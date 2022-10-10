Read full article on original website
Related
740thefan.com
‘Swatting calls’ suspected across North Dakota schools
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Davies High, West Fargo High, and schools in several other cities across North Dakota received unverified threats, including threats of active shooters in the schools, Thursday morning. Fargo Police said dispatch received a call that there was an active shooter at Fargo Davies. They said...
740thefan.com
ND Association of Rural Electric Co-ops shows off new training center
MANDAN, N.D. (KFGO/PRAIRIE PUBLIC) – The North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives has unveiled a new indoor Lineworker Training Center, on the campus of its headquarters in Mandan Friday. The center will provide training for students in Bismarck State College’s lineworker training program. “It’s got about 18,000...
740thefan.com
Minnesota DNR says pheasant opener setting up to be a good one for hunters
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The Minnesota DNR says this weekend’s pheasant opener should be a good one for hunters. After years of declines, pheasant numbers are up 18 percent over last year. Upland game research scientist Tim Lyons said numbers have been good the past couple of years, following a wet 2019.
740thefan.com
Governor Walz Welcomes Queen Sonja of Norway to Minnesota
ST. PAUL – Governor Tim Walz says it was an honor to meet with Her Majesty Queen Sonja of Norway. The governor helped kick off the Queen’s four-day visit to Minnesota on Thursday. He says the ties culturally, socially, economically, and security-wise go back to the founding of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
740thefan.com
Armstrong, Mund spar over wide range of issues during debate
FARGO (KFGO) – Republican incumbent Kelly Armstrong and Independent challenger Cara Mund faced off in a debate Tuesday as they vie for North Dakota’s lone congressional seat. KFGO moderated the debate which covered a wide range topics ranging from abortion rights, immigration, infrastructure, and the upcoming 2024 presidential...
Comments / 0