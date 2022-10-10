ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Nick Saban gives blunt assessment of Alabama offense following win vs. Texas A&M

By Jonathan Wagner
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41rbsG_0iTHPbPv00
Kevin C. Cox via Getty Images.

Alabama pulled out a tight 24-20 victory over Texas A&M on Saturday, but the game was far too close for comfort. The Crimson Tide were without star quarterback Bryce Young due to an injury, leaving Jalen Milroe as the starter for the big-time matchup. After the victory, Nick Saban had a very blunt assessment of the performance from Alabama’s offense on Saturday.

First, Saban was asked about the play of the team’s wide receivers against Texas A&M. Saban thought that they had some room to improve, but the same can be said for the entire team.

“Well, we didn’t shake man-to-man very well,” Saban said when asked about the play of Alabama’s receivers. “But I don’t think they had a whole lot of opportunities, either. I don’t think there’s anybody on the team that doesn’t have something that they can improve on. That’s what we have to do as coaches, is try to get them to do the things they need to do to improve.”

Saban was critical of the Alabama offense’s ability to pass

Jalen Milroe ultimately attempted just 19 passes against the Aggies, completing 12 of them for 111 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. As the passing game saw struggles, Alabama turned to more of a run-heavy approach as the game progressed.

The Crimson Tide rushed 51 times compared to 19 pass attempts, and rushed for 288 yards, averaging 5.6 yards per carry. Alabama scored 17 points in the second quarter alone, but just seven the rest of the way.

“So they didn’t have a lot of opportunities,” said Saban. “We tried to throw the ball early in the game and turned it over three times in the first half and decided that we were gonna go in the bag a little bit and try to run the ball. Which, we ran it effectively and had some good drives and came up empty-handed twice down in the redzone.

“Take a sack when we get the ball on the 20-yard line. It’s hot there in blitz zero coverage, you can’t block them all. Quarterback’s got to get rid of the ball. Not take off running the ball and take a 15-yard loss and then we miss the field goal. So there’s a lot of things that we can learn from, but I don’t think the receivers had a lot of opportunities and that’s not all their fault. But I think everyone on the team can play better.”

Saban was not shy in criticizing Alabama’s offense after the win, and his comments were largely geared towards the struggles through the air from Milroe. Bryce Young’s status is unknown entering this weekend’s game against Tennessee, but his return could prove to be a major boost against a high-powered Vols team.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
College Station, TX
Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
College Station, TX
College Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
College Station, TX
Football
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
City
Star, TX
tigerdroppings.com

Urban Meyers Makes His Prediction For Tennessee vs. Alabama

The big game of the weekend is No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 6 Tennessee at Neyland Stadium. in Knoxville. Kickoff is set for 2:30pm CT on CBS and the Crimson Tide and currently 7-point favorites. Fox Sports College Football analyst & former head coach Urban Meyer spoke with On3 this...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: Recap of Alabama football huge recruiting weekend

Alabama football hosted a loaded list of recruits over the weekend for its biggest recruiting weekend of the season. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith provided a recap of the Tide’s recruiting efforts last week on the latest episode of “The Process.” The full episode can be streamed below:
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Bryce Young
The Spun

Look: Alabama Star Has Brutally Honest Response To Criticism

Even though Alabama has been one of the best teams in the country this season, it's definitely looked vulnerable at times. The Crimson Tide survived a scare against the Texas Longhorns about a month ago and then barely held on against the Texas A&M Aggies this past Saturday. The game went down to the final play and the Crimson Tide defense was able to get the stop.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#American Football#College Football
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
71K+
Followers
76K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy