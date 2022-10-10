Former US Diplomat Suggests Brittney Griner May Be Released By End Of Year

Photo: Getty Images

WNBA star Brittney Griner and jailed American Paul Whelan , both deemed "wrongfully detained" in Russia, could be released by the end of this year, former United Nations ambassador Bill Richardson suggested following his travels to Moscow last month .

On Sunday (October 9), Richardson, a former governor of New Mexico who has also worked privately to secure the release of American detainees abroad, told CNN that he met with senior Russian officials, including individuals close to Russian President Vladimir Putin , during his recent trip, though his travels weren't on behalf of the United States.

"I am cautiously optimistic on the Griner (and) Whelan negotiations," Richardson said.

Richardson said he believes a deal between the U.S. and Russia will involve the exchange of two Russians, whom he didn't identify, for Griner and Whelan.

When asked if the two would be released by the end of the year, the former UN ambassador said, "I do think so. Now, I hate making predictions, but yes."

Griner has been sentenced to nine years in Russian prison after pleading guilty to drug charges, while Whelan is serving a 16-year sentence on espionage charges.

The US said in July that it had put a "substantial offer" on the table to bring Griner and Whelan home. CNN reported the proposal involved a prisoner swap with Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout .

Richardson said he felt Russian officials, who he didn't identify, were "ready to talk" after his trip to Moscow.

The Biden administration previously distanced itself from Richardson's efforts in Russia, with White House officials saying private citizens cannot negotiate on behalf of the U.S. government.

Richardson said Sunday that he had coordinated his work with the White House, noting his previous efforts to release other detainees abroad.

