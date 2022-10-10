With six weeks of college football in the books, we’re seeing more and more true freshmen make significant impacts across the national landscape. Now that the season at its midway point, it’s time to assemble our Midseason True Freshman All-America team. In putting this team together, we placed a heavy emphasis on the degree of contribution of each freshman along with the ability shown thus far.

The team features have several familiar names – seven were part of On3’s Preaseason True Freshman All-American Team. Many were also touted, blue-chip prospects. Still, we’ve seen several true freshmen come from off the radar to make big impacts.

The countdown of selections is below. Here is the On3 2022 Midseason True Freshman All-American Team:

QB AJ Swann – Vanderbilt

We’ve yet to see many true freshmen quarterbacks secure starting roles to this point in the season. While there aren’t a ton of options at the position, AJ Swann‘s showing through three starts at Vanderbilt would be worthy of Midseason All-American honors in many years. The true freshman was inserted into the game in Vanderbilt’s week two loss against Wake Forest and has provided a lift to the offense since. He led Vanderbilt to a comeback win over Northern Illinois in his first start en route to earning On3 True Freshman Standout and SEC Freshman of the Week honors. The Canton (Ga.) Cherokee product has opened up Vanderbilt’s passing game, while doing a nice job of taking care of the football. Swann has completed 69 of 100 passes (62.7%) for 848 yards and eight touchdowns against zero interceptions.

A one time Maryland commit prior to signing with Vanderbilt, Swann was an On3 Consensus three-star prospect and Elite 11 Finalist.

RB Quinshon Judkins – Ole Miss

Quinshon Judkins has been a regular On3 True Freshman Standout to this point in the season, turning in big games seemingly every weekend. The true freshman from Pike Road, Alabama has been a revelation for Lane Kiffin’s No. 9 Rebels. Through six games, Judkins has rushed for 581 yards and eight touchdowns on 96 carries (6.05 yards per carry). Not only is the 5-foot-11, 190-pounder Ole Miss’ leading rusher over high-profile transfer Zach Evans, he’s second in the SEC in rushing yards and leads the conference in rushing touchdowns. Judkins is a tough, instinctive runner and has forced 38 missed tackles on the season per Pro Football Focus.

Judkins rushed for 1,534 yards and 26 touchdowns as a senior while leading Pike Road to a state title. He was rated as a three-star prospect according to the On3 Consensus.

RB Nick Singleton – Penn State

Nick Singleton has lived up to the lofty expectations thus far. The 6-foot, 220-pounder entered Penn State as a five-star prospect and No. 1 running back in the 2022 On300. Singleton and fellow true freshman Kaytron Allen have helped provide a needed lift to the Penn State rushing game and have played a key role in the Nittany Lions’ 5-0 start. Singleton has rushed for 463 yards and five touchdowns on just 63 carries (7.35 yards per carry) thus far. He’s shown a rare burst and top-end speed in ripping off several 50-plus yard touchdown runs.

Singleton was named Gatorade National Player of the Year as a senior at Reading (Pa.) Governor Mifflin after rushing for 2,049 yards (12.4 yards per carry) and 41 touchdowns.

AP Jaydn Ott – Cal

While there are several other true freshman running backs who drew heavy consideration for this team, Jaydn Ott seems like an obvious choice. The Norco (Calif.) High product has emerged as one of Cal’s top skill players through five games. Ott has rushed for 533 yards and five touchdowns on 53 carries (7.3 yards per carry). He’s also proven to be a dangerous target in the passing game, catching 16 passes for 103 yards and two more touchdowns. The 6-foot, 205-pounder had a breakout game in Cal’s week four win over Arizona, rushing for 274 yards and three touchdowns. His 127.2 yards from scrimmage per game is currently second in the Pac-12.

Ott was an On3 Consensus four-star prospect and ranked as the top prospect in Cal’s 2022 recruiting class.

