Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting Planned For New Bangor Market Friday Afternoon
It's been a few months now since Downtown Bangor's newest market, The Salty Brick, quietly opened its doors to the public. And now that they've settled, owner James Gallagher (of Bangin’ Whoopie fame--yup, he owns that, too) has decided it's time to do a proper "grand opening" and ribbon cutting.
Ellsworth City Hall Cupola to Turn Pink October 11-31
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. If you drive past Ellsworth City Hall at night starting on Tuesday, October 11th and through the end of the month, look up! You'll find it is lit up pink!. A tip of the hat to the City of Ellsworth! They know how many...
Popular Maine Town Listed as One of Best in the Nation for Fall Foliage
One very iconic Maine town made an exclusive list in regard to experiencing incredible fall foliage. Travel + Leisure magazine released its annual list of best spots in America to witness the seasonal change. Maine's own Bar Harbor proudly was included with this venerable group. The Knox County town located...
Pet of the Week: Check Out This Sweet & Spicy Pepperoncini
If you're looking to add a little spice to your life, the SPCA of Hancock County has just the kitty for you!. Annie Chalmers, a Medical Technician at the SPCA of Hancock County, says this little kitty is sweet, with just the right amount of heat. "Pepperoncini, a brown tiger,...
Maine’s Country Music Community Mourns the Loss of Dick Stacey
The man who brought us Stacey's Country Jamboree and supported country music in Maine and Canada has died. Dick's career as a small businessman started with the gas station he owned on the corner of Wilson Street and Parkway South in Brewer, called Stacey's Fuel Mart. Eventually, he bought the motel across the street which included a bar that was made for live music. He featured bands every night of the week, even when there were more band members than customers in the bar.
MDI Marathon Returns This Sunday After 2 Year Absence
For the 1st time since 2019 the MDI Marathon will be run, this Sunday, October 16th. The 19th Annual MDI Marathon will take place Sunday, October 16th and begins in downtown Bar Harbor and will end in Southwest Harbor. Drivers in the area should exercise caution and be prepared for delays as runners and spectators will be on the course. Early runners will be on the course at 8 AM!
wabi.tv
Old Town Fire shows why it’s important to ‘close before you doze’
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Close before you doze. That’s the message Old Town Fire Department is sharing during National Fire Prevention Week. In a recent Facebook post, they shared pictures from a house fire on October 7th. They say the pictures of the rooms that appear to be normal...
penbaypilot.com
UPDATE: Lost German Shepherd has been found
Ragnar was just found minutes ago. There was a sighting by two young sisters hiking and the dog’s owners found him. “I just landed from California so I am over the moon,” wrote Melody Talcott, owner of Ragnar. “He was found in a place where Ragnar and I often hike in the Hope- Rockport woods near Route 17 and the Ragged Mountain Thorndike Brook.
WGME
A parrot named Nando is missing in Bangor
BANGOR (BDN) -- A small, green parrot has been on the wing since escaping from her home in Bangor’s Tree Streets neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The green-cheek conure named Nando flew out her home’s front door when it was left ajar as some furniture was brought indoors, her owner Aryn Bernier said.
WMTW
'Soupman' accused of stealing thousands from nonprofit founded for son who died in Maine
The man known as “Soupman” is accused of taking thousands of dollars from a Massachusetts nonprofit he founded. Peter Kelleher began serving soup from his home in Massachusetts in 2017 to people experiencing homelessness. He began doing this after his son, who lived in Bangor, died of an...
Ellsworth Restaurant To Host ‘Hell Night’ Of Halloween Hot Snacks
Some like it hot, so if you do, we found an event for you!. Back in the Spring of 2021, Todd Simcox and I had the pleasure of hosting a Best English Muffin Pizza Contest, at the fantastic Provedner Kitchen & Bar, located at 110 Main Street, in Ellsworth. They are a unique dining spot, and they are hosting a very unique event on the night before Halloween.
Massive Bull Moose Fight Caught on Camera; Watch as They Ram a Brand New Truck
You never know what you'll find in these two places. TikTok and the woods. And sometimes, the two come together and present an unbelievable video clip. As I was scrolling through TikTok earlier while I was supposed to be working, (please don't tell the boss) I came across an unbelievable video of two absolutely gargantuan moose battling it out in someone's driveway.
Bangor holds first clean up event at the city's largest homeless encampment
BANGOR, Maine — The city of Bangor held its first encampment trash removal event Wednesday morning at the city's largest encampment behind the Hope House Shelter. City workers loaded dump trucks full of items and rubbish people living in the encampment no longer wanted. It's one of the first...
MDI Hospital Offering COVID Vaccine Clinic at MDI YMCA October 25 9 a.m to Noon
MDI Hospital will be offering a COVID-19 vaccination booster clinic on Tuesday, October 25 from 9 am-12 pm at the MDI YMCA on Park Street in Bar Harbor. This clinic will offer both Moderna and Pfizer bivalent booster vaccines. The bivalent booster is the vaccine that targets the Omnicron COVID variant.
Have You Heard? They Want Your Drugs, Maine
No, they are not coming for them. You have to drop them off. It is another Drug collecting date. DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) National Drug Take Back. Dates are Friday October 28th from 7am to 5pm, and Saturday October 29th from 10 am to 2 pm. Both days will take...
Police arrest Southwest Harbor man for burglary at Orland residence
ORLAND, Maine — Authorities arrested a 42-year-old Southwest Harbor man on a charge of burglary on Wednesday, deputies say. A news release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Department stated deputies responded to a call at 11:08 a.m. A housekeeper of an Orland residence reported she'd found an unknown man with two dogs in the home she was taking care of. She said the man fled with the dogs.
Is This Pretty Much One of the Most Awkward Intersections in Bangor?
I'm not sure if it's just a Maine thing, or if it's something that happens everywhere, but I feel like a lot of Maine drivers take a lot of liberties as far as their interpretation of the given traffic laws. For instance, it seems that here in the Pine Tree State, the speed limit signs are just a vague suggestion.
Flood Watch Issued for Bangor + Downeast Ahead of Soaking Rain
A soaking rain is in the forecast for much of Maine, beginning Thursday night. The National Weather Service in Caribou is calling for a drenching rain for much of Maine. Rain is expected to move into the state Thursday night, into Friday evening. Forecasters expect about three inches of rainfall for the Bangor area. The Greenville area may see over four inches of rainfall, with the Downeast areas expecting around two-and-a-half inches of rain.
Maine Police Officer Injured After Scuffle at Homeless Encampment With Armed Man
A Maine police officer was injured on Wednesday after a scuffle ensued while trying to take a suspect into custody at a homeless encampment. According to WGME 13 and the Bangor Daily News, police were called to an area homeless camp in the city of Bangor after getting reports that a man there was brandishing a firearm.
4 Great Seafood Places in Maine
If you love seafood and you also happen to live in Maine then this article is definitely for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly recommended by local people and are praised for only using high-quality ingredients to prepare their food. Are you curious to see if your favorite seafood place made it on the list? Continue to read to find out where these restaurants are.
WDEA AM 1370
Brewer, ME
WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
