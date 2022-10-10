Village of Convoy Announces Fundraiser for Convoy Village Square

Read full article on original website
Related
whatzup.com
Churubusco diner honors service members
Traveling through Churubusco, you are likely to speed right past Heroes Family Bistro and Pub in the appropriately named Turtle Town Plaza on Indiana 33. A few years ago, after operating as a franchise, owner Tim Fensler opted to go it on his own as an independent pizza joint, saying they kept most of the menu and added a few of their own things, includes a subtle but full bar.
Lima News
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
4 to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Travel back in time to the European theatre of World War II at the Living History Weekend event at Lauer Farms, 800 Roush Road, Lima. As many as 150 to 200 re-enactors will be at the event showing what life was like for soldiers on the front lines during the Lorraine campaign in 1944. Battle reenactments will take place at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday.
hometownstations.com
Trick or Treat events in the Lima area
The City of Lima has announced a variety of Trick or Treat options for residents and their families. Holly Geaman has more on the details. The Lima Noon Optimist Safety City event will be Saturday, October 22nd at the facility at 700 South Collett Street.
Lima News
Howlin’ at the Moon Festival to make debut
WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County Fairgrounds will host a new event this weekend just in time for the fall season. The Howlin’ at the Moon Festival will bring a mix of musical acts, activities and food to the Wapakoneta area on Friday, October 14 and Saturday, October 15.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WANE-TV
Columbia City receives $600K grant for new park
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel announced on his Facebook page that the city will receive a $600,000 grant for the development of a new park called Eagle Park. The grant will come from the National Parks Service Land and Water Conservation fund. “We are...
Sidney Daily News
Agape Distribution opens new store location
SIDNEY — Agape Distributions in Sidney opened a new location for their non-profit agency store on Monday. The store was previously located at the warehouse with their food pantry at 209 Brooklyn Ave. in Sidney. While the food pantry remains at the Brooklyn Avenue location, the Agency store has been relocated to 801 S. Vandemark Road in Sidney.
Sidney Daily News
New barbershop brings passion, clean cuts and modern feel
SIDNEY – A recently opened barbershop called CoJo Cuts is breathing new life into the barbershop experience in Sidney. CoJo Cuts is owned and operated by Sidney native Cory Shrewsbury, also known as CoJo. Shrewsbury became passionate about cutting hair during visits to the Down Town Barber Shop, owned by Andy Steenrod, and started cutting hair in high school as a hobby after learning more about the profession from Steenrod.
WANE-TV
Watch: Large section of St. Joe Hospital comes down
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A 6-story section of St. Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne was demolished Tuesday evening. Video shared with WANE 15 showed a large section of the structure fall. Traffic flowed on Broadway and residents watched the activity, which stirred up a cloud of dust after the section was dropped.
RELATED PEOPLE
wktn.com
Ribbon Cutting Held for Sweet Note
The Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Sweet Note Cafe Tuesday morning. The cafe has been open for over a year, but the ribbon cutting was a formal celebration of the nascent business. During the day on Tuesday, a slideshow was presented that...
WANE-TV
Power restored to over 1K residents in New Haven, southeast Fort Wayne
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Over 1,000 Allen County residents regained power after losing it for a period of time Wednesday night. An outage map from Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative Inc., an electric company based in Paulding, Ohio, showed at 9:42 p.m. that 969 customers in Adams Township were without power, as well as an additional 71 residents in Jefferson Township.
Lima PODS now require permit
LIMA — The portable on-demand storage units also known as PODS are now under a new ordinance following Monday evening’s council meeting. The City of Lima now requires a permit for the use of PODS. Residential PODS are used for storing furniture, supplies for renovations or personal items...
WANE-TV
City Councilwoman, residents show concern for proposed recycling plant in southeast Fort Wayne
‘zero waste doesn’t mean zero pollution,’ activist says. A 76-acre recycling plant proposed for the city’s southeast side with a 140-foot smelting tower and six other buildings higher than the the 50 feet allowed in that area has drawn opposition from neighboring farmers and residents. The proposal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wktn.com
Findlay Police Department Announces Promotion
The Findlay Police Department has announced the promotion of David P. Hill to the position of Lieutenant. Lt. Hill was sworn in by Mayor Christina Muryn Mondays morning at the Municipal Building. Lt. Hill, a graduate of Findlay High School and Owens Community College, joined the Findlay Police Department in...
Million Dollar Indiana Home Comes with a Huge Heart-Shaped Pond
You never know what you might find when randomly browsing through homes on Zillow. I was casually looking at million-dollar homes that I'll never be able to afford, as one does, and stumbled upon a gorgeous home in Woodburn, Indiana. It was the pond that caught my attention. As you...
WANE-TV
Parkview Health CEO Packnett to retire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The CEO of the region’s largest hospital network is retiring. Mike Packnett, who has led Parkview Health for more than 16 years, will retire at the end of the year, Parkview announced Thursday. Packnett helped grow Parkview from 50 providers and 6,300 employees...
Dozens evacuate Fort Wayne apartment complex during overnight fire
The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating a fire at Dupont Lake Apartments on the city's north side.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hometownstations.com
Lima Police Department introduces their newest officer
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Police Department introduced the newest officer to join their ranks. Meet Officer Roscoe! He is now on the streets with his handler Lima Police Officer Logan Patton. Patton has been with the department since 2017 and has always wanted to be a canine handler. Officer Roscoe and Officer Patton have been in training since September with certifications from the National Association of Professional Canine Handlers and the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy. They also had extensive training covering all types of skills including patrolling, apprehensions and narcotics.
WANE-TV
Embassy show sets off smoke alarms, firefighter presence briefly shuts down Jefferson Boulevard
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A reported fire turned out to be a false alarm as an Embassy Theatre performance’s stage production set off smoke alarms and prompted a moderate firefighter and police presence. Firefighters responded to a reported fire at the Embassy Theatre Thursday night that briefly...
Ohio eager for Honda’s Plant coming to East Liberty
“We were competing not just in Ohio but throughout the country,” said President & CEO Dayton Development Coalition Jeff Hoagland.
Nearly 200 jobs added after holding company purchases Shelby County company
SIDNEY — Nearly 200 jobs are coming to Shelby County. P&THE Manufacturing, LLC, the new owner of Ross Aluminum, is investing $5.4 million into operations in Sidney and creating 175 jobs, the Dayton Development Coalition (DDC) announced Thursday. P&THE, a MBE holding company, purchased the assets of USAC Ross,...
Comments / 0