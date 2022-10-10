Pack Pros: NFL Week 5

Former NC State defensive end Bradley Chubb (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Week 5 of the NFL saw some big performances from Pack Pros defensive linemen. Sunday also marked the season debut of Juston Burris, who was activated from the practice squad by the Carolina Panthers earlier in the week.

Here is a rundown of how the Pack Pros did Sunday.

Pack Pros Updates

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: For the fifth straight week started and played every snap … Vikings won 29-22 at home over the Chicago Bears to improve to 4-1 … Helped the offense rush for 117 yards and average 3.8 yards per rush while allowing 1 sack and 4 quarterback hits.

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Cleveland Browns: Completed 21 of 34 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown with an interception for a QB rating of 79.3 in the Browns’ 30-28 home loss at the Los Angeles Chargers, dropping Cleveland to 2-3 … Also rushed 3 times for 32 yards … Through 5 games, Brissett has completed 103 of 161 passes (64.0 percent) for 1,060 yards and 5 touchdowns with 3 picks while rushing 21 times for 112 yards and a score … Has a passer rating of 85.4.

DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Carolina Panthers: Started at free safety in his season debut to join the list of Pack Pros being active this year and was second on the team with 8 tackles (6 solo) and added a pass breakup … Panthers are 1-4 after a 37-15 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: Started at strongside linebacker for the fifth straight week and finished with 7 tackles (4 solo), including 2.5 sacks and additional tackle for loss, in the 2-3 Broncos’ 12-9 home overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts … Added a forced fumble and 3 quarterback hits … Played 57 of 79 snaps on defense and 5 more on special teams … Through 5 weeks, Chubb has 17 tackles (9 solo, 5.5 sacks, 1 tackle for loss), 8 QB hits, 2 forced fumbles and a pass breakup … Is tied for fourth in the NFL in sacks.

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: The 1-3 Raiders play at Kansas City on Monday night … Through 4 games, Cole is averaging 52.2 yards per punt (third in NFL) for a net of 43.2 yards.

OL Ikem Ekwonu (2019-21), Carolina Panthers: Started at left tackle and played every snap for the fifth straight week for Panthers … Carolina’s offense averaged 3.8 yards per carry while rushing for 64 yards and allowed 6 sacks and 9 quarterback hits.

P Trenton Gill (2018-21), Chicago Bears: Punted twice for an average of 56.0 yards, landing 1 inside the 20 and a long of 60 yards, and finishing with a net average of 46.0 yards … The Bears fell to 2-3 with the home loss to the Vikings … Through 5 games, Gill is averaging 49.2 yards per punt, seventh best in the NFL, with a net of 43.5.

DL B.J. Hill Jr. (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals: Started at defensive tackle in the 2-3 Bengals’ 19-17 road loss at the Baltimore Ravens … Assisted on 3 tackles while playing 56 of 65 snaps on defense and 5 more on special teams … Through 5 games, all starts, Hill has 20 tackles (5 solo, 1.5 sacks), 2 quarterback hits and 3 pass breakups.

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: Started at running back for the fourth straight week but left the game after rushing once for 3 yards due to a head injury during the Colts’ 12-9 overtime win at the Denver Broncos, dropping Indy to 2-2-1 … Also caught 1 of 2 passes thrown his way for 5 yards … He played 3 snaps on offense … Through 5 games (4 starts), Hines has 9 rushes for 14 yards and 18 receptions for 118 yards … Has returned 8 punts for an average of 8.0 yards.

DB Dontae Johnson (2010-13, San Francisco 49ers: Johnson did not survive the final round of cuts but was added to the 49ers’ practice squad, making him the longest-standing current Pack Pros member who is not a quarterback … The 3-2 49ers won at the Panthers.

DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Seattle Seahawks: Played as a reserve for the first time since the opener and had a solo tackle and a quarterback hit in a 39-32 loss at the New Orleans Saints, dropping Seattle to 2-3 … Played 14 of 77 snaps on defense and added 22 more on special teams … For the year, Jones has 21 tackles (15 solo), a quarterback hit and a pass breakup in 5 weeks (3 starts).

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Chicago Bears: Started at defensive tackle for the fifth straight week and made a sack, had a quarterback hit and made a pass breakup in the Bears’ 29-22 loss at Minnesota Vikings … Played 49 of 79 snaps on defense and 5 on special teams … Through 5 games, has 19 tackles (12 solo, 5 for loss, 2 sacks), 3 QB hits and 2 pass breakups.

LB Vi Jones (2020-21), Seattle Seahawks: The undrafted free agent did not survive the last round of cuts but was quickly added to the Seahawks’ practice squad.

RB Zonovan “Bam” Knight (2019-21), New York Jets: After initially making the 53-man roster, Knight was cut and added to the Jets’ practice squad … New York is 3-2 after a 40-17 win at home over Miami.

CB Nick McCloud (2016-19, finished at Notre Dame), New York Giants: Active for the first time since the season opener and 3 solo tackles and a pass breakup in the 4-1 Giants’ 27-22 over the Green Bay Packers in London … Played 26 of 63 snaps on defense … For the season, in 2 games McCloud has 3 tackles and a pass breakup on defense and 2 special teams hits.

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions: Starting defensive tackle had 2 solo tackles, including 1 for loss, during Detroit’s 29-0 loss at the New England Patriots, dropping the Lions to 1-4 … Played 50 of 57 snaps on defense … For the season, he has started every game and has 8 tackles (5 solo and 2 for loss) and a QB hit.

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: After missing 2 games, returned as a reserve and led the Patriots by catching 7 of 8 passes thrown his way for 111 yards and a score in 2-3 New England’s home win over the Lions … Played 48 of 60 snaps on offense … Started 2 of 3 games he played this year and has 20 catches for 261 yards and a touchdown and added a 7-yard rush.

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Tennessee Titans: Now on the Titans’ practice squad after starting five of the 11 games he played last season … Tennessee is 3-2 after a 21-17 road win over Washington.

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Starting linebacker led the Bengals with 8 tackles (2 solo), including a sack, and added a quarterback in the loss to the Ravens … Played 52 of 65 snaps on defense and 5 more on special teams … In 4 games, all starts, Pratt had 30 tackles (17 solo, 2 for loss, 1 sack), a quarterback hit and a pass breakup.

DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington Commanders: Starting defensive end with 4 tackles (3 solo), including a sack and tackle for a loss … Added 4 quarterback hits in the 1-4 Commanders’ home loss to the Tennessee Titans … Played 37 of 64 snaps on defense … In 4 games, all starts, Smith-Williams had 8 tackles (6 solo, 2 sack, 1 tackle for loss) and 7 quarterback hits.

DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), New Orleans Saints: Reserve defensive lineman had a solo tackle in the Saints (2-3) home win over the Seattle Seahawks … Played 19 of 52 snaps on defense … For the season in 5 games, Street has 8 tackles (4 solo, 2 for loss and 1 sack) and a pair of quarterback hits.

OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs: Kansas City plays Monday night … Thuney has started and played every snap at left guard for the 3-1 Chiefs this season.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14, Finished at USF), Kansas City Chiefs: The Chiefs play on Monday night … Through 4 weeks, has started 3 games and tallied 13 receptions for 168 yards.

QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Denver Broncos: Perhaps the most famous of the Pack Pros completed 21 of 39 passes for 274 yards and 2 interceptions while compiling a 54.9 QB rating in Denver’s 12-9 OT loss to the Colts … Also rushed 4 times for 22 yards … Through 5 weeks, Wilson has completed 101 of 170 passes (59.4 percent) for 1,254 yards and 4 touchdowns with 3 interceptions and rushed 17 times for 73 yards and a score … Has a passer rating of 82.8.