WR WR Tetairoa McMillan – Arizona

Tetairoa McMillan was a trendy pick to have a big true freshman season. The former Anaheim (Calif.) Servite star was the top-rated high school prospect to sign with Arizona in the internet recruiting era. McMillan showed outstanding ball skills as a high school prospect, which are already translating to the college level. The 6-foot-5, 205-pounder looks to be building steam in Jedd Fisch’s Wildcat offense as the season progresses. Through seven games, McMillan has caught 21 passes for 338 yards and four touchdowns – including a score in each of the last three contests, all against Pac-12 opponents.

McMillan ranked as the No. 41 overall prospect and No. 5 wide receiver in the 2022 On3 Consensus.

WR Barion Brown – Kentucky

Kentucky is relying on two true freshmen wide receivers – Barion Brown and Dane Key. While Key has a case for inclusion here, we’re giving the nod to Brown. The Nashville native has been electric with the ball in his hands. He’s caught 17 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 16.94 yards per reception. Brown came up big in Kentucky’s 31-23 win over Northern Illinois in week three, catching four passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns. He’s also looked like one of the nation’s top kick returners to this point in the season. Brown has returned six kickoffs for 286 yards and a touchdown. His gaudy average of 46.67 yards per return is the best in the nation for any player with five or more returns.

Brown enrolled at Kentucky with the reputation as one of the more dynamic playmakers in the 2022 cycle. He was a highly accomplished sprinter in high school, winning five state titles over his final two years at Pearl-Cohn High School. That speed seamlessly transfers over to the football field. The 6-foot-1, 166-pound speedster was ranked as the No. 88 overall prospect in the 2022 On3 Consensus.

TE Donovan Green – Texas A&M

Tight end is one of the more difficult positions for true freshmen to make a significant impact. For one, it’s a developmental position that calls for a diverse skill set, both as a pass-catcher and blocker. Donovan Green has flashed a well-rounded skill set as a traditional, in-line tight end, while seeing considerable time through Texas A&M’s first six games. The Dickinson (Texas) High product was one of three blue-chip tight ends to sign in Texas A&M’s top-ranked recruiting class and is already out-snapping all of the other tight ends on the Aggies’ roster. Green caught the first touchdown of his college career against Alabama on Saturday. Through six games, he’s hauled in nine passes for 107 yards and one touchdown.

Green ranked as the No. 154 overall prospect and No. 6 tight end in the 2022 On3 Consensus.

OL Kelvin Banks – Texas

Kelvin Banks earned the starting nod at left tackle prior to Texas’ season opener against UL-Monroe and is playing at a high level, particularly in pass protection. The former five-star prospect has surrendered one sack and seven hurries in 204 pass blocking plays per Pro Football Focus. Banks gained national recognition in week two after holding his own against Alabama and Will Anderson. The 6-foot-4, 320-pounder is a smooth, coordinated mover with the ability to mirror pass rushers. He’s joined in Texas’ starting lineup by fellow true freshman Cole Hutson, who works at right guard for the Longhorns.

Banks ranked as the No. 6 overall prospect and No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2022 On300.

OL Will Campbell – LSU

Will Campbell was a day one starter at left tackle for LSU and has turned in a strong showing through five games. The 6-foot-6, 325-pounder missed LSU’s week six game against Tennessee after being hospitalized following what head coach Brian Kelly termed as “an episode” earlier in the week. While Campbell’s status moving forward remains unclear, Kelly noted that early tests have ruled out anything deemed life threatening. Campbell has been a key cog in Kelly’s effort to rebuild LSU’s offensive line. The in-state product had settled in at left tackle for the Tigers and gave up zero sacks and just one pressure in his first two SEC games, according to Pro Football Focus.

Campbell ranked as the No. 40 overall prospect according to the 2022 On3 Consensus.

OL Blake Miller – Clemson

Blake Miller was a riser in On3’s rankings last fall, on the heels of a strong senior season at Strongsville (Ohio) High. The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder showed a ready-made combination of size, play strength and movement skills. We’ve seen that skill set translate over to the college level, where he became the third true freshman to start a season opener at Clemson since 1944. Miller has manned the right side all season for the No. 4 Tigers and has shown some tone-setting physicality as a run blocker.

Miller finished as the No. 104 overall prospect and No. 8 offensive tackle in the 2022 On300.

