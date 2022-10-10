Miami Heat Make Roster Moves

The Heat converted Jamal Cain to two-way contract and signed Mychal Mulder

The Miami Heat made a couple roster moves Sunday.

They converted Jamal Cain to a two-way contract and signed guard Mychal Mulder. They also waived Darius Days.

Here's the official release from the team:

"Cain, who was signed by the Heat on July 15, has appeared in three preseason games with Miami averaging 12.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.33 steals, 1.7 assists and 23.0 minutes while shooting 53.8 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from three-point range. As a graduate transfer at Oakland, Cain started in all 30 games in which he appeared and averaged 19.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.83 steals and 34.9 minutes while shooting 49.9 percent from the field and 84.1 percent from the line. He was named the Horizon League Co-Player of the Year and was selected to the Horizon All-League and NABC All-District 12 first teams. He earned Conference Player of the Week on four different occasions and was the only Horizon League player to average a double-double. Cain led the team in points, rebounds and field goals made while finishing second in blocks, steals and free throws made.

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Signs Contract Extension (; 0:41)

Mulder, who was previously signed to a two-way contract by the Heat on March 24, 2022, appeared in two games with Miami last season totaling 14 points, three rebounds, two assists and a block while shooting 40 percent (4-of-10) from the field, 50 percent (4-of-8) from three-point range and a perfect 2-of-2 from the foul line. He also appeared in 13 games (12 starts) with Miami’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, last season averaging 16.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 35.1 minutes while shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from three-point range. Mulder will wear number 15.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Jimmy Butler says he's in the prime of his career. CLICK HERE

Watch Udonis Haslem attempt the latest dance craze. CLICK HERE

Bam Adebayo puts his trust in Erik Spoelstra. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

View the original article to see embedded media.

TWITTER : @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Shandel Richardson is the Miami Heat writer for Inside The Heat. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA.