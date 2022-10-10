Read full article on original website
Candidates for Wisconsin Assembly District 4 Steffen and Teague address views on abortion, inflation, election integrity
The race to represent state Assembly District 4 this coming term pits an incumbent, Republican David Steffen, against a newcomer, Democrat Derek Teague. The district, one of 99 in the state, represents much of Green Bay's west and south suburbs in Brown County. Terms are two years; Nov. 8 is Election Day across the state, although early voting by absentee ballot is under way.
Man acquitted in robbery, false imprisonment case involving three woman in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE — A St. Lucie County jury has acquitted a man accused in a 2017 burglary, robbery and false imprisonment case in which investigators said women were bound with plastic ties, according to attorneys and records. William Merchant, now 39, of Stuart, was acquitted. He and a...