OL Emery Jones – LSU

Emery Jones joined Will Campbell as a true freshman starter on LSU’s offensive line early on this season. The Baton Rouge native was considered an interior offensive lineman as a high school prospect, but has primarily worked at right tackle thus far. While Jones has had some baptism by fire moments in SEC play, he’s played relatively well considering his true freshman status and the competition.

Jones ranked as the No. 100 prospect in the 2022 cycle according to the On3 Consensus.

OL Tyler Booker – Alabama

Tyler Booker was considered to have one of the highest floors among offensive line prospects in the 2022 cycle. The On3 Consensus five-star came to Alabama with a strong technical base along with ready-made size and positional versatility. Booker as earned rotational playing time for Alabama midway through his freshman season, working at both left and right guard. The IMG Academy product has advanced pass protection for an interior offensive lineman, allowing just one pressure and no sacks on 69 pass blocking plays according to Pro Football Focus.

Though he’s not a full-time starter like the others on this team, the 6-foot-5, 332-pounder is showing why he was one of the top offensive line prospects in the 2022 cycle, all while playing top competition in meaningful games. Booker finished as the No. 14 overall prospect and No. 2 offensive tackle in the 2022 On300.

EDGE Dasan McCullough – Indiana

Dasan McCullough has an argument as the most productive true freshman pass rusher to this point in the season. The 6-foot-5, 230-pounder has already recorded four sacks for the Hoosiers. McCullough has also been efficient in creating disruption, generating 10 pressures on 81 pass rush attempts according to Pro Football Focus. He was an On3 True Freshman Standout in week two following a multi-sack outing against Idaho. A one-time safety prospect, McCullough looks to be growing into his big frame and is showing early signs that point to a bright future as a pass rusher.

McCullough ranked as a top 100 prospect in the On3 Consensus and was the crown jewel of Indiana’s 2022 recruiting class.

EDGE Gabe Jacas – Illinois

Gabe Jacas has been an early-season surprise for Illinois. The true freshman from Fort Pierce, Florida has earned a starting role on what is one of the nation’s better defenses to this point in the season. Jacas has shown some very encouraging flashes in multiple facets early on. The 6-foot-3, 265-pounder has speed-to-power off the edge with the ability to drive offensive linemen into the backfield as a power rusher. He’s also looked like a strong run defender. Jacas has tallied 16 tackles and three sacks along with 17 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

A three-star prospect according to the On3 Consensus, Jacas took official visits to Illinois and Tennessee before landing in Champaign.

DL Jaheim Oatis – Alabama

Jaheim Oatis has been a mainstay in Alabama’s defensive front, providing a huge, physical presence along the Crimson Tide’s interior. The 6-foot-5, 348-pounder is proving to be a load for opposing offensive lines to handle. Oatis has played 145 snaps for Alabama to this point in the season, per Pro Football Focus. The Mississippi native had a big game on the road against Arkansas in week five, recording two sacks in addition to creating regular disruption. Oatis’ combination of size and short area quickness points to a promising future in Nick Saban’s defense.

The Columbia (Miss.) High product ranked as a top 100 prospect in the 2022 On3 Consensus.

DL Deone Walker – Kentucky

Deone Walker is one of several true freshmen to make a notable impact for the Kentucky Wildcats. The 6-foot-6, 330-pounder has proven to be consistently disruptive along the interior. Waker has played 218 snaps for the Wildcats so far and has tallied 16 tackles and 11 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. The Detroit native is a first off the bus type and like Jaheim Oatis, pairs his huge dimensions with high-end quickness.

Walker ranked as the No. 264 overall prospect in the 2022 cycle according to the On3 Consensus.

LB Jaishawn Barham – Maryland

Jaishawn Barham was a big recruiting win for Mike Locksley late in the 2022 cycle. The local linebacker has proven to be worth the fight. Barham has been a standout on Maryland’s defense and among the more productive true freshman defenders nationally to this point. The Baltimore St. Frances Academy product is a physical, active run defender and pass rusher, totaling 34 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, one pass breakup and one forced fumble. He’s also showing signs of continual improvement on a week to week basis.

