Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Healthcare Express hosts Fall Market benefiting Texarkana CASATracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Guilty verdict returned in an hour in murder of pregnant friendLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Trial of woman accused of murdering pregnant friend to steal baby reaches closing argumentsLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Day 4 of trial reveals unstable finances and more alleged webs of liesLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Related
Weak Minor Earthquake Strikes 88 Miles East of Texarkana
A very faint minor earthquake occurred in the late evening hours on Tuesday, Oct. 11, on the southern Arkansas - Louisiana border near the town of El Dorado, Arkansas. El Dorado is approximately 88 miles east of Texarkana. According to the website WeartherBoy, the earthquake occurred around 9:43 p.m. with...
swark.today
LaGrone Williams Hardware, for owner Kenan Williams, is a vantage point as well as a business
When you talk with Kenan Williams, who owns and runs Hope’s LaGrone Williams Hardware with his wife Peggy, you quickly learn his store is a window into what’s going on, not only in the local economy but that of the world as well. As he sees things now,...
This Arkansas City Is One Of The 10 Most Deadly In The United States
There has been a lot of talk about crime recently in the news. Texarkana gets a bad rap for being a dangerous city, but this Arkansas city is one of the 10 most deadly cities in the United States. So the information I am going to share on each city...
Texarkana Farmers’ Market Will Offer Market Boxes Again This Year
If you enjoyed the Market Boxes in the past from the Texas Farmers’ Market then you will be happy to know that they are doing it again this year. The program will run from Monday, October 17 and will go until Friday, November 18. You will need to pre-order...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTBS
Texarkana puts area manufacturers in the spotlight
TEXARKANA, Texas - "Made in America" appears to be making a comeback. A post-pandemic manufacturing boom has increased profits and created new jobs. As part of national manufacturing week, The city of Texarkana, Texas, is spotlighting local businesses starting with Ledwell and Son. After returning from World War II, Buddy...
Needy or Greedy? What Can We Do To Stop Panhandling in Texarkana?
Let me start off this little rant by stating that I am all for helping anyone who actually needs it, but, just because someone appears to be in dire straits and is holding a sign that says "God Bless," does not necessarily mean they actually need your hand out. This may make people mad at me but panhandling in Texarkana is out of control and it needs to stop. What can we do about it? Let's find out.
5 Yummy Texarkana Restaurants That Are Worth The Wait
Texarkana has a big selection of restaurants to choose from. But they always seem to be super busy. So we asked you what five restaurants in Texarkana are worth the wait. You told us on Facebook what restaurants you would be willing to wait for. Here are your top 5 in no particular order.
magnoliareporter.com
Wrecks in Miller County kill two drivers
Separate motor vehicle accidents in Miller County on Saturday and Sunday killed two drivers and injured two other people. The most recent happened at 2:15 a.m. Sunday on Arkansas 160 in Doddridge. Garon C. Dupree, 20, of Bivins, TX was driving a 2000 model Chevrolet Silverado east on the highway. The truck left the roadway and struck a building.
IN THIS ARTICLE
texarkanafyi.com
TTPD is Seeking Information in a Drive-by Shooting off College Drive
The Texarkana Texas Police Department is seeking information that will help in an investigation of a drive-by shooting that left a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg on Thursday afternoon. Media Release:. We’re investigating an apparent drive by shooting near the intersection of College Drive and Fielden Street...
East Texas man arrested after ‘yelling things that made absolutely no sense’, driving stolen car
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A man who had been “yelling things that made absolutely no sense” while having a hatchet in his pants, was arrested after police said they found him entering a stolen truck, according to Texarkana Police. Officials said two calls had been made about a man, who was identified as Jerry Toney, […]
ktalnews.com
Woman hit by vehicle in Texarkana; police investigating
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Texarkana police are investigating a crash that seriously injured a woman early Monday afternoon near Grim Stadium. TTPD said the woman was hit by a vehicle in the 1400 block of W 13th Street just before 2 p.m. Police say the victim was taken to Wadley Regional Hospital in serious condition.
ktalnews.com
Coroner identifies Mooretown shooting victim
SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner has identified a shooting victim who was fatally wounded Tuesday night in Shreveport. The coroner says 21-year-old Jaylin Edwards of Shreveport died at 8:56 p.m. at Ochsner LSU due to multiple gunshot wounds sustained 30 minutes earlier on Mandelane Street in Mooretown.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
swark.today
Hope Police Department warrants, accidents, arrests October 3-9
Robert Guilliams, 55, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Richard Clayburn, 28, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Clavin Kendrix, 58, of Nashville, AR Failure to Comply. Shavaughn Logan, 26, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. 10.8.22. Toy Haynes, 28, of Hope, AR Affidavit. ACCIDENTS:. 10.4.22. 4:19pm in the 200...
55 Arrests Highlight Slower Week For The Bowie County Sheriff’s Report
Bowie County Sheriff's Deputies had a bit of a down week, last week, at least when it comes to arrests anyway, not that we're complaining. There were 19 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 36 were arrested by law enforcement agencies other than BCSO and were turned over to Bowie County. Most of the bad things happened over the weekend. Here is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
KTBS
Marijuana plants, guns seized near Springhill
SPRINGHILL, La. -- Marijuana plants, cash and weapons were seized recently at a house just outside of Springhill. A father and son were arrested. Springhill Police Chief Will Lynd said in a social media post his department and the Webster Parish Sheriff's Office were armed with a warrant to search a large marijuana growing facility at the house in the 200 block of Jones Road.
txktoday.com
Join For the Sake of One for Lunch at Silverstar Smokehouse or Dinner at Ramage Farms on October 25
On October 25, Jason Johnson, Author and Foster Care Advocate, will be coming to Texarkana to speak at two different events. For lunch, he will be speaking to local church leaders and pastors at Silverstar Smokehouse about how everyone can do something to help the foster/adopt community. For dinner, he will be speaking to local community members and businesses at Ramage Farms about how we can solve the huge issue of foster care if we work together.
Arkansas Man Sentenced to More than 12 Years in Prison for Federal Drug Crime
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Larry Arthur King, 39, of Texarkana, Arkansas, was sentenced today to 12 years and seven months in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, on May...
Man arrested in East Texas accused of stealing items from vacant house
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in East Texas on Monday morning after allegedly taking several items from a vacant home in Texarkana. Police said officers responded after a 911 call was made saying a man dressed in black had made several trips in and out of a vacant home in the 1700 […]
cenlanow.com
4 Arkansas men sentenced to 47 years combined in federal prison for trafficking meth
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 13, 2022, the US Department of Justice announced that four Arkansas men were sentenced to collectively 47 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. According to court documents, beginning in February 2019, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation initiated an investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating out of the El Dorado Division of the Western District of Arkansas.
KSLA
Former mental health counselor of Taylor Parker testifies in second day of sentencing
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - Testimony continued Thursday, Oct. 13 in the sentencing phase of Taylor Parker’s trial. The day’s testimony centered around Parker’s actions years before the murders of Reagan Hancock and her unborn child, Braxlyn, occurred. The jury heard from a mental health counselor who,...
Comments / 1