LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - After a decade of losing football seasons, the Kansas Jayhawks seem to have finally turned a corner. The 5-and-1 Jayhawks are off to a great start this season and are ranked in the AP’s Top 25. But how long will the good times last? And will they continue to last under the present head coach, Lance Leipold? Greg Echlin has more.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO