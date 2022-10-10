ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gamecock football commitments chosen for annual Shrine Bowl

By Chris Clark
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=125806_0iTHPO8a00
Photo: Markee Anderson

Three Gamecock football commitments from Shane Beamer’s 2023 recruiting class have been honored with selections to the annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.

The game, which will be played for the first time in two years, will take place on December 17 at Spartanburg High School. The long-running all-star game pits the top high school football seniors from the state of North Carolina against the best from the state of South Carolina.

Roebuck (South Carolina) Dorman offensive lineman Markee Anderson was picked for the game by Sandlappers head coach Jerry Brown and his staff.

Anderson made his verbal commitment to Gamecock football on July 31, choosing the program over Clemson, North Carolina, and numerous others.

The On3 Consensus – a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies – ranks the Upstate product as a four-star prospect. He is tabbed as the number 140 prospect in the country regardless of position, the tenth-best interior offensive lineman nationally, and as the number two prospect in the state of South Carolina for the 2023 class.

Joining Anderson on the South Carolina roster is Manning’s Monteque Rhames.

The Palmetto State’s fourth-best prospect according to the On3 Consensus, Rhames is rated as the number 338 prospect nationally and as the 38th-best EDGE prospect in 2023.

He made his verbal commitment to South Carolina at the end of July, just one day prior to Anderson’s announcement for USC.

The final selection for Gamecock football’s 2023 class on the Shrine Bowl roster is Camden defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod.

The On3 Consensus rates McLeod as the country’s 188th-best prospect regardless of position, as the number 24 defensive lineman in the nation, and as the state of South Carolina’s third-best prospect for 2023.

McLeod chose the Gamecocks over Georgia back in August.

Shane Beamer currently has three of the top five prospects in the state of South Carolina committed for the 2023 class. Oceanside Collegiate offensive lineman Monroe Freeling – another Shrine Bowl selection – is pledged to Georgia. Northwestern offensive lineman Jordan Knox, also chosen for the game, is committed to Northwestern. South Carolina did not issue an offer to the latter.

South Carolina’s 2023 recruiting class is currently ranked by the On3 Consensus Team Rankings as number 18 nationally, checking in as the 7th-best best in the SEC.

