Kentucky Football Bowl Projections after the South Carolina loss

By Tyler Thompson
 4 days ago
Photo by Dr. Michael Huang | Kentucky Sports Radio

Kentucky is at a crossroads following the loss to South Carolina. Now 4-2 (1-2 in the SEC), the Cats’ dreams of making the SEC Championship game are dashed and if they don’t regroup quickly, the postseason could be much bleaker than imagined. There is a wide range of bowl scenarios based on what happens in the second half of the season. If Kentucky gets it together, we’ll be celebrating the postseason in Florida; if not, we may be looking at the Music City Bowl or worse, a massive disappointment for a team ranked No. 7 just eight days ago.

Right now, the ReliaQuest Bowl (formerly the Outback Bowl) is the trendy landing spot for the Cats among the national media. Here are the latest bowl projections:

  • ESPN’s Mark Schlabach: Las Vegas Bowl vs. Washington State (Dec. 17, 7:30 p.m., ABC, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV)
  • ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura: Gator Bowl vs. NC State (Dec. 30, 3:30 p.m., ESPN, TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL)
  • Brett McMurphy: ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Illinois (Jan. 2, Noon, ESPN2, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL)
  • CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm: ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Wake Forest (Jan. 2, Noon, ESPN2, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL)
  • Sporting News’ Bill Bender: Gator Bowl vs. North Carolina (Dec. 30, 3:30 p.m., ESPN, TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL)
  • 247 Sports: ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Wake Forest (Jan. 2, Noon, ESPN2, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL)
  • College Football News: ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Illinois (Jan. 2, Noon, ESPN2, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL)
  • Athlon Sports: ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Florida State (Jan. 2, Noon, ESPN2, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL)

The Las Vegas Bowl is on the same day as the basketball team’s game vs. UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic, but the timing is almost perfect. Kentucky vs. UCLA tips off at 5:15 p.m. ET and the Las Vegas Bowl kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Imagine watching the basketball game at a sportsbook or bar and then making your way to Allegiant Stadium for the football game. It may not be as prestigious as the Sugar or Citrus Bowl, but what a trip for the BBN.

Former UK quarterback says his son has high ceiling

Pookie Jones of Calloway County was not only Kentucky’s Mr. Football in 1989, but he also led Kentucky to the 1983 Peach Bowl and was fourth all-time in total offense at the time he graduated. He later played three years of minor league baseball before spending time in the Canadian Football League.
UK visiting in-state star Jasper Johnson

Since arriving at Kentucky, John Calipari has thrived at recruiting the best players in the country. At times, that has come at the expense of not recruiting in-state prospects, which has frustrated many fans. Let’s be honest, Kentucky doesn’t produce many top-25 prospects. In fact, dating back to...
Rich Scangarello gives encouraging update on Will Levis

After a tough loss against South Carolina this past Saturday in Lexington, the Kentucky Wildcats will look to bounce back against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The Cats haven’t lost to Mississippi State at home since 2014 and will look to keep that streak going, as well as avoid losing three-straight SEC games.
Kentucky exploring new basketball series with old rival, per report

For many years, one of the best rivalries in college basketball was Kentucky-Indiana. The two programs stopped scheduling annual games after the 2011 season, which came as a disappointment for many. The Wildcats and Hoosiers have met twice since 2011 game, both times in the NCAA Tournament, and it now...
EKU ready to ‘Pack the Kidd’ and prepare for transformation of Alumni Coliseum

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a huge weekend ahead for the EKU football Colonels with Sam Houston State coming to Richmond. Two years ago, Sam Houston State won the FCS national championship. EKU is wanting to make that same jump and the Maroons administration is wanting to pack Roy Kidd Stadium for Saturday’s game. The outcome of this matchup would hopefully open some eyes from conferences who might be watching and thinking about bring EKU into their fold.
UK associate athletics director arrested for DUI

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WHAS) — A member of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari’s staff has been charged with DUI. Lexington police said Chris Woolard was found on Monday in his car, which was resting on the sidewalk next to a fence still in gear. Police said Woolard was covered...
UK unveils new men’s and women’s basketball team posters

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Wildcat basketball fans listen up. The University of Kentucky has unveiled both the men’s and women’s team posters for the 2022-23 season. Both posters feature the entire 2022-23 player roster. The men’s poster centers on the program’s “Chase Greatness” theme while anticipating the drama and theatrical pageantry of college basketball with the tag line: “Coming Soon To An Arena Near You.”
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky

Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
How long until we change the clocks in Lexington?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we “fall back” and get that extra hour of sleep. Nov. 6 is the magical date when daylight saving time ends, so this past Sunday marked four weeks away and counting down. The yearly occurrence acts as a time shift when we set our clocks one hour earlier as we head into standard time.
WKYT talks to 2022 Lexington St. Jude Dream Home winner

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -The 2022 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway is in the books. This year WKYT was a proud partner with St. Jude in efforts to raise money for the lifesaving work that happens at the Memphis hospital day in and day out. The winner of this year’s dream...
Winner drawn for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a winner for the Lexington St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!. The winner of the 2022 giveaway is Charles Wilson of Saint Helens, Ky. The drawing was held live Thursday during our 5:30 p.m. newscast. WKYT is proud to partner with St. Jude and its...
Kentucky native goes viral after heckler throws beer at her during comedy set

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — When a heckler threw a beer at stand-up comedian Ariel Elias on stage, she finished it. Elias is originally from Lexington. When she was performing at Uncle Vinnie’s Comedy Club in New Jersey on Saturday, she was heckled about her political views during a Q&A. Once someone threw the beer, she knew she had to do something.
Kentucky man claims $1 million Powerball lottery ticket

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Kentucky man has claimed his $1 million winning Powerball ticket. The Lexington man, who wants to remain anonymous, came forward with the winning ticket. The ticket was sold at Crossroads IGA on Abagail Way in Lexington on Aug. 31. The ticket matched the first five...
