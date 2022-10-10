Read full article on original website
Selling an emotion and a feeling: How these companies see VR as the future of business
Any other engineering or architecture firm might take a client out to a proposed site and try to explain the planned development using a posterboard of photos or a mockup drawing, but Halff Associates, Inc. does things a little differently: the company hands over an Oculus Quest to clients and lets them see the plans laid out in a virtual world, so they can see how tall it will be above them, how much space it takes up on the plot of land, and if the design can genuinely work.
Kubernetes is more than orchestration, it's shifting power to app developers and owners
Read any manual or article, and you will come to understand Kubernetes -- affectionately called K8s -- as "an open-source system for automating deployment, scaling, and management of containerized applications." Innovation. It serves as an orchestration engine for all the containers arising across the application landscape, enabling them to run...
Small businesses need more help with tech. Here are five ways to get it
Digital transformation done right can change every business for the better. But how do you know what systems or services to buy if you're part of a small business that doesn't have a seasoned IT professional on your payroll?. While big enterprises will benefit from the experience of an IT...
How technology teams keep America's largest bank on a digital course
A recent KMPG survey of 1,000 technology executives finds a growing emphasis on customer experience in their planning. Close to 46% of respondents indicate CX as the primary goal for investing in enterprise technology. This means a growing emphasis on direct involvement with CX for technology teams. This growing role...
Singapore identifies AI, IoT as emerging key skillsets, with infrastructure support set for displacement
Singapore has earmarked Internet of Things (IoT), 5G, and artificial intelligence (AI) amongst key technology trends it believes will drive demand for skillsets over the next three to five years. Roles in infrastructure and operations, however, are at risk of displacement and will require reskilling as they transition towards automation and DevOps.
A surprising number of PCs can't upgrade to Windows 11. Here's why
Just over 40% of all enterprise workstations won't make the upgrade to Windows 11 due to Microsoft's minimum hardware requirements, according to new research from IT asset management firm Lansweeper. Microsoft released Windows 11 in October 2021 and released Windows 11 22H2 on September 20, but many organisations haven't got...
Microsoft moves forward with Edge Workspaces browser-based collaboration feature
Microsoft is continuing to add collaboration features not just to Teams, but also its Outlook mail and Edge browser products. At its Ignite 2022 conference kick-off on October 12, officials talked about a new collaboration feature, known as Edge Workspaces, coming to some future version of browser. Edge Workspaces --...
Here's how Amazon plans to equip 29 million people with cloud-computing skills by 2025
Amazon has announced three new initiatives as part of its effort to provide 29 million people with cloud-computing skills by 2025: IT Skills 4U, the AWS re/Start Associate initiative, and the opening of an AWS Skills Center in Arlington, Virginia. Amazon Web Services' (AWS) IT Skills4U program is designed for...
Fintech giant The Clearing House joins open-source patent protection powerhouse OIN
You may never have heard of The Clearing House (TCH), but you use its services every day. Its US payment network clears and settles more than $2 trillion of wire, Automated Clearing House (ACH), check image, and real-time payments every day. How does it do it? With open-source software. And that means it's a target for open-source patent trolls. So, ACH this week joined the Open Invention Network (OIN) -- the world's largest patent nonaggression consortium.
Google's futuristic 3D-meeting tech is taking another step forward
Google's Starlight light field display prototypes for immersive video meetings will soon be seen in other companies' offices, too. Google announced Project Starline at last year's IO conference. But so far its prototypes have only been used within Google US offices by staff and select partners from various industries for video meetings between two people at separate locations with the same setup.
Meet the companies that will shape the metaverse
We're headed into what may be one of the most critical periods for the metaverse and virtual reality in general. There's a growing sense that we're at a pivot point in this technology's history, where it will either explode into the "next big thing," or fizzle into the background, the way VR tech has several times before.
Microsoft Patch Tuesday: 84 new vulnerabilities
Microsoft on Tuesday disclosed 84 vulnerabilities, including one that has been exploited and one that has been publicly disclosed. The patches released address common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs) in: Microsoft Windows and Windows Components; Azure, Azure Arc, and Azure DevOps; Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based); Office and Office Components; Visual Studio Code; Active Directory Domain Services and Active Directory Certificate Services; Nu Get Client; Hyper-V; and the Windows Resilient File System (ReFS).
Supply chain hacks are on the rise. But most companies aren't prepared
The UK's cybersecurity agency has told firms to do more to protect themselves from attacks on their supply chains. The National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) has released new guidance for organizations due to what it says is a recent rise in supply chain attacks. Some notable recent cases include the...
Dell gets more edge-specific with Project Frontier platform
In football, top-of-the-line edge rushers now are valued on defense nearly as much as quarterbacks are on offense. In the same vein, edge IT is now a full-fledged trend in enterprise computing here in 2022. Cloud. Basically, edge picks up where there are gaps in cloud computing and packs in...
Going back to the office is 'a productivity killer'
Companies sending their employees back to the office for five days a week are "seriously limiting their ability to attract and retain top talent" if they don't adapt their use of physical workspaces for hybrid working, says the head of Slack in the UK. Stuart Templeton said many organizations were...
Microsoft can show you why your team meetings are so boring
Microsoft has rolled out several new improvements to Adoption Score, its tool for admins to observe how much staff are using Microsoft 365, including the ability to send messages from Word and Excel to get staff to use the apps. Microsoft 365 admins gain a revamped Meeting dashboard within the...
Microsoft readies a new Teams Premium add-on with more AI, security features
Microsoft plans to introduce in December 2022 in preview a new "Teams Premium" add-on with more personalization, AI functionality and security features built-in. The company also announced on October 12, the first day of its Ignite 2022 conference, that its promised Teams Mesh avatars are now available in private preview.
What is the metaverse, and who will build it?
The virtual world is increasingly encroaching on the real one, via fully immersive virtual reality (VR) headsets for gaming and a growing number of business use cases, augmented reality (AR) devices that overlay digital information on the real world, and mixed reality (MR) environments, where you can interact with digital objects within your real-world surroundings.
This new Windows features makes password-hacking attacks much harder
Microsoft has rolled out a new capability to all supported versions of Windows that will make it harder for hackers to carry out brute-force password-guessing attacks against local admin accounts. The new feature means that Windows devices can now lock out local admins – something that Windows devices haven't been...
Microsoft: iCloud Photos, Apple TV and Apple Music are coming to Windows 11
Microsoft seemingly has come to some kind of partnership agreement with Apple and is bringing support for iCloud Photos to the Windows 11 Photos app. Microsoft also announced on October 12 that the Apple Music and Apple TV apps available in the Microsoft Store at some point in 2023. "Excited...
