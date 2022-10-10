Kentucky Football Bowl Projections after the South Carolina loss

Photo by Dr. Michael Huang | Kentucky Sports Radio

Kentucky is at a crossroads following the loss to South Carolina. Now 4-2 (1-2 in the SEC), the Cats’ dreams of making the SEC Championship game are dashed and if they don’t regroup quickly, the postseason could be much bleaker than imagined. There is a wide range of bowl scenarios based on what happens in the second half of the season. If Kentucky gets it together, we’ll be celebrating the postseason in Florida; if not, we may be looking at the Music City Bowl or worse, a massive disappointment for a team ranked No. 7 just eight days ago.

Right now, the ReliaQuest Bowl (formerly the Outback Bowl) is the trendy landing spot for the Cats among the national media. Here are the latest bowl projections:

The Las Vegas Bowl is on the same day as the basketball team’s game vs. UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic, but the timing is almost perfect. Kentucky vs. UCLA tips off at 5:15 p.m. ET and the Las Vegas Bowl kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Imagine watching the basketball game at a sportsbook or bar and then making your way to Allegiant Stadium for the football game. It may not be as prestigious as the Sugar or Citrus Bowl, but what a trip for the BBN.