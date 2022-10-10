Auburn Live Show: The Monday Morning Quarterback edition with Ben Leard

Ben Leard played quarterback for Auburn from 1997-2000. Leard’s 1999 season remains one of the more prolific passing seasons in Auburn history. Leard’s .707 percent completion mark and touchdown-to-interception ratio of 12:1 in 1999 still rank first all-time for a single season, and Leard’s 1.71 touchdowns per game that same season rank third all-time among single-season records behind only Cam Newton in 2010 and Pat Sullivan in 1971. Leard then led the 2000 team to nine wins and the SEC Western Division championship. Now, residing in Auburn, Alabama, Leard is a regular contributor to Auburn Live.

Today, we’re recapping the gut-wrenching loss to LSU, talking about Bryan Harsin’s future and much more.