Jimbo Fisher talks injuries, makes no excuses following loss vs. Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 08: Head coach Jimbo Fisher of the Texas A&M Aggies and head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide shake hands during pregame warmups at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 08, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Texas A&M and head coach Jimbo Fisher came close to knocking off Alabama for the second straight year over the weekend but came up four points shy of the win. Injuries were a major storyline entering the game, most notably Alabama quarterback Bryce Young who did not play in the game. But following his team’s loss, Fisher made it clear that Alabama was not the only team lacking players on the field.

“Well we didn’t have Ainias Smith, we didn’t have a left tackle, we didn’t have our left guard, we didn’t have McKinnley Jackson — first time he’s played — we didn’t have Shemar Turner,” Fisher said after the game. “I mean, we’ve been shorthanded all year, too. We don’t look for qualms and he won’t either. I know Nick (Saban); he ain’t gonna look for no qualms. I mean, we’re playing a backup quarterback too. I mean, so, it was two good teams that looked up, battled and went at it. Shows you what we’re capable of.”

With Young out of the game, Alabama turned to Jalen Milroe to play quarterback. Milroe went 12-of-19 for 111 yards and three touchdowns in the air, while also rushing for 83 yards. Despite Haynes King having 253 yards and two touchdowns in the air for the Aggies, it was the Crimson Tide who prevailed in the long run.

Fisher not winning points with the media

While Fisher was not incorrect in saying that his team was down a few players, the comments did not sit well with everyone. ESPN Radio host Paul Finebaum joined Matt Barrie to recap Week 6 of the season and criticized Fisher for the comments he made.

“Sometimes Jimbo just can’t stay out of his own way,” said Finebaum. “When he was reacting to all of the people they didn’t have in the game – ‘We didn’t have the left tackle, we didn’t have this guy, and we had a backup quarterback’ – is truly one of the most disingenuous comments I’ve ever heard. When you just have to go back six weeks to remember that Haynes King was the starting quarterback by Jimbo Fisher’s decision. And now he’s trying to match Nick Saban for excuses by saying they had a backup quarterback. Only for those who don’t follow Texas A&M football, because Texas A&M’s backup quarterback got hurt.

Texas A&M looks to avoid three straight losses now, but will have a week off before taking the field again. The Aggies next play on Oct. 22 when they travel to face South Carolina on the road.