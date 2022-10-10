ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Inside the 20 with Jeffrey Lee and Keith Niebuhr: Episode 14

By Keith Niebuhr
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
Inside the 20 with Jeffrey Lee and Keith Niebuhr

Inside the 20: On today’s episode of Inside the 20 with Jeffrey Lee and Keith Niebuhr — an Auburn Live recruiting podcast — we focus on the Tigers’ efforts on the trail.

Today, we discuss the following …

-Even though the Auburn staff appears to be somewhat in limbo right now, recruiting continues. And the Tigers are actually doing some really good things at the moment.

-Is Auburn on the verge of flipping an offensive lineman from a Big Ten school? It’s certainly possible. We have the latest scoop, which you’ll only find here.

-The Tigers have two edge players committed and also remain very much in the picture with two elite players at that position. Find out why and how.

Watch or listen. Up to you.

LISTEN via Spotify or Apple.

OR

WATCH Inside the 20 with Jeffrey Lee and Keith Niebuhr: Episode 14 right here …

