ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Paul Finebaum explains why losing vs Texas A&M would have been brutal for Nick Saban

By Alex Weber
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Poqzr_0iTHOzg800
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

After all of the bravado and barbs traded between the two teams’ head coaches this summer, Texas A&M vs. Alabama delivered on the hype, even if both teams were missing their starting quarterbacks. Of course, the Aggies came up a hair short, failing to convert on a befuddling play-call on the final play.

So Alabama narrowly escaped with the win. Nonetheless, SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum came with away with several negative takeaways for the Crimson Tide. First and foremost, for the ‘Bama fans, who he says called into his show all offseason with guarantees of domination in this year’s rendition of the Alabama-A&M game.

“Since May 19th, I wish I had collected and gotten a dollar for every call from an Alabama fan saying Jimbo’s in for a [rear-end] whipping. Well, you know, that’s not exactly what we saw last night and my mind was racing.”

Finebaum continued, noting that if the Tide had actually lost that game, it would’ve been bedlam in the southeast.

“If they win this game, it is going to be Armageddon, at least where I live and work. Because, I mean, you could not have found a more brutal loss for Nick Saban after all of this. And he escapes. Now, he doesn’t escape for long. And I’ll put a pause on that for a second.”

Paul Finebaum then pivoted to discuss the decision to keep Bryce Young out, which he supported. However, he did find it bizarre that Alabama considered putting him in later in the game.

“But I think the takeaway from this is the smart decision to keep Bryce Young out of the game. Although it looked like he was getting pretty close to coming back in, which makes no sense. And what is he going to be like? Because if this was a tough game, just wait till next week.”

What’s next week? A date with Tennessee in Knoxville, who just embarrassed LSU on their home field and possesses one of the best offenses in the country.

“Because what I saw in Baton Rouge, yesterday, I mean, that was just scary. When you think about this Tennessee team, I don’t care if it was a day game, night game, middle-of-the-night parking lot at Walmart. I mean, that was just hard to watch if you were sitting there wearing purple and gold.”

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Latest on Alabama QB Bryce Young ahead of Tennessee

No. 3 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) is in Knoxville this weekend to take on a top-6 ranked Tennessee squad. They’re fresh off a dominant 40-13 victory over an LSU squad who, at the time of the game, was ranked in the top 25, so this won’t be an easy one for the Crimson Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
State
Tennessee State
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Knoxville, AL
College Station, TX
College Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
College Station, TX
Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
College Station, TX
Football
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
On3.com

Nick Saban reveals the three biggest keys to Alabama beating Tennessee

If there is one thing that Alabama head coach Nick Saban knows how to do, it’s beat. . For 15 consecutive years that he’s played them, he’s beaten them. That’s a streak that dates back to his time at LSU. This season feels different, though. The Volunteers are unbeaten, explosive, and playing at home. So, winning shouldn’t be too easy for Alabama this year.
KNOXVILLE, TN
On3.com

Josh Heupel updates the availability of Jaylen McCollough, Cedric Tillman

Head coach Josh Heupel was non-committal when discussing the respective statuses of Jaylen McCollough and Cedric Tillman ahead of the tilt with Alabama this weekend. Tillman has been rehabbing an ankle injury since before the matchup with Florida and recently had a “tightrope” procedure to get him back on the field sooner. Heupel didn’t say much either way when asked whether the wide receiver would be on the field.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Young
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Paul Finebaum
On3.com

Friday morning update on status of Alabama QB Bryce Young

The health status of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is one of the hottest topics in college football right now. With the No. 3 Crimson Tide set to take on No. 6 Tennessee in Knoxville this Saturday, the availability of the reigning Heisman Trophy winner will almost certainly have a major impact on the outcome of the game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

CBS Sports releases updated bowl, College Football Playoff projections ahead of Week 7

With half of the regular college football season in the rearview, CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm has released his updated bowl projections going into Week 7. After Week 6 games, Palm made just one tweak to the New Year’s Six slate, replacing Utah with USC in the Rose Bowl. The CFP picture remains unchanged with the current top-4 teams in the nation taking up the spots in the Peach and Fiesta Bowl.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#American Football#College Football#Sec#The Alabama A M
On3.com

Scott Satterfield says he, Louisville administration talk state of program weekly

Things have been tense this season for Scott Satterfield at Louisville. Now in his fourth season at Louisville, Satterfield’s record is 21-22, he publicly wanted another job, Louisville publicly wanted another coach, and now he is firmly on the hot seat. It’s so bad that there were conflicting reports about whether or not he’d be fired for losing to Virginia, a team Louisville ended up beating.
LOUISVILLE, KY
On3.com

Nick Saban addresses how badly he wants to defeat Tennessee on Saturday

Nick Saban knows Alabama won’t be facing the same old this weekend. After defeating the Volunteers 15 straight times, the 16th consecutive win won’t come nearly as easily. The AP Poll has Tennessee ranked sixth in the nation and they’ll be playing within the confines of Neyland Stadium. With that said, Saban doesn’t want to blow anything out of proportion and wants to focus on getting the victory.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Oklahoma transfer Cody Jackson no longer with Houston program

Former Oklahoma wide receiver Cody Jackson, who transferred to Houston earlier this year, is no longer with the Cougars program, sources tell On3. Jackson, who left Oklahoma and entered the transfer portal in April, announced his intention to transfer to Houston in May. He appeared in the Cougars’ first four games but doesn’t have any catches and hasn’t played the last two weeks.
HOUSTON, TX
On3.com

This Week in Coaching: Why Brian Kelly, Billy Napier will forever be compared to one another

With a loaded Saturday slate, Week 7 stands to offer all sorts of fireworks. We’ve got the most intriguing Third Saturday in October since Lane Kiffin was at Tennessee, Top 10 Penn State going to the Big House to play No. 5 Michigan, No. 6 USC hosting reigning Pac-12 champ Utah, Syracuse looking to stay undefeated against NC State and Clemson traveling to Florida State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
71K+
Followers
76K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy