ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Bray Wyatt’s return at WWE Extreme Rules ‘very well received’ internally

By Nick Tylwalk
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TV49Q_0iTHRt8B00

The dramatic return made by Bray Wyatt at WWE Extreme Rules has been a hit with wrestling fans, and people inside the company feel the same way.

Fightful Select cites sources saying that “Wyatt’s return was very well received” and that internal sentiment is that decision makers are “very happy with the buzz created in the weeks leading up to WWE Extreme Rules with the QR codes and cryptic videos.”

Beginning in mid-September, WWE began seeding hints for Wyatt’s return, starting by playing the Jefferson Airplane song “White Rabbit” during house shows and commercial breaks at TV tapings. That campaign picked up in intensity in recent weeks with QR codes in the background of Raw and SmackDown or displayed briefly on-screen, each leading to mysterious clues fans were more than happy to dive into to try to decipher.

It was a different tactic for WWE, which historically has either promoted major returns more obviously with vignettes on its TV shows, or gone the opposite route and used them as outright surprises at events like the Royal Rumble. But it’s certainly seemed to pay off, with legitimate and widespread excitement when Wyatt and his new band of Firefly Funhouse friends arrived to close out Extreme Rules Saturday night in Philadelphia.

It’s also worth noting that WWE delivered exactly what the majority of fans were hoping for in the sense that the White Rabbit campaign had been suggesting that it would be Wyatt for some time. There can be value in swerves — and pro wrestling history is full of successful examples — but often it’s best to give the people what they want, which was the case here.

Fightful Select backed up that idea too, with one source saying they were “completely convinced that Wyatt was back with WWE and heading back” a month before Extreme Rules. There’s work to be done now to assure that the goodwill generated by this popular return isn’t squandered, but for now, call this both an internal and external success.

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

Liv Morgan Reunites With Former WWE Star at Movie Premiere (Video)

Liv Morgan reunited with CJ Perry (a.k.a. Lana) at the recent screening of “Halloween Kills,” which hits theatres and Peacock on Friday. Morgan had photos shot by herself and with Perry, who has shared red-carpet videos on social media. Perry posted on Twitter:. “@YaOnlyLivvOnce is the prettiest human...
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ronda Rousey asked if the finish to her Extreme Rules match with Liv Morgan could be more, well, extreme

The Ronda Rousey–Liv Morgan Extreme Rules match at the recent event of the same name had more than its share of cool, hardcore spots, along with some that weren’t as great (lots of Rousey hitting Morgan in the backside with a baseball bat, for instance). The finish to that match, however, was not very extreme, consisting of Rousey applying a submission hold until Morgan passed out. It was effective in making Liv, who was defending her SmackDown Women’s Championship, look fairly strong in defeat, but nothing special otherwise. But if Rousey had her way, the ending of that bout would have been...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Ronda Rousey Makes A Choice: The Shield Or The Bloodline

"SmackDown" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey regularly streams on her YouTube channel and answers fan questions as they come up. During a recent stream while playing "Rogue Fantasy 2", Rousey was asked to choose between The Shield or The Bloodline. "Shield," Rousey said. "I love The Bloodline, but I kinda first...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

The Rock Says That He Is The Actual ‘Head Of The Table’

The Rock is currently out of the ring and is taking his time to put forth his Hollywood career in a better manner. He is busy promoting his Black Adam movie and is talking to all the shutterbugs and media outlets during the promotional tour. The Rock spoke to Erin...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bray Wyatt
tjrwrestling.net

WWE Raw Star Says “I’m Done”

One star of the Raw brand has stated simply “I’m done” as they release a video where they air their frustrations and vow that they won’t be kept down. Mustafa Ali has had something of a stop-start career in WWE to date. A standout of the company’s cruiserweight division at the time, Ali was moved to SmackDown in 2018 where he instantly made a splash sharing the ring with some of the brand’s biggest names such as AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Why WWE Fired Bray Wyatt In 2021

Bray Wyatt’s Fiend character was one of the most creative gimmicks in the company’s history. He was abruptly fired from WWE back in July 2021. This was after he was absent from WWE television for several months prior to his release. The reason why Wyatt was suddenly let go by WWE was also revealed, but some people have seemed to forget about what transpired.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Extreme Rules#Combat#Qr#Firefly Funhouse#White Rabbit
stillrealtous.com

