Search continues for 3 gunmen who killed Rhodes College student

By Lisa Dandridge
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Last October, a college student fought a gunman. While losing his own life, investigators believe he managed to save his girlfriend and his roommates.

“There was absolutely no reason to pull that trigger,” Missy Rainer said.

Rainer wants justice for her nephew.

Rhodes identifies student killed in shooting

Last October, Memphis police responded to a shooting on the 700 block of North McLean . When police arrived, they found Rainer’s nephew, Andrew Rainer, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

According to court documents, the 22 year old was a senior at Rhodes College. Andrew, his girlfriend, and three of his roommates were home asleep when four people wearing hoodies kicked in the front door of their Midtown home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bsmVy_0iTHQMKv00
Drew Rainer

Missy Rainer and her husband were on their way out of town when she got the call.

“We got the call from Drew’s mother that drew had been shot and they were under the impression that he was being taken to the Med,” Rainer said.

Moments later, she learned the situation was even worse.

“She called back and said that Drew had died and now it was a homicide and not to go to the med,” Rainer said.

According to court documents, after the suspects entered the home, they demanded the password to Andrew’s iPad and when they didn’t get it, they shot Andrew in the chest and also shot his girlfriend in the hand.

Police: Rhodes student was shot over iPad

According to Rainer, Drew and his attacker gunman fought over the gun.

“Through his actions that early morning, he probably saved the lives of his girlfriend and his roommates’ that was also in the house,” Rainer said.

The suspects got away with several cell phones, gaming systems, and video games. Two days later, Memphis police charged 37-year-old Rainess Holmes with first-degree murder .

Man indicted in Rhodes College killing

A year later, police still need your help finding the three other suspects involved

“When this happened, we realized how much evil there is in this city and for Drew to be taken from us in such a matter when he was doing nothing wrong,” Rainer said.

Rainer says Andrew was an English major at Rhodes College with a bright future and a love for his community and his family.

“You just didn’t know what you did to this family, to this city, to his friends. If you had only stopped, they would have given you everything they had,” Rainer said.

CrimeStoppers is offering $2,000 cash and Rainer’s family is offering an additional $3,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the suspects involved in Andrew’s this case.

If you have any information about Drew Rainer’s murder, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

If you have a story that you would like for us to profile on Manhunt Monday, email us at manhuntmonday@wreg.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



