Read full article on original website
Related
HHM: Why the city of Robstown call themselves 'Cotton Pickers'
But during this Hispanic heritage month, we visit the city of Robstown to tell us why people in the city are proud to call themselves "Cotton Pickers."
The race for Nueces County Judge: Connie Scott challenges Barbara Canales
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As we move closer to the all-important November midterm elections, 3NEWS wants to take a look at the candidates vying for the office of Nueces County Judge. Incumbent judge Barbara Canales and challenger Connie Scott both think they can move the county forward. "There are...
County Judge and Commissioner get into heated argument
Tensions ran high at Wednesday's commissioners court meeting starting when County Commissioners and County Judge Barbara Canales were arguing after Canales called for a break.
New Public Health Director named for Corpus Christi, Nueces County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fauzia Khan has been named the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health Department's new director of health. Khan replaces Annette Rodriguez, who was one of the public faces during the city and county's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. City of Corpus Christi Asst. City Manager Steve Viera had been guiding the office since March.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Despite refunds, employee of '361 Grant' program becomes suspicious
As of Thursday, Saenz said at least 84 refunds have been given in regard to grant applications.
mysoutex.com
Mamie Jane (Janie) Brooks
On October 9, 2022, Mamie Jane (Janie) Brooks passed away peacefully in her sleep. She was 77 years old. A lifelong Texas native, Janie was well-loved and served as an active member of the Bayside Church of Christ. During her younger years, Janie also served the community of Bayside in various volunteer roles.
Dancing queen! Leslie Adami snags second at Dancing with the Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thirteen teams took part in the Real Men Wear Pink Dancing with the Coastal Bend event Thursday night at The Bay Jewel events center in Downtown Corpus Christi in order to raise money in the fight against breast cancer. 3NEWS anchor Leslie Adami was one...
mysoutex.com
Super Supplier identity revealed
The Bee Development Authority, along with its partners, the Bee Area Partnership, Bee County, the city of Beeville and Coastal Bend College announced its latest business to sign a deal to come to Beeville during the Sept. 28 Rotary Club meeting. Neo Industries is now joining Triga Fire Solutions, Bedrock...
RELATED PEOPLE
'Everyone can be forgiven': Family of killed motorcyclist mourning as wrong-way SPID driver makes bond
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 54-year-old Eutimio "Tim" Barrera was stopped on his motorcycle at a red light near SPID in Flour Bluff when Sarah Hoss hit him as she drunkenly drove down the wrong side of the intersection, Corpus Christi police said. He was then taken to the hospital,...
Port A's new destination steward looks to avoid unruly visitors with education
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Marsha Dayon and her family have lived in Port Aransas for the last three years. "I live right between two short-term rentals here in Port A in a very busy part of town,” she said. “Sometimes a little bit of recklessness from the people. And when I say that, they come here, they're on vacation and sometimes that provides them opportunities to maybe to celebrate a little bit more than I would prefer my children to be around."
Troubleshooters: Information for renters from a judge, Texas AG's office, CCHA
We hear from several government agencies/officials about how renters can protect themselves and what to do if they feel their rights are violated.
Victoria County Jail assault investigation
VICTORIA, Texas – On Oct. 5, at approximately 10:50 p.m., two inmates reported a physical assault to on-duty detention staff. The two inmates are identified as a 22-year-old male and a 21-year-old male. The two inmates were transported to a hospital and then transferred to hospitals outside of Victoria for additional tests and treatment. Both inmates returned to the Victoria...
IN THIS ARTICLE
City council members unimpressed with ABC's new management company
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City of Corpus Christi officials brought in OVG 360 this summer with hopes of turning the American Bank Center around. Now, though, city council members tell 3NEWS that the company’s promises aren’t being kept, and the ABC’s top execs might be jumping ship.
mysoutex.com
Manuel Vega Jr.
Manuel Vega Jr. passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022, at the age of 52. Manuel was born to Andrea Vasquez and Manuel Vega Sr. both of Woodsboro, TX on January 8, 1970. Manuel was preceded in death by his stepfather, Apolonio Vasquez, and his grandparents, Andres and Josephine Pena. Manuel...
Caregiver accused of stealing from elderly, ill Rockport residents arrested
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rockport Police say they have finally captured a Corpus Christi woman who escaped them once after reportedly preying on her elderly patients. Aretha Davis worked as a caregiver for elderly people, but instead of helping them, police say she helped herself to tens of thousands of their dollars.
Expanding and rebranding: Popular kolache spot in downtown Corpus Christi getting new name, new location and new menu
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — October 15 marks the end of Hispanic heritage Month. In light of this, there is one local Hispanic business owner feeling gratitude as she enters a new era for her business. Ricci Neer grew up learning how to "measure with her heart" from her grandma....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Migrant remains filling up South Texas morgue after spike in recent drownings
The remains of 260 migrants are currently stored at the Webb County Medical Examiner's Office in Laredo, Texas. The facility serves 11 South Texas border counties and is "at capacity" the chief medical examiner told Border Report recently.
61st Annual Texas Jazz Festival this weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Knees: rouged. That jazz: all of it. 61 years' worth, to be exact. The Texas Jazz Festival will come home to the Coastal Bend this weekend for its 61st year, with events running from Oct. 14-16 at Downtown Corpus Christi's Heritage Park. Spanning a total...
Opening Date Revealed for Marcos Pizza in Victoria
Another restaurant is about to open in Victoria! The general manager at Marcos has just confirmed that Marcos will open to the public on Monday, October 17! The new Marcos will be located at 6502 North Navarro at the corner of King Authur at the Castle Hills west entrance. The transformation has really picked up in the past two weeks. We are still waiting for the big reveal of the new Mr. Gatties location that is coming to Victoria. Keep tuned to our Townsquare Media radio stations for those details as they become available to us.
UPDATE: Authorities take 2 suspects, including 1 juvenile, into custody for the murder of Rudy Cantu
Martin Alexander Estrada, 32, of Victoria VICTORIA, Texas – 32-year-old Martin Estrada, of Victoria, has been arrested and charged for the murder of Rudy Cantu. A juvenile has also been located and taken into custody in relation to the murder of Cantu. On Wednesday, at approximately 9 a.m., Victoria Police Department officers and detectives, with the assistance of the U.S....
Comments / 0