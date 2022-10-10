Read full article on original website
Sheriff: Man arrested for starving a puppy to death
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint man has been arrested for allegedly starving a puppy to death. Coleon Wright, 22, has been charged with two counts of killing/torturing an animal, and abandoning/cruelty to two or three animals. On Oct. 6, the dead 4-week-old puppy and an emaciated 9-month-old puppy was...
Police arrest man accused of illegal dumping on Flint's north side
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have arrested a man who is accused of dumping illegally on Flint's north side. Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley allegedly caught 52-year-old Roy Roberts in the act of dumping trash on an empty lot back in September. Police arrested Roberts this week and he appeared in...
Police identify woman hit and killed along U.S. 10
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have released the name of the woman killed while walking on U.S. 10 in Bay County just a few days before her birthday. Investigators say 24-year-old Crystal Beaston was walking in the freeway's eastbound lanes around 6 a.m. Monday when she was struck by a vehicle near M-47.
Jury selection continues into fourth day in Flint Family Dollar murder trial
FLINT, MI – The jury selection process entered its fourth day Friday in the trial of three people charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a Family Dollar security guard in May 2020. Calvin “Duper” Munerlyn, a Family Dollar security guard who died following an argument with customers...
Michigan man freed from prison after judge throws out convictions
A man who spent nearly 25 years in prison walked out as a free man Wednesday after a judge overturned his murder convictions.
Owner of Thomas Appliance in court to face 17 larceny charges
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Ken Thomas, a former Grand Blanc trustee and business owner, made his first appearance in court Wednesday for money he allegedly took from customers. Thomas Appliance abruptly closed in May without fulfilling customer orders. The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office charged Thomas with 17 counts...
Elderly Woman Killed in Bay County Crash
A Frankenmuth woman was killed in a crash in northern Bay County on Tuesday. Police say 91-year-old Helga Lentener was driving a black, 2019 Buick Encore north on M-13 around 10:00 A.M. near East Kitchen Road in Fraser Township. The vehicle drifted across the road, struck a culvert and went airborne before hitting a tree, according to police.
Ex-Texas cop gets probation for pulling gun at Saginaw Township BLM rally in 2020
SAGINAW, MI — A former Texas police officer has received a probationary sentence for pulling a gun at a large-scale Black Lives Matter rally in Saginaw Township two summers ago. Saginaw County Chief Circuit Judge Darnell Jackson on Monday, Oct. 10, sentenced 73-year-old Terry L. Lange to 18 months’...
Former Grand Blanc Twp trustee charged with larceny
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A former Grand Blanc Township trustee and local business owner turned himself in on Wednesday. Ken Thomas, owner of Thomas Appliance Company, was arraigned in the 67th District Court on Oct. 12 for 16 counts of larceny by conversion and one count of larceny by false personation.
Prosecutors charge man who hit Saginaw Councilman Michael Flores with bat
SAGINAW, MI — A man who admitted to hitting a Saginaw City Council member during a heated front yard dispute faces up to four years in prison for the confrontation. Saginaw County prosecutors initially declined to charge Walter Curley after he was jailed Monday, Aug. 29, for hitting Saginaw Councilman Michael Flores with a baseball bat.
Isabella County Landlord Accused of Attempting to Rape Tenant
An Isabella County landlord is being charged with attempted rape and assaulting a police officer. Rickey Henkes was arrested after a tenant of his property said he walked into her house and groped her and mimicked sexual acts to her and her son. The victim says Henkes often came into her house unannounced.
AG: Saginaw woman stole $1.1 million from mom
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel today announced charges against a Saginaw County woman for stealing from a vulnerable adult. Valda Cork, 59, of Saginaw was arraigned in the 70th District Court of Saginaw County before Judge Elian E.H. Fichtner. Cork is charged with the following:. • Two counts of Embezzlement...
Mount Pleasant man charged with pistol-whipping, shooting Saginaw man
SAGINAW, MI — A Mount Pleasant man is facing a charge of trying to kill a Saginaw man in a recent shooting. Derrick Q. Vanlanham, 32, on Tuesday, Oct. 11, appeared before Saginaw County District Judge Elian E.H. Fichtner for arraignment on single counts of assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, plus three counts of felony firearm. The first charge is punishable by up to life imprisonment, while a felony firearm conviction mandates a minimum two-year prison stint consecutive to any related terms.
Man convicted in 2020 shooting outside local bar
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said a jury returned a guilty verdict against a Flint man related to the 2020 shooting death of another man outside a local bar. Quinton Jabiri-Dakarai Larry, 32, was convicted of second-degree murder for shooting and killing 33-year-old Tristan Andre...
Former Flint police chief scheduled for November trial in illegal gaming case
FLINT, MI – The criminal case against a former Flint police chief accused of operating an alleged illegal gaming operation has been scheduled for a November trial. Bradford Wade Barksdale is slated to stand trial in Genesee County Circuit Court on Nov. 29 before Judge David J. Newblatt. Barksdale,...
CRIME LOG: Midland deputies respond to stolen medication
7:19 p.m. – Deputies checked a Greendale Township section of state land and a neighborhood for a possible location of a stolen vehicle from Ottawa county. The vehicle was not located. 6:18 p.m. – Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of West Buttles and Jerome streets....
