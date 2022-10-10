Read full article on original website
Wright College Students Selected for Competitive, Health-Focused Research Program
Last month, four Wright College students took an exciting step towards their futures in the healthcare field. Alexis Aguayo, Michele Holt, Sara Velasco, and Yahaira Echeverria, all second-year students enrolled in public health- and healthcare-focused programs at the college, were selected to participate in the American Heart Association’s 2022-2023 Hispanic Serving Institution Scholars Program.
