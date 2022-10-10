Mario Williams praises Travis Dye for performance versus Washington State

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

USC took down Washington State with a comfortable 30-14 win on Saturday, thanks in large part to running back Travis Dye and his 149-yard, one-score performance. The 149 rushing yards marked a season-high for the former Oregon Duck, who now has four 100+ yard rushing games this season.

After the game, wideout Mario Williams discussed Dye’s big day, praising how it complimented the passing game.

“Travis does a great job, our offensive line does a great job holding up their blocks and blocking the right guy, doing their job and just getting the ball to our playmakers,” Williams said.

Despite a stellar personal performance, Dye was also quick to credit his big men up front for clearing his path.

“All credit goes out to the o-line,” Dye said. “That defensive line is crazy good. And that defensive coordinator can really dial it up. And the o-line, with IDing and everything, and blocking it up, it was wonderful tonight. It was all credit to them.”

Head coach Lincoln Riley has leaned heavily upon the fifth-year player so far this season, calling him “very reliable” after the win on Saturday.

“It’s very important,” Riley said of Dye’s ability to be a focal point of the offense. “He’s a tough player. He’s a very reliable player. I have a lot of trust and faith in what we’re going to get from him each and every week.”

Riley reflects on USC’s 6-0 start

It’s been so far, so good early in the Lincoln Riley era at USC. After starting the season as the preseason’s No. 14 team, the Trojan’s 6-0 start has vaulted them up to the No. 7 spot in the country with them well within reach of the College Football Playoff. It has meant a ton to the program’s new leader, but he still knows there’s a lot left to accomplish.

Riley spoke about the undefeated start after Saturday’s win over Washington State. He says that they don’t want to focus on it too much. With that said, he knows they have to recognize it since this was their expectation and goal from the start.

“It means something. It does. When you’re in the middle of it, you try not to get too caught up in all the historical things. But obviously…I think we all came here for a reason,” said Riley. “We’re all aware of the history, both positive and some of the tough parts of it, and to be able to find a way to win these games, especially in a lot of different ways, has been a lot of fun.”

This is the best start for USC since 2006. Up next, the Trojans take on No. 20 Utah on the road with an 8 p.m. ET kickoff.

On3’s Sam Gillenwater contributed to this report.