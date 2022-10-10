Last month, four Wright College students took an exciting step towards their futures in the healthcare field. Alexis Aguayo, Michele Holt, Sara Velasco, and Yahaira Echeverria, all second-year students enrolled in public health- and healthcare-focused programs at the college, were selected to participate in the American Heart Association’s 2022-2023 Hispanic Serving Institution Scholars Program.

