Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
6,000-year-old skull found in cave in Taiwan possibly confirms legend of Indigenous tribe
A team of researchers with members from Australia, Japan, Taiwan and Vietnam found a 6,000-year-old skull and femur bones in a cave in a mountainous part of Taiwan that might prove the existence of an ancient Indigenous tribe. In their paper published in the journal World Archaeology, the group describes the skull, where it was found and what it might represent.
Phys.org
DNA found in sediment reveals that ancient artificial islands may have been high-status homes
Researchers have recovered DNA from the sediments surrounding ancient artificial islands, known as crannogs, in Britain and Ireland. These results, along with environmental and biochemical data in these sediments, show the structures were once used by elites. Crannogs were built and occupied from the Neolithic, 4000–2200 BC, through to the...
Comments / 0