Kansas Public Radio
Headlines for Thursday, October 13, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Conditions across the eastern half of Kansas are favorable today (THUR) for extreme wildfires. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning, in effect from noon through 7 pm. Gusty winds, low humidity and warm temperatures could lead to extreme fire behavior if wildfires break out. The same dangerous fire conditions will also be present Friday across much of Kansas.
Lance Leipold's Jayhawks Are Winning at Football but Will He Hang Around?
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - After a decade of losing football seasons, the Kansas Jayhawks seem to have finally turned a corner. The 5-and-1 Jayhawks are off to a great start this season and are ranked in the AP’s Top 25. But how long will the good times last? And will they continue to last under the present head coach, Lance Leipold? Greg Echlin has more.
