Exclusive: Airtable gets an ambitious upgrade with ‘connected apps’ and redesigned home screen
Airtable, the popular workplace utility that lets teams manage and track their projects from conception to completion, is plotting its next big move. The company announced today the launch of its new Airtable Connected Apps Platform, a suite of features aimed at helping workers connect, communicate, and share complex data within departments, especially at larger companies.
The 5 behind-the-scenes stars of the creator economy of 2022
When it comes to creators, the focus typically (and rightfully) stays on the inventive or artistic side. But many fans and viewers forget these people are, at their core, entrepreneurs—and many don’t have a business background to help guide them through the challenges of running an enterprise. Whether it’s maximizing their revenue streams, weeding out time-wasting troll attacks, or dealing with billing issues, many creators need a hand. There’s a growing ecosphere of businesses that are dedicated to helping these small businesses grow. Here’s a look at some of the most forward-thinking supporting players in the creator economy.
The 5 most powerful creator economy executives of 2022
As relatively easy as it may be for many creators to write a hit song or create a viral video, making money from their work may not be as intuitive. Enter the suits! The best executives—whether as a platform or an agent or manager—step in and step up to help creators maximize profits from their work and grow their audience. This can be specific to a particular cohort of creators: Keely Cat-Wells, founder and president of C Talent at Whalar, for example, works to give disabled creators more opportunities in front of and behind the camera. Others, such as Night Media founder Reed Duchscher, come along later in the process to help creators with an existing following partner and take a stake in brands that they can promote. These five executives, working at SoundCloud, YouTube, Spotter, and more are paving the way for creators, brands, and investors to make money in the creator economy.
The 5 up-and-coming creators to watch in 2022
Over the past two years, more than 165 million creators have joined the global creator economy, ballooning the overall landscape to 303 million. It’s a packed house brimming with potential—so what does it take for a creator to break out from the rest? In considering the next generation of breakout creators, we looked at people we thought had a singular creative voice or have been using their platforms in more clever ways. These creators have already made some impact through their content and stand to blaze even more trails on their exponential rise.
The new Microsoft Designer is a DALL-E-powered Canva killer
Microsoft has built the first true practical use of text-to-image AI technology with a new tool called Designer. It may sound innocuous, just another Office-integrated tool to create Powerpointy content. But I believe it’s actually the beginning of a revolution: good design without designers or even an interface, thanks to artificial intelligence.
With competitors like TikTok and BeReal, Instagram needs to double down on its roots
In a TikTok-centered world, I’m still a big fan of Instagram. In fact, I even have an account where I mainly post short videos and image carousels of New Age and ambient music cassettes from the ’80s, along with stories about the artists. Back when I started it, the appeal for me was creating a collection of content, just like a collection of tapes.
Streaming wars: Is Amazon Prime Video closing in on Netflix? This report says yes
These days, there are more streaming services than ever competing for an increasingly crowded slice of the market-share pie. Now, according to the latest report from JustWatch, an online streaming guide and marketing firm, we have a new window into how that pie has continued to evolve. According to data...
No plug? No problem. This 3D-printed humidifier doesn’t use any electricity
Here’s a clever device that is both deceptively simple and surprisingly effective: a humidifier made of clay, inspired by the way trees absorb and evaporate water, that works without any external power whatsoever. Just physics. And 3D printing. The device—called the Print Clay Humidifier—was created by designer Jiaming Liu...
A new quantum network in Brooklyn opens the door to an untappable internet
Two corners of Brooklyn’s historic Navy Yard will be connected by a small test bed for quantum networking, a first step toward a future “quantum internet” that promises to transform computing and make communications untappable. The effort, by a startup company called Qunnect, will join dozens of...
Why Nokia wants to put an LTE network on the moon
Nokia has picked a particularly challenging site for an upcoming network deployment: a place where temperatures range from 250 degrees to -208 degrees Fahrenheit, and there is no air to breathe whatsoever. But on the upside, the lack of atmosphere means no clouds to impair power generation by this future cell site’s solar panels.
How not to suck at onboarding
As the CEO of a company that has placed many thousands of remote employees, I’ve seen plenty of people onboard, and I’ve seen more than my share of onboarding issues. In today’s tight labor market, and with an uncertain economy on the horizon, you can’t afford to get it wrong. Operationalizing an onboarding practice as one of your company’s core competencies pays you back in spades with few bad hires, quicker new employee integration, and happier and more productive people.
The 5 savviest creator economy investors of 2022
The creator economy, now at 50 million strong as defined by one of the venture capitalists on this list (though other analysts put it even higher), is proving to be fertile new ground not only for creatives but also for the investors who see the opportunity to back the kind of tech and tools that can open up more opportunity for more people to make a living pursuing their passions. Venture capitalists today serve two essential roles within the creator ecosystem: They are finding and funding additional platforms, products, services, and marketplaces (or more efficient ones) that help creators capture, grow, and monetize audiences. They are also increasingly creators themselves, using newsletters, podcasts, and social media to bring insight and transparency to investing, company building, and the trends shaping the markets they’re funding. These five rising-star investors are shaping the creator economy in ways that affect creators and all of us who enjoy what they do and want them to keep engaging and entertaining us.
Netflix announces details for new ‘Basic with Ads’
Today, Netflix chief operating officer and chief product officer Greg Peters announced that the streamer’s new advertising-supported offering will kick off in the U.S. on November 3 and be priced at $6.99 per month. The new ad tier will also be available in 11 other countries: Australia, Brazil, Canada,...
Some Fitbit Ionic users say they still haven’t been refunded 7 months after the company issued a recall
Seven months after Fitbit recalled the entirety of its Ionic smartwatches in March, a large number of customers say they still haven’t been reimbursed over the potentially faulty product. Fitbit sold about 1 million Ionic watches in the U.S. in addition to nearly 700,000 internationally before it stopped production...
Apple is becoming more and more like a bank
It’s no longer fair to say Apple is dipping its toes into the financial services waters. It’s going for a full swim. The tech company announced Thursday that holders of its Apple Card will soon be able to utilize a high-yield savings account through Goldman Sachs. And while interest rates weren’t disclosed, a typical Goldman savings account is currently paying an annual percentage yield of more than 2%, compared to 0.04% at Bank of America.
Roku’s new smart home products are just a first step
What’s the most popular smart home technology we’ve seen so far? That’s easy: streaming video. It’s transformed the way we watch TV. And one of its enduring success stories is Roku. In the most recent quarter, people watched almost 21 billion hours of video on Roku’s platform, which is built into many TVs as well as its own boxes and sticks. According to Conviva, the company currently accounts for 31% of video streamed onto TVs, the highest share of any platform by far.
