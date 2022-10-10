ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bar Harbor, ME

94.3 WCYY

Popular Maine Town Listed as One of Best in the Nation for Fall Foliage

One very iconic Maine town made an exclusive list in regard to experiencing incredible fall foliage. Travel + Leisure magazine released its annual list of best spots in America to witness the seasonal change. Maine's own Bar Harbor proudly was included with this venerable group. The Knox County town located...
Q106.5

Maine’s Country Music Community Mourns the Loss of Dick Stacey

The man who brought us Stacey's Country Jamboree and supported country music in Maine and Canada has died. Dick's career as a small businessman started with the gas station he owned on the corner of Wilson Street and Parkway South in Brewer, called Stacey's Fuel Mart. Eventually, he bought the motel across the street which included a bar that was made for live music. He featured bands every night of the week, even when there were more band members than customers in the bar.
BREWER, ME
WDEA AM 1370

MDI Marathon Returns This Sunday After 2 Year Absence

For the 1st time since 2019 the MDI Marathon will be run, this Sunday, October 16th. The 19th Annual MDI Marathon will take place Sunday, October 16th and begins in downtown Bar Harbor and will end in Southwest Harbor. Drivers in the area should exercise caution and be prepared for delays as runners and spectators will be on the course. Early runners will be on the course at 8 AM!
BAR HARBOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

UPDATE: Lost German Shepherd has been found

Ragnar was just found minutes ago. There was a sighting by two young sisters hiking and the dog’s owners found him. “I just landed from California so I am over the moon,” wrote Melody Talcott, owner of Ragnar. “He was found in a place where Ragnar and I often hike in the Hope- Rockport woods near Route 17 and the Ragged Mountain Thorndike Brook.
ROCKPORT, ME
WGME

A parrot named Nando is missing in Bangor

BANGOR (BDN) -- A small, green parrot has been on the wing since escaping from her home in Bangor’s Tree Streets neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The green-cheek conure named Nando flew out her home’s front door when it was left ajar as some furniture was brought indoors, her owner Aryn Bernier said.
BANGOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Ellsworth Restaurant To Host ‘Hell Night’ Of Halloween Hot Snacks

Some like it hot, so if you do, we found an event for you!. Back in the Spring of 2021, Todd Simcox and I had the pleasure of hosting a Best English Muffin Pizza Contest, at the fantastic Provedner Kitchen & Bar, located at 110 Main Street, in Ellsworth. They are a unique dining spot, and they are hosting a very unique event on the night before Halloween.
ELLSWORTH, ME
B98.5

Massive Bull Moose Fight Caught on Camera; Watch as They Ram a Brand New Truck

You never know what you'll find in these two places. TikTok and the woods. And sometimes, the two come together and present an unbelievable video clip. As I was scrolling through TikTok earlier while I was supposed to be working, (please don't tell the boss) I came across an unbelievable video of two absolutely gargantuan moose battling it out in someone's driveway.
ORLAND, ME
Q106.5

Have You Heard? They Want Your Drugs, Maine

No, they are not coming for them. You have to drop them off. It is another Drug collecting date. DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) National Drug Take Back. Dates are Friday October 28th from 7am to 5pm, and Saturday October 29th from 10 am to 2 pm. Both days will take...
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police arrest Southwest Harbor man for burglary at Orland residence

ORLAND, Maine — Authorities arrested a 42-year-old Southwest Harbor man on a charge of burglary on Wednesday, deputies say. A news release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Department stated deputies responded to a call at 11:08 a.m. A housekeeper of an Orland residence reported she'd found an unknown man with two dogs in the home she was taking care of. She said the man fled with the dogs.
ORLAND, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Flood Watch Issued for Bangor + Downeast Ahead of Soaking Rain

A soaking rain is in the forecast for much of Maine, beginning Thursday night. The National Weather Service in Caribou is calling for a drenching rain for much of Maine. Rain is expected to move into the state Thursday night, into Friday evening. Forecasters expect about three inches of rainfall for the Bangor area. The Greenville area may see over four inches of rainfall, with the Downeast areas expecting around two-and-a-half inches of rain.
BANGOR, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Maine

If you love seafood and you also happen to live in Maine then this article is definitely for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly recommended by local people and are praised for only using high-quality ingredients to prepare their food. Are you curious to see if your favorite seafood place made it on the list? Continue to read to find out where these restaurants are.
MAINE STATE
WDEA AM 1370

WDEA AM 1370