Popular Weapon Banned From WWE

When it comes to wrestling matches weapons can take a match to a whole new level. Over the years fans have seen many wrestlers get creative when using weapons and some have even used thumbtacks to bring pain to their opponents. Ronda Rousey recently challenged Liv Morgan in an Extreme...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Champion Says He Can’t Even Talk To The New WWE Regime

It’s been years since fans have seen Alberto Del Rio make an appearance on WWE programming as he last parted ways with the company in 2016. Since then the former WWE Champion has openly stated that he would like to return, but it doesn’t seem that a return for Alberto is in the plans at the moment.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

AEW Signs Former WWE Star

Recently there’s been talk of Renee Paquette possibly joining the broadcast team and Tony Khan has confirmed that Renee is now All Elite ahead of tonight’s Dynamite. Renee Paquette is expected to make her first AEW appearance tonight when Dynamite takes place from Toronto, so it will be interesting to see how she fits into the broadcast team.
WWE
PWMania

Dakota Kai Reveals Who She Would Like to See Added to Damage CTRL

WWE star Dakota Kai recently spoke on Out Of Character With Ryan Satin podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Kai was asked who else would she like to see in Damage CTRL:. “Alba Fyre. I think she would be such a good addition....
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
stillrealtous.com

WWE Reportedly Interested In Bringing Another Released Star Back To The Company

Main roster debuts are always exciting and in November of 2020 Chelsea Green was called up to the SmackDown brand. She competed in a fatal four way match with a SmackDown Women’s Title shot on the line which she was supposed to win, but unfortunately Green broke her wrist during the match and the result had to be changed.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

The Latest On WWE And Naomi's Reported Contract Negotiations

It has now been nearly five months since fans last saw Sasha Banks and Naomi, after the then WWE Women's Tag Team Champions walked out prior to an episode of "WWE Raw" following a disagreement with former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Since then, both have been reported to be out of WWE, then likely to return following McMahon's retirement, followed by uncertainty. And while things still seem uncertain about Banks, there is at least an update on Naomi.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Possible Spoiler On Former WWE Star Debuting On AEW Dynamite

The AEW roster is loaded with talented wrestlers as well as talented broadcasters and recently there’s been a lot of talk about Renee Paquette possibly joining All Elite Wrestling. It was reported that Renee Paquette turned down an offer to return to WWE and that people in WWE believe...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

WWE Creating New Tag Team With Unlikely Partners

WWE has a lot of people on their roster that they could put in a team. Now, we have one more partnership forming. R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin are veterans of the WWE locker room. The two stars have crossed paths in the ring on numerous occasions. Now, they have formed an alliance.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Issues Statement On WWE Return Rumors

Now that there’s a new regime in charge of WWE former stars are returning at a rapid pace, and Matt Cardona got the wrestling world talking recently when he noted on Twitter that a rematch with Drew McIntyre would be fun. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion recently told Metro...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Backstage News On Former Champion Turning Down Offer To Return To WWE

You can never say never in the world of professional wrestling as former WWE Divas Champion Saraya recently made her AEW debut and it seems that she’s being set up for a feud with Britt Baker. Fightful Select reports that even though Saraya was sidelined due to injury for...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Wrestler Accused Of Stealing Move From AEW Star

This week’s episode of NXT featured The Dyad vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen in a triple threat match to determine the number one contenders for the NXT Tag Team Championship. At one point during the match Josh Briggs was on outside of the ring with Malik Blade and he pushed Blade into the ring ropes then hit him with a lariat as he bounced off. Booker T noted that he hasn’t seen anything like that in his 32 years in the business and apparently the move didn’t go over too well with AEW star JD Drake.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former World Champion Leaning Toward Signing With AEW

It seems that there’s a lot of interesting when it comes to Bandido at the moment as the former ROH World Champion recently revealed that he’s been in talks with AEW, and that WWE offered him a deal. Dave Meltzer recently noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Bandido...
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

160K+
Followers
213K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy