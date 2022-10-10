Read full article on original website
Eye On Business; Valrico, October 2022
Vitality Booth Wellness Celebrates Opening With A Ribbon-cutting. Vitality Booth Wellness celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting hosted by the Valrico Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce. Located at 3113 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico, the facility offers a variety of advanced cardio equipment, manual and automated massage therapies, vibration plates and the patent-pending Vitality Booth scientific wellness system. Dry salt therapy, red light therapy and oxygen concentration booth therapy is also available.
Local kids first to see 969-lb pumpkin in Hillsborough County
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A huge pumpkin can be found at a farmer’s market in the Lake Magdalene neighborhood of Hillsborough County. Bearss Grove, a family-run farm stand, is showing off a 969-pound pumpkin from Michigan. They had to use heavy equipment to put it in place. A group of children from Steps to Maturity, […]
The Hillsborough County Public Library To Host Teen Lit Fest
This month, the Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative will present Teen Lit Fest. Teen Lit Fest will be offered on Friday, October 21 and Saturday, October 22. All events are virtual, and you can register to attend by visiting www.hcplc.org. Rebecca Greer, learning experiences consultant, said, “We are excited to...
Homesense to Open first Florida Store at UTC in Sarasota
Florida’s first Homesense is coming to University Town Center (UTC) in Sarasota. The home furnishings retailer will open Nov. 10 in a 30,000-square-foot store in the West District at UTC, located next to Old Navy on the west side of Cattlemen Dr. Homesense, part of the TJX Companies portfolio that also includes TJMaxx, HomeGoods and Marshalls, offers an expansive selection of brand-name furniture, rugs, lighting, wall art, décor and more at discounted prices. The company was founded by TJX in Canada in 2001 and later launched in the United States in 2017. There are about 40 Homesense stores in the U.S., mostly in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states. Benderson Development’s UTC is a premier mixed-use destination off I-75 and University Parkway on the border of Sarasota and Manatee counties. Spanning over 4 million square feet, the property features more than 250 specialty stores, 80-plus restaurants, three hotels and over 250,000 square feet of premier office space. Homesense is among an exciting lineup of new businesses coming to UTC in the next several months. Other new shops and restaurants opening soon include Christmas Tree Shops, an off-price home goods retailer that is scheduled to open October 29; Rocco’s Tacos and Tequila Bar, a popular Florida spot for authentic Mexican fare in a vibrant setting; Yard House, a modern American restaurant and bar with more than 100 beers on tap; Orlando’s famed Foxtail Coffee Co; 3Natives Acai and Juicery; locally owned Anna Maria Oyster Bar; Kelly’s Roast Beef, a Boston-area staple for more than 70 years; Post Kitchen & Bar, a new modern American bistro from the owner of Apollonia Grill; The Breakfast Company; and more.
Families asking for help with cleanup of Wimauma cemetery after Hurricane Ian
It’s been two weeks since Hurricane Ian hit, and families are asking for help in the cleanup process at a cemetery in Wimauma.
15 Best Restaurants in Lakeland, FL
Lakeland, a city in Polk County, started coming alive during the time that the early European immigrants settled in the area in the 1870s. With the introduction of rail transportation and the first freed slaves and railroad workers relocating in Lakeland in 1883, the city grew during the 1880s. Along...
Dozens of dogs saved by Tampa animal rescue after Ian's impacts
TAMPA, Fla. — A local animal rescue group based in Tampa, Mercy Full Project, got a call after Hurricane Ian from a man on Pine Island. He told the owner, Heydi Acuna, he lost everything and needed help caring for his dogs. “When that man asked me I didn't...
Brandon Lions Club Sells Luminaria Kits To Support Local Charities
Brandon area residents have the opportunity to help others and spread light next month thanks to the Brandon Lions Club and its annual luminaria project and fundraiser. Until Monday, November 7, residents throughout the Brandon area can purchase a Luminaria Kit to raise funds for local charities supported by the Lions.
Growing hole in backyard concerns renter in Largo
A Largo renter who discovered a hole in her backyard after Hurricane Ian has major concerns as the hole grows, and reached out to WFLA for help.
Pet Brings Peace to Tampa Hospice patient
A pet played a pivotal role for a local Tampa, FL woman on hospice. The 96-year-old patient suffered from advanced dementia and was nearing the end of her life while Hurricane Ian powered near the Tampa area. AccentCare nurses took care of Elvira as she waited for her daughter and beloved dog to get to the hospital inpatient hospice center. The local hospital was on lockdown because of the looming storm, so no visitors were allowed yet. After Hurricane Ian passed over, the patient’s dog, Luci, and her daughter, Heidi, were able to enter the hospital.
Four Plant City Police officers deployed to North Port
Officers will assist with Hurricane Ian response and recovery efforts. The Plant City Police Department has deployed four officers to North Port to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Residents there are continuing to recover from storm-related issues of flooding, roads blocked by downed trees and power outages. Hurricane...
5K Run, Bingo, Trunk-or-Treat, Rummage Sale & More
Due to Hurricane Ian, event organizers Bernadette Boyle and Linda O’Brien received a call from the county saying that their event had been canceled. The new date for the Your Next Step is the Cure 5K run is Saturday, November 19. This means that there is still time to sign up for this amazing event, which brings awareness to ocular melanoma, at https://runsignup.com/race/fl/lithia/yournextstepisthecure.
Tampa Bay area officials prepare for potential future storms after Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Emergency officials in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties said they learned lessons from Hurricane Ian and are already preparing for any potential future storms. Emergency operations centers in those counties are still partially activated as they have crews in southwest Florida helping with aftermath efforts. They're...
Thanksgiving Grazing Boards and Goods from Tampa Bay Markets
Grazing boards – a cold snack but very hot right now. What’s not to love about a delightful and themed combo of meats, cheeses, fruits, veggies and other delicious treats. Whether you’re looking to DIY or have one made for you, Tampa Bay is full of great options for your Thanksgiving grazing board.
Gator tale: Nearly 8-foot alligator surprises residents on Florida beach
It was an unusual sight, but not impossible -- a nearly 8-foot alligator surprised bathers at a west-central Florida beach on Saturday. The distressed reptile wandered onto the beach at Anna Maria Island west of Bradenton on Saturday, the Bradenton Herald reported. It measured 7 feet, 9 inches long, and...
Post-storm food assistance program now available in Manatee
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County residents in need of food assistance due to Hurricane Ian can apply for state help through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. This program, called D-SNAP, is available to individuals and families who are not already receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental...
School makeup days due to Hurricane Ian in the greater Tampa Bay region
Hillsborough County: Monday, Oct. 17 is no longer a teacher planning day; it is a full day for students, not early release. The following school days are now full days instead of early release:. • Nov. 7. • Nov. 14. • Nov. 28. • Dec. 5. • Dec. 12. •...
DNA links convicted killer to another Sarasota woman’s death
Authorities say DNA found on a man's clothing linked him to the killing of a woman who died in March.
10 Easy-to-Grow Vegetables That Thrive in Florida
Hurricane Ian left many Sarasotans with damaged yards and gardens. One thing we can do after the storm is accelerate the healing process of both the soil and our spirits is planting vegetables in our backyard or box gardens. And as temperatures cool, it's the perfect time to get your hands dirty.
A Tampa paraplegic woman dealt with a leaking roof and mold at her apartment. Now she's being evicted
The company that the woman rents from has been caught in several scandals recently.
