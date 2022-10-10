Latest recruiting intel on On300 No. 18 QB DJ Lagway

Michigan is set to host several talented recruits for its clash with Penn State this weekend, including top 2023 linebacker target Arion Carter. The four-star prospect out of Smyrna (Tenn.) High is one of the hottest recruits in the country, earning offers from several Power Five programs over the last few weeks. Michigan is scheduled to be his first official visit, and the Wolverines are sure to roll out the Maize and Blue carpet.

