San Patricio County, TX

KIII 3News

New Public Health Director named for Corpus Christi, Nueces County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fauzia Khan has been named the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health Department's new director of health. Khan replaces Annette Rodriguez, who was one of the public faces during the city and county's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. City of Corpus Christi Asst. City Manager Steve Viera had been guiding the office since March.
mysoutex.com

Mamie Jane (Janie) Brooks

On October 9, 2022, Mamie Jane (Janie) Brooks passed away peacefully in her sleep. She was 77 years old. A lifelong Texas native, Janie was well-loved and served as an active member of the Bayside Church of Christ. During her younger years, Janie also served the community of Bayside in various volunteer roles.
mysoutex.com

Super Supplier identity revealed

The Bee Development Authority, along with its partners, the Bee Area Partnership, Bee County, the city of Beeville and Coastal Bend College announced its latest business to sign a deal to come to Beeville during the Sept. 28 Rotary Club meeting. Neo Industries is now joining Triga Fire Solutions, Bedrock...
KIII 3News

Port A's new destination steward looks to avoid unruly visitors with education

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Marsha Dayon and her family have lived in Port Aransas for the last three years. "I live right between two short-term rentals here in Port A in a very busy part of town,” she said. “Sometimes a little bit of recklessness from the people. And when I say that, they come here, they're on vacation and sometimes that provides them opportunities to maybe to celebrate a little bit more than I would prefer my children to be around."
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria County Jail assault investigation

VICTORIA, Texas – On Oct. 5, at approximately 10:50 p.m., two inmates reported a physical assault to on-duty detention staff. The two inmates are identified as a 22-year-old male and a 21-year-old male. The two inmates were transported to a hospital and then transferred to hospitals outside of Victoria for additional tests and treatment. Both inmates returned to the Victoria...
mysoutex.com

Manuel Vega Jr.

Manuel Vega Jr. passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022, at the age of 52. Manuel was born to Andrea Vasquez and Manuel Vega Sr. both of Woodsboro, TX on January 8, 1970. Manuel was preceded in death by his stepfather, Apolonio Vasquez, and his grandparents, Andres and Josephine Pena. Manuel...
KIII 3News

61st Annual Texas Jazz Festival this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Knees: rouged. That jazz: all of it. 61 years' worth, to be exact. The Texas Jazz Festival will come home to the Coastal Bend this weekend for its 61st year, with events running from Oct. 14-16 at Downtown Corpus Christi's Heritage Park. Spanning a total...
Q92

Opening Date Revealed for Marcos Pizza in Victoria

Another restaurant is about to open in Victoria! The general manager at Marcos has just confirmed that Marcos will open to the public on Monday, October 17! The new Marcos will be located at 6502 North Navarro at the corner of King Authur at the Castle Hills west entrance. The transformation has really picked up in the past two weeks. We are still waiting for the big reveal of the new Mr. Gatties location that is coming to Victoria. Keep tuned to our Townsquare Media radio stations for those details as they become available to us.
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

UPDATE: Authorities take 2 suspects, including 1 juvenile, into custody for the murder of Rudy Cantu

Martin Alexander Estrada, 32, of Victoria VICTORIA, Texas – 32-year-old Martin Estrada, of Victoria, has been arrested and charged for the murder of Rudy Cantu. A juvenile has also been located and taken into custody in relation to the murder of Cantu. On Wednesday, at approximately 9 a.m., Victoria Police Department officers and detectives, with the assistance of the U.S....