Barham ranked as the No. 146 overall prospect and No. 11 linebacker in the 2022 cycle in the On3 Consensus. He was also the highest-rated prospect in Maryland’s 2022 signing class.

LB Harold Perkins – LSU

Harold Perkins is showing the high end athleticism that made him an On3 Consensus five-star prospect. The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder is already one of the more disruptive defenders in the SEC. Perkins has been a two-time On3 True Freshman Standout this season after big games against Mississippi State and Auburn. The former Cypress (Texas) Cy Park standout has recorded 27 tackles, two tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, an interception and three quarterback hurries. Perkins’ ability to create disruption as a blitzer and pass rusher, in addition to his athleticism in space gives LSU defensive coordinator Matt House a moveable chess piece.

Perkins ranked as the No. 9 overall prospect and No. 1 linebacker in the 2022 On3 Consensus.

LB Abdul Carter – Penn State

Abdul Carter came to Penn State as one of the biggest strikers in the 2022 cycle. The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder flashed considerable play speed and physicality. Those traits have carried over to Penn State, where Carter has helped to fill a void in the Nittany Lion linebacking corp, as evidenced by his big game in the road win over Auburn. The true freshman has tallied 18 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, two pass break ups and one forced fumble thus far.

Carter ranked as the No. 129 overall prospect and No. 11 linebacker in the 2022 On300.

CB Denver Harris – Texas A&M

No program is playing more true freshmen on defense than Texas A&M. Several members of the Aggies’ historic 2022 recruiting class are playing meaningful snaps in SEC play. Denver Harris has been a standout among his true freshman peers. The Houston North Shore product is playing a key role as a cover corner in Texas A&M’s secondary, locking horns with some talented pass-catchers. Harris has played 211 snaps for Texas A&M this season and surrendered four completions on 11 targets for just 28 yards, per Pro Football Focus. He’s also proven to be a reliable tackler, giving up just one yard after the catch. While he has had some learning moments, there’s certainly been more good than bad. Harris is also showing continual improvement and looks to be gaining confidence each week.

The former five-star ranked as the No. 22 overall prospect and the No. 2 cornerback in the 2022 On300.

CB Jeremiah Earby – Cal

Jeremiah Earby has earned a starting job in Justin Wilcox’s Cal defense. The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder has been a pleasant surprise after making the transition to a full-time corner after playing both ways in high school. Earby has shown good ball skills in coverage, coming down with an interception and breaking up two passes thus far. He’s allowed six catches for 92 yards on 14 targets, per Pro Football Focus.

The tall corner is a Bay Area product, starring at East Palo Alto (Calif.) Menlo-Atherton before making his way over to Berkeley. Earby ranked as a three-star prospect according to the On3 Consensus.

S Malaki Starks – Georgia

Malaki Starks has to be considered the frontrunner for True Freshman Defensive Player of the Year up to this point. The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder has made good on the considerable preseason buzz by making big plays from his safety spot. Starks started his college off with a bang, turning in a breakout debut in a blowout win over Oregon. He’s logged 293 snaps for the defending national champions according to Pro Football Focus and has racked up 25 tackles, two interceptions and four pass breakups.

Starks has made a seamless transition to safety after primarily starring as an option quarterback at the high school level. The multi-sport athleticism and 10.55 second speed in the 100 meters has certainly translated to success in the SEC. Starks ranked as the No. 10 overall prospect and No. 1 safety in the 2022 On3 Consensus.

S Nick Emmanwori – South Carolina

Nick Emmanwori has been an early season bright spot on South Carolina’s defense. The true freshman safety’s 31 solo tackles are more than double the next Gamecock defender. Emmanwori has played more snaps than any player on South Carolina’s defense and lines up at both free safety and in the box. He’s an athletic, big defender at 6-foot-4, 218 pounds and rarely misses tackles.

As local prospect from nearby Irmo, South Carolina, Emmanwori earned an offer from South Carolina after a strong performance at the Gamecocks’ summer camp. He steadily rose in On3’s rankings on the heels of a huge senior season and ultimately finished as the No. 121 overall prospect in the On300 and South Carolina’s top-ranked signee.