ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Jimbo Fisher talks injuries, makes no excuses following loss vs. Alabama

By Riley Gates
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=343KfZ_0iTHOOSb00
TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 08: Head coach Jimbo Fisher of the Texas A&M Aggies and head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide shake hands during pregame warmups at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 08, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Texas A&M and head coach Jimbo Fisher came close to knocking off Alabama for the second straight year over the weekend but came up four points shy of the win. Injuries were a major storyline entering the game, most notably Alabama quarterback Bryce Young who did not play in the game. But following his team’s loss, Fisher made it clear that Alabama was not the only team lacking players on the field.

“Well we didn’t have Ainias Smith, we didn’t have a left tackle, we didn’t have our left guard, we didn’t have McKinnley Jackson — first time he’s played — we didn’t have Shemar Turner,” Fisher said after the game. “I mean, we’ve been shorthanded all year, too. We don’t look for qualms and he won’t either. I know Nick (Saban); he ain’t gonna look for no qualms. I mean, we’re playing a backup quarterback too. I mean, so, it was two good teams that looked up, battled and went at it. Shows you what we’re capable of.”

With Young out of the game, Alabama turned to Jalen Milroe to play quarterback. Milroe went 12-of-19 for 111 yards and three touchdowns in the air, while also rushing for 83 yards. Despite Haynes King having 253 yards and two touchdowns in the air for the Aggies, it was the Crimson Tide who prevailed in the long run.

Fisher not winning points with the media

While Fisher was not incorrect in saying that his team was down a few players, the comments did not sit well with everyone. ESPN Radio host Paul Finebaum joined Matt Barrie to recap Week 6 of the season and criticized Fisher for the comments he made.

“Sometimes Jimbo just can’t stay out of his own way,” said Finebaum. “When he was reacting to all of the people they didn’t have in the game – ‘We didn’t have the left tackle, we didn’t have this guy, and we had a backup quarterback’ – is truly one of the most disingenuous comments I’ve ever heard. When you just have to go back six weeks to remember that Haynes King was the starting quarterback by Jimbo Fisher’s decision. And now he’s trying to match Nick Saban for excuses by saying they had a backup quarterback. Only for those who don’t follow Texas A&M football, because Texas A&M’s backup quarterback got hurt.

Texas A&M looks to avoid three straight losses now, but will have a week off before taking the field again. The Aggies next play on Oct. 22 when they travel to face South Carolina on the road.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Praying For Texas A&M On Thursday

On Thursday afternoon, troubling news emerged from Texas A&M as a bomb threat was called into Kyle Field. Details surrounding the threat aren't clear, but the school issued a statement confirming the threat. "A bomb threat was received for Kyle Field," the statement read. "As a precaution, the stadium and...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
College Station, TX
Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
College Station, TX
College Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
College Station, TX
Football
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
State
South Carolina State
saturdaydownsouth.com

Urban Meyer predicts outcome of Alabama-Tennessee game, discusses anticipation among Vols fans

Urban Meyer will be keeping a close eye on the Alabama vs. Tennessee game on Saturday, as the No. 3 Crimson Tide and the No. 6 Volunteers face off at Neyland Stadium. Both teams enter the game undefeated. The Vols, despite their impressive start, have lost 15 straight to the Crimson Tide. That said, Meyer feels that the potential absence of Bryce Young could finally tip things in Tennessee’s favor.
KNOXVILLE, TN
tigerdroppings.com

Urban Meyers Makes His Prediction For Tennessee vs. Alabama

The big game of the weekend is No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 6 Tennessee at Neyland Stadium. in Knoxville. Kickoff is set for 2:30pm CT on CBS and the Crimson Tide and currently 7-point favorites. Fox Sports College Football analyst & former head coach Urban Meyer spoke with On3 this...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Person
Matt Barrie
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Paul Finebaum
The Spun

Look: Alabama Star Has Brutally Honest Response To Criticism

Even though Alabama has been one of the best teams in the country this season, it's definitely looked vulnerable at times. The Crimson Tide survived a scare against the Texas Longhorns about a month ago and then barely held on against the Texas A&M Aggies this past Saturday. The game went down to the final play and the Crimson Tide defense was able to get the stop.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

LOOK: Crazy Amount of Hail Strikes Alabama During Severe Weather Threat

Yesterday’s severe weather threat that impacted various portions of Alabama brought much-needed rain to our area. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said during his morning weather briefing video “that we received some very beneficial rain for Alabama over the past 24 hours many spots going over one inch. Some spots going over 2 to 3 inches.”
MARION COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M Football#American Football#College Football#Texas A M#Espn Radio
AL.com

This is the best city for driving in Alabama. No, really.

The best place to drive in the U.S. – factoring in such things as cost of ownership, traffic, infrastructure, and safety – is Raleigh, North Carolina. That’s according to a recent analysis by Wallethub that compared the 100 largest cities in the U.S. across 30 key indicators. You can see the complete methodology here.
ALABAMA STATE
Nick 97.5

Potential Severe Weather Threat for Alabama Could Help Dry Spell

Wednesday, you can expect a mostly cloudy day, showers, and thunderstorms. We are monitoring the potential for severe weather action with storms along the cold front. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said that the “Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has expanded the "marginal risk" (level 1/5) of severe thunderstorms to include areas as far south as Thomasville, Prattville, and Wedowee.”
ALABAMA STATE
KBTX.com

University Police give ‘all clear’ after anonymous bomb threat at Kyle Field

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University Police gave the all clear after a bomb threat was made toward Kyle Field Thursday afternoon. UPD says an anonymous call was received through the Texas A&M University Technology Services Help Desk Central that made reference to the stadium. Police were immediately notified and a message through the university’s emergency alert system, CodeMaroon, was sent out.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KBTX.com

Multiple catalytic converters stolen on University Drive last weekend

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -One College Station family was hit hard by catalytic converter thieves this past weekend. College Station police report eight catalytic converters were stolen off vehicles at businesses and hotels off University Drive. From June until early September, authorities say there have been 70 catalytic converter thefts. David Simmons with the College Station Police Department told KBTX there have been about 35 arrests made Brazos County wide for the crimes.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wbrc.com

No Contact Advisory for portions of Patton Creek in Hoover lifted

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Jefferson County is lifting the No Contact Advisory for portions of Patton Creek. The advisory was issued due to sewer line construction issues during a system upgrade on Oct. 12. Officials say they took follow up samples and believe levels are in the normal range...
HOOVER, AL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
71K+
Followers
76K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy