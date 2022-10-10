ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

740thefan.com

‘Swatting calls’ suspected across North Dakota schools

FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Davies High, West Fargo High, and schools in several other cities across North Dakota received unverified threats, including threats of active shooters in the schools, Thursday morning. Fargo Police said dispatch received a call that there was an active shooter at Fargo Davies. They said...
FARGO, ND
ND Association of Rural Electric Co-ops shows off new training center

MANDAN, N.D. (KFGO/PRAIRIE PUBLIC) – The North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives has unveiled a new indoor Lineworker Training Center, on the campus of its headquarters in Mandan Friday. The center will provide training for students in Bismarck State College’s lineworker training program. “It’s got about 18,000...
MANDAN, ND
Governor Walz Welcomes Queen Sonja of Norway to Minnesota

ST. PAUL – Governor Tim Walz says it was an honor to meet with Her Majesty Queen Sonja of Norway. The governor helped kick off the Queen’s four-day visit to Minnesota on Thursday. He says the ties culturally, socially, economically, and security-wise go back to the founding of...
MINNESOTA STATE
State
North Dakota State
Armstrong, Mund spar over wide range of issues during debate

FARGO (KFGO) – Republican incumbent Kelly Armstrong and Independent challenger Cara Mund faced off in a debate Tuesday as they vie for North Dakota’s lone congressional seat. KFGO moderated the debate which covered a wide range topics ranging from abortion rights, immigration, infrastructure, and the upcoming 2024 presidential...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

