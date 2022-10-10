ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Texarkana, TX
City
Texarkana, AR
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Texarkana, AR
Lifestyle
Texarkana, TX
Lifestyle
KTBS

Texarkana puts area manufacturers in the spotlight

TEXARKANA, Texas - "Made in America" appears to be making a comeback. A post-pandemic manufacturing boom has increased profits and created new jobs. As part of national manufacturing week, The city of Texarkana, Texas, is spotlighting local businesses starting with Ledwell and Son. After returning from World War II, Buddy...
TEXARKANA, TX
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Needy or Greedy? What Can We Do To Stop Panhandling in Texarkana?

Let me start off this little rant by stating that I am all for helping anyone who actually needs it, but, just because someone appears to be in dire straits and is holding a sign that says "God Bless," does not necessarily mean they actually need your hand out. This may make people mad at me but panhandling in Texarkana is out of control and it needs to stop. What can we do about it? Let's find out.
TEXARKANA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Wrecks in Miller County kill two drivers

Separate motor vehicle accidents in Miller County on Saturday and Sunday killed two drivers and injured two other people. The most recent happened at 2:15 a.m. Sunday on Arkansas 160 in Doddridge. Garon C. Dupree, 20, of Bivins, TX was driving a 2000 model Chevrolet Silverado east on the highway. The truck left the roadway and struck a building.
MILLER COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Preparedness#Airport Authority#Emergency Vehicles#Business Industry#Linus Business#Txk#Ark La Tex
texarkanafyi.com

TTPD is Seeking Information in a Drive-by Shooting off College Drive

The Texarkana Texas Police Department is seeking information that will help in an investigation of a drive-by shooting that left a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg on Thursday afternoon. Media Release:. We’re investigating an apparent drive by shooting near the intersection of College Drive and Fielden Street...
TEXARKANA, TX
ktalnews.com

Woman hit by vehicle in Texarkana; police investigating

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Texarkana police are investigating a crash that seriously injured a woman early Monday afternoon near Grim Stadium. TTPD said the woman was hit by a vehicle in the 1400 block of W 13th Street just before 2 p.m. Police say the victim was taken to Wadley Regional Hospital in serious condition.
TEXARKANA, TX
ktalnews.com

Coroner identifies Mooretown shooting victim

SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner has identified a shooting victim who was fatally wounded Tuesday night in Shreveport. The coroner says 21-year-old Jaylin Edwards of Shreveport died at 8:56 p.m. at Ochsner LSU due to multiple gunshot wounds sustained 30 minutes earlier on Mandelane Street in Mooretown.
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
swark.today

Hope Police Department warrants, accidents, arrests October 3-9

Robert Guilliams, 55, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Richard Clayburn, 28, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Clavin Kendrix, 58, of Nashville, AR Failure to Comply. Shavaughn Logan, 26, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. 10.8.22. Toy Haynes, 28, of Hope, AR Affidavit. ACCIDENTS:. 10.4.22. 4:19pm in the 200...
HOPE, AR
Majic 93.3

55 Arrests Highlight Slower Week For The Bowie County Sheriff’s Report

Bowie County Sheriff's Deputies had a bit of a down week, last week, at least when it comes to arrests anyway, not that we're complaining. There were 19 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 36 were arrested by law enforcement agencies other than BCSO and were turned over to Bowie County. Most of the bad things happened over the weekend. Here is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Marijuana plants, guns seized near Springhill

SPRINGHILL, La. -- Marijuana plants, cash and weapons were seized recently at a house just outside of Springhill. A father and son were arrested. Springhill Police Chief Will Lynd said in a social media post his department and the Webster Parish Sheriff's Office were armed with a warrant to search a large marijuana growing facility at the house in the 200 block of Jones Road.
SPRINGHILL, LA
txktoday.com

Join For the Sake of One for Lunch at Silverstar Smokehouse or Dinner at Ramage Farms on October 25

On October 25, Jason Johnson, Author and Foster Care Advocate, will be coming to Texarkana to speak at two different events. For lunch, he will be speaking to local church leaders and pastors at Silverstar Smokehouse about how everyone can do something to help the foster/adopt community. For dinner, he will be speaking to local community members and businesses at Ramage Farms about how we can solve the huge issue of foster care if we work together.
TEXARKANA, TX
cenlanow.com

4 Arkansas men sentenced to 47 years combined in federal prison for trafficking meth

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 13, 2022, the US Department of Justice announced that four Arkansas men were sentenced to collectively 47 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. According to court documents, beginning in February 2019, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation initiated an investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating out of the El Dorado Division of the Western District of Arkansas.
EL DORADO, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy