Ken Thomas, owner of Thomas Appliance Company, was arraigned in the 67th District Court on Oct. 12 for 16 counts of larceny by conversion and one count of larceny by false personation.
Prosecutors charge man who hit Saginaw Councilman Michael Flores with bat

SAGINAW, MI — A man who admitted to hitting a Saginaw City Council member during a heated front yard dispute faces up to four years in prison for the confrontation. Saginaw County prosecutors initially declined to charge Walter Curley after he was jailed Monday, Aug. 29, for hitting Saginaw Councilman Michael Flores with a baseball bat.
AG: Saginaw woman stole $1.1 million from mom

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel today announced charges against a Saginaw County woman for stealing from a vulnerable adult. Valda Cork, 59, of Saginaw was arraigned in the 70th District Court of Saginaw County before Judge Elian E.H. Fichtner. Cork is charged with the following:. • Two counts of Embezzlement...
Mount Pleasant man charged with pistol-whipping, shooting Saginaw man

SAGINAW, MI — A Mount Pleasant man is facing a charge of trying to kill a Saginaw man in a recent shooting. Derrick Q. Vanlanham, 32, on Tuesday, Oct. 11, appeared before Saginaw County District Judge Elian E.H. Fichtner for arraignment on single counts of assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, plus three counts of felony firearm. The first charge is punishable by up to life imprisonment, while a felony firearm conviction mandates a minimum two-year prison stint consecutive to any related terms.
Man convicted in 2020 shooting outside local bar

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said a jury returned a guilty verdict against a Flint man related to the 2020 shooting death of another man outside a local bar. Quinton Jabiri-Dakarai Larry, 32, was convicted of second-degree murder for shooting and killing 33-year-old Tristan Andre...
Public Safety
Saginaw County woman charged after stealing $1.1M from mother

(CBS DETROIT) - A woman from Saginaw County is facing charges after stealing from a vulnerable adult, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Monday. Valda Cork, 59 has been charged with two counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult over $100,000 and two counts of taxes-failure to file/false return/payment.Officials say that Cork was appointed as her mother's guardian and conservator in 2018 after her mother suffered multiple strokes and needed help caring for herself.Allegedly, over 12 months, Cork spent about $1.1 million of her mother's money.Nessel says this spending includes $228,917 that she did not report to probate court and $664,872 for the purchase of a condo in Pompano Beach, Florida, which she did not have court authorization to do.According to officials, Cork planned to inherit the condo from her mother's estate, without having to go through probate court.A probable cause conference for Cork was held on Sept. 26, and a probable cause conference has not been scheduled yet."A person who takes advantage of a vulnerable person is deplorable," said Nessel. "A person who commits these types of crimes will be prosecuted and held accountable."    
CRIME LOG: Midland deputies respond to stolen medication

7:19 p.m. – Deputies checked a Greendale Township section of state land and a neighborhood for a possible location of a stolen vehicle from Ottawa county. The vehicle was not located. 6:18 p.m. – Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of West Buttles and Jerome streets....